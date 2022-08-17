ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antelope, OR

Unexplained crash kills two people west of Antelope

By Gary Allen
The Madras Pioneer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45yuMd_0hK9yuXU00 Salem man, 23, and Newberg woman, 24, found dead in stolen car in Wasco County

A Wasco County landowner found a vehicle crashed on his property with a deceased driver an passenger inside.

According to a release from the Oregon State Police, 24-year-old Tabitha Scott of Newberg was a passenger in a vehicle piloted by 23-year-old Salem resident Elijah Wilson on Aug. 10 on a stretch of Highway 293 about eight miles west of the town of Antelope.

"(A) preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Cobalt … was southbound and for unknown reasons left the roadway, going down an embankment where it crashed into a tree," the OSP release said. "The (driver and passenger) were declared deceased at the scene by emergency personnel."

The property owner was unsure when the crash occurred and state police weren't initially able to identify the occupants of the car.

An OSP investigation subsequently learned that the Chevrolet had been reported stolen from the town of Fossil a day prior to the crash. Fossil lies about 37 miles east of the crash site.

The OSP was assisted by the Shaniko and Jefferson County fire departments, as well as the Oregon Department of Transportation and nearby landowners.

