Kelsey Birsa presents paintings at Stevens-Crawford house

By Ellen Spitaleri
 3 days ago
Art is alive and thriving in Oregon City, with Kelsey Birsa's paintings on view from now through Sept. 17, in the Mary Elizabeth Gallery inside the historic Stevens-Crawford House.

In addition, Leah Faure, the August artist in residence, has paintings hanging in the studio space there and plans to show pieces in progress throughout the month.

Both women support Art in Oregon's goal to "build and sustain art patronage through pride in Oregon artists and pride in art ownership," noted AiO co-founder Tammy Jo Wilson, an Oregon City resident.

Established in 2017, Art in Oregon is a statewide, visual-arts focused nonprofit, working to build bridges between artists and communities.

The mission of the organization is to establish collaborative relationships with the common goal of increased visibility and access to art for all people.

Mary Elizabeth Gallery

The Mary Elizabeth Gallery "is not your average white box gallery. Artwork hangs from the original wooden picture rails that line the cream-colored walls of the house," Wilson said.

The Stevens-Crawford Heritage House is an American Foursquare home built in 1908 by Harley Stevens and his wife, Mary Elizabeth. In 1968, Mertie Stevens, the remaining family member, passed away leaving the home to the Clackamas County Historical Society.

In recent years, Oregon City has lost its few other art gallery spaces, and AiO decided to keep arts and culture alive in Oregon City, Wilson said.

"The gallery was a natural progression of the Artist Residency Program AiO has run for the past three summers," she said.

"We were looking for a space to share the beautiful work of our artists with the community. Clackamas County Historical Society graciously supported us in converting what was an old-time office exhibition into a contemporary art space," Wilson said.

She added, "This transition has brought fresh content and new audiences to the house."

"When I first encountered her art, Birsa was obviously very skilled at depicting beautiful detail and textures through her paintings," said Selena Jones, the AiO Stevens-Crawford House Artist-in-Residency coordinator.

Jones was grateful that Birsa is sharing how she uses her art to dramatically explore the world she encounters.

"Viewers are transported into an immersive exhibition within the historic home they will not find elsewhere," Jones said.

Exploring anxiety and depression

"I have been thinking a lot over the past two years about indoor and outdoor spaces as well as the social interactions we have in them," Birsa said, noting that she loves working with oil, and recently began incorporating mixed media such as collage and gold leaf to her paintings.

"My paintings explore the feelings of anxiety and depression that the pandemic has created in myself and many others," she said.

One of her paintings was inspired by plants from the garden surrounding the Stevens-Crawford Heritage House.

"Experiencing outdoor spaces with friends and family, such as the colorful garden outside, has become one of the few social interactions that felt safe and normal during the pandemic," Birsa said.

She noted that AiO will host "Party Party," an artist reception for her work and an informal get together showcasing programming at the Stevens-Crawford Heritage House from 2-6 p.m. on Sept. 17.

Leah Faure

"Faure's artwork captures neighborhoods with an eye for architectural line and color. Her artwork preserves moments of everyday life that evoke a quiet calm," Wilson said.

She added that during Faure's time as artist in residence, she will have the opportunity to work in the private second floor studio in the Stevens-Crawford House, surrounded by the artifacts of another era.

"I was drawn to her artwork because of how she captures a place. She doesn't choose the fanciest or biggest structures, homes or gardens. She spends time capturing unassuming stillness," Wilson added.

Inspirations

Faure noted that making art is a solo endeavor and the process can be slow.

"Artist residencies give time to interact with the community at an artist's pace. It is a beautiful space, and it is an honor to be chosen by Art in Oregon," Faure said.

"I like figuring out a scene. If it has complicated pattern, like flowers in the grass or telescoping perspective, I am engaged and therefore distracted from the anxiety of everyday life," Faure said, adding that her primary medium is oil paint, but she also enjoys working with acrylic and charcoal.

Old buildings and houses have always inspired her, and touring houses is something she has done since childhood.

"The choices of past architects to add texture, utility and interest to a home is fascinating, including curved stairs, windows that press out to a box for more views, walk-through areas that create one big space and built-out cabinets that dig out useful spaces," Faure said.

She noted that the public will be able to see the results of her residency during her solo show in January.

