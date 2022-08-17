Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
The Daily 08-18-22: Hundreds of people show up at packed meeting to save 'the heart and soul of San Francisco'
"The heart and soul of San Francisco, as many said, is on the line here." Hundreds fought over the future of San Francisco's Castro Theatre last night at a community meeting. Read more. • Body found sitting in a chair in Sierra home, likely for years, officials say • Left lane's about to get pricey as express lanes come to these Bay Area roads
SFGate
'American Idol' Producers Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick Serve Up $22M California Winery
Fun fact: “American Idol” producers Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick also make wine together. After creating a successful vineyard and wine operation near Paso Robles, CA, the two have decided to dispense with their grape production. Now, for the first time, their winery known as Villa San-Juliette is...
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Wedding Dress With Feather Skirt & Long Dramatic Veil As She Marries Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore the most perfect dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The stars stunned next to husband Ben Affleck, 49, in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The exquisite number featured what appeared to be a feather skirt skirt with a train and short sleeves, per photos obtained by TMZ. The “Dear Ben” singer added a dramatic 20 foot long veil which gently blew in the wind as she walked alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river. Ben was also looking dapper in a matching white jacket, along with black pants.
SheKnows
Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look
Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anne Heche: Man pictured with late actor on the day she crashed gives tearful interview
A salon owner who posed for a selfie with the late Anne Heche on the day she crashed her car has given a tearful interview about being one of the last people the actor saw.Heche died from inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home earlier this month.Heche had visited Glass Hair in Venice Beach to buy a red wig on the day of her accident on 5 August. The salon owner, Richard Glass, had taken a selfie with the star, uploading it to Instagram with the caption: “So I met...
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
Anne Heche's Cause of Death Revealed
Watch: Ellen DeGeneres & More Pay Tribute to Anne Heche. Anne Heche's cause of death has been determined by officials. The Six Days, Seven Nights star died from inhalation and thermal injuries stemming from a car crash on Aug. 5, according to records from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News. Per the coroner's office, other "significant conditions" that contributed to her death included a sternal fracture due to blunt trauma.
Ja Rule wants to put Black NFT artists center stage by following in the footsteps of Harlem jazz and hip hop icons
Rapper Ja Rule and business partner Herb Rice aim to promote Black NFT artists through their initiative called The Painted House.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jennifer Williams Reflects on Relationship With Tim Norman Amid His Murder Trial: ‘I Saw a Side to Him That Was Crazy’
'Basketball Wives' star Jennifer Williams dated 'Sweetie Pie's' star Tim for about a year. She says he was aggressive. Norman is now in jail on charges he hired a hitman to kill his nephew.
Warhol and Basquiat to be reborn on screen in movie of hit Young Vic play
Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope star in The Collaboration, which shows the artists in 1980s New York
Phaedra and Minotaur review – Kim Brandstrup’s ravishing new work puts Ariadne centre stage
Brandstrup’s superbly danced reimagining of the Minotaur myth is paired with mezzo Christine Rice’s impassioned Phaedra in Britten’s cantata
SFGate
Diddy Slams Triller in Wake of Verzuz Lawsuit
Diddy threw his outsized support behind friends and Verzuz co-founders Timbaland and Swizz Beatz and hinted at a similar So So Def battle after the duo sued social media app Triller for $28 million over alleged missing payments. In the suit, filed on Tuesday, Swizz and Timbaland — whose real...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside the absurd groundbreaking for Sho, San Francisco's ostentatious club-restaurant
SFGATE local editor Alex Shultz's dispatch from Salesforce Park's future fine-dining spot.
South African musician alleges he was racially profiled at Napa restaurant
The Grammy-nominated musician alleged that a manager at the restaurant followed him to his car.
SFGate
Warner Bros. Discovery Cuts Four Top OWN Execs (EXCLUSIVE)
Warner Bros. Discovery has let go of four top executives, including Karen Grant-Selma and Jennifer Giddens, at the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), Variety has learned exclusively. Grant-Selma serves as general counsel for the network, while Giddens is chief marketing officer. More from Variety. Additionally, Nicole Nichols, OWN’s executive vice president...
'Once-in-a-lifetime event': 25 DJs unite for a San Francisco abortion rights fundraiser
All of the proceeds will go toward abortion rights groups.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 regulars at San Francisco sports bar Giordano Bros. resurrected their favorite pub
When they heard the bad news that their favorite bar was closing this February, they couldn't let it go.
Comments / 0