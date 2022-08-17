ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Hitter's hit, which is what Brooks Lee has been doing early in his pro baseball career [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]

98.1 KHAK

Waterloo Student Gets a One in a Million Shot

One Waterloo West basketball player has earned the opportunity to represent the United States, playing in a 3x3 international tournament. The 3x3 world championship is being held in Debrecen, Hungary, and this Waterloo West student was 1 of 4 players selected to play for the U18 United States team. Sahara...
WATERLOO, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Iowa Sports
KCRG.com

Strong storms are expected through this evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
saturdaytradition.com

BTN analyst Joshua Perry provides key takeaways from bus stop at Iowa

The Big Ten Network crew recently stopped in Iowa City to check out Iowa’s fall camp. BTN analyst Joshua Perry shared some of his top takeaways from what he saw at Hawkeyes practice. Perry started with Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker and the defensive scheme. “This defense that they...
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

The Pessimist’s Guide to Iowa Hawkeye Football 2022

Folks...the resident pessimist of this here Iowa Hawkeyes blog is back. And I’m here to tell you, while it’s true we are a mere few weeks away from the return of tailgating on Melrose, AC/DC blaring over the speakers of Kinnick Stadium, and excitement is building toward the return of football, we’re long overdue for some pain on behalf of Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa recruit Jones, mother arrive home from hospital and rehabilitation

University of Iowa women’s basketball recruit Ava Jones and her mother, Amy, have returned home from the hospital and rehabilitation. That’s according to The Hutchison News newspaper, which reports a family member confirmed the two arrived back in Kansas late Thursday night and are both “doing well”.
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Founder of Iconic Iowa Furniture Store Passes Away

There were two big furniture stores all Cedar Rapidians remember growing up. Who didn't spend hours just roaming the aisles at the legendary Smulekoff's even if you never ended up buying anything? We all remember the lament leading up to the final days of its closing, after 125 years in business, back in 2014.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Hot 104.7

Have You Smelled This ‘Stinky’ Iowa Town?

When we step outside to start our day, we expect to smell fresh flowers or dew on the grass. The last thing anyone would expect to smell is rotten eggs or something burnt. One town in Iowa is known to have those exact smells. In fact, the unofficial nickname for this eastern Iowa town is "The City of Five Smells." It also has the unflattering distinction of being named one of the "stinkiest" cities in the world.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers

A bankrupt Iowa nursing home chain with a history of abuse-and-neglect violations owes taxpayers $6 million in unpaid fines and fees. QHC Facilities, which owns eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities in Iowa, has been cited for at least 184 regulatory violations in the past 20 months while neglecting to pay fines for […] The post Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State suspends licenses of financially troubled Jesup grain dealer

State regulators ordered a northeast Iowa grain dealer to stop buying large amounts of grain after it failed to pay for an unspecified amount of grain, among other violations of its licenses. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Friday it suspended the grain dealer and warehouse licenses of B&B Farm Store in […] The post State suspends licenses of financially troubled Jesup grain dealer appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
JESUP, IA
KBUR

SE Iowa man injured in Motorcycle accident

Ottumwa, IA- A Southeast Iowa man was injured Tuesday in a motorcycle accident that also involved a car. TV Station KTVO reports the accident occurred Just after 11:30 AM Tuesday at the intersection on Boone Avenue and Bruce Street in Ottumwa. According to police, a motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Dalton...
OTTUMWA, IA
KCJJ

Brian Ferentz asks judge to dismiss racism claims made against him in lawsuit

University of Iowa assistant football coach Brian Ferentz is asking a judge to essentially dismiss a lawsuit brought against him by former players, addressing specific accusations of racism and addressing concerns with each of the plaintiffs’ cases during a Thursday court appearance. Seven former Iowa Hawkeye football players are...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Police respond to person shot in SE Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday at 4:10 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to calls for shots fired in the 1500 block of Bever Avenue SE. Upon arrival, responding officers found a female victim who had been struck by an errant bullet while inside her home. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries. They appear to be non-life-threatening.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ktvo.com

Murder trial underway for Fairfield man accused killing girlfriend

Louisa County, Iowa — The trial for a southeast Iowa man charged with killing his girlfriend started this week in Louisa County. Derrick Maynard, of Fairfield, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with a May 2020 crash in Columbus Junction, Iowa, that killed Megan Reid, 29, also of Fairfield.
FAIRFIELD, IA
KCRG.com

Our Town: Peosta is building to prevent bursting at the seams

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - Welcome to Peosta, Iowa. If you’re new, you’re not alone. “It’s been listed as a bedroom community but I believe that transition is happening right now,” said Peosta’s new mayor, Russ Pfab. It’s a 20-minute drive to Dubuque, even less depending...
PEOSTA, IA