Experience art

"Successful art is one that the viewer finds a connection with; something that they can see part of their own story and experience in," Birsa said.

She added that she loves the sense of home in the gallery and in the historic house.

"It is a unique setting for art that sparks some interesting conversations for me,' Birsa said, noting that her show in the gallery is entitled "Living Room," and features contemporary people and experiences.

"Hopefully, visitors to the gallery can see something of their own experience in my paintings and consider the experiences of those who lived in the Stephens Crawford Heritage House," she said, adding that Art in Oregon "is a wonderful program that promotes access and support for art."

"Art in Oregon has a talent for curating an amazing range of art," Faure said.

The Mary Elizabeth Gallery is "an exciting addition to the historic neighborhoods and beautiful views of Oregon City," she said.

Faure added that she is looking forward to "exploring the walks and amazing restaurants during my residency."

Support the arts!

What: Art in Oregon presents "Living Room," an exhibit of the work of Kelsey Birsa

When: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, now through Sept. 16. A special event will take place from 2-6 p.m. on Sept. 17.

Where: The Mary Elizabeth Gallery inside the Stevens-Crawford Heritage House, 603 Sixth St., Oregon City

Details: Visit artinoregon.org to learn more about Art in Oregon; visit kelseybirsa.com to see more about Kelsey Birsa; and visit leahfaureart.com to learn more about Leah Faure.

West Linn Tidings

Two injured in West Linn crash Wednesday afternoon

One person had to be extricated from their vehicle after the crash on Rosemont Road.West Linn police, Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and American Medical Response responded to a two-car crash that left one car on its side on Rosemont Road near Carriage Way in West Linn Wednesday afternoon. One person had to be extricated from the turned over car and suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. One other person suffered life-threatening injuries. Each car was occupied by a driver and no passengers. As first responders arrived, several citizens, including a nurse, were already on scene assisting the patients. {loadposition sub-article-01}
West Linn Tidings

In wake of Uvalde, West Linn police rehearse active shooter scenarios

During the last week of July, WLPD conducted the training at West Linn High SchoolOne month before the end of the academic year in the West Linn-Wilsonville School District, a gunman walked into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and killed 19 students and two teachers. While the massacre took place, hundreds of law enforcement officers waited outside for over an hour. The lack of action from officers at the scene prompted local fallout and national outage, as well as questions about how prepared law enforcement agencies are for shootings that are becoming increasingly common at American schools....
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

Go Play: West Linn Historical Society's Vintage Roadshow returns

How much is that old antique worth? A professional appraiser can give you a clue.At last year's Vintage Roadshow organized by the West Linn Historical Society, a local couple discovered the painting they considered giving to Goodwill was worth $25,000. Another man believed the haunted dolls left in his possession, after their previous owner attempted to have them encased in bulletproof glass, could be worth a chunk of change — only to learn they were worthless (despite the spirits that supposedly inhabited them). On Aug. 21, the society will present another opportunity for people to discover whether their...
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

At long last, West Linn welcomes Willamette Garage food cart pod

Willamette Garage had a soft opening last week, with more carts set to open soonWest Linn residents have eagerly anticipated the opening of Willamette Garage, a food cart pod on Willamette Falls Drive, for several months. Their wait finally ended last week as Willamette Garage welcomed its first customers Tuesday, Aug. 2. With several incoming food carts still working on their permits and work on the bar still underway, last week's opening was somewhat limited. The pod introduced four food carts: Street Heat, Electric Slider Company, Pinto Thai and Sushi San; a small beverage stand also served beer, wine...
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

Music in the Park returns to West Linn's Tanner Creek Park

Check out our photos from the concert put on by the Norman Sylvester Band last week.The blues group Norman Sylvester Band rocked the stage at West Linn's third Music in the Park night of the year Thursday, Aug. 4 at Tanner Creek Park. Families convened at the park to dance, take in the music and socialize with friends and neighbors. There are two Music in the Park nights left this summer, Thursday, Aug. 11 and Aug. 18 at Tanner Creek. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

Small Farm School for beginners set for September

Clackamas Community College event, aimed at new small-acreage farmers, will offer classes, information on how to succeedSmall Farm School, an educational program for small-acreage farmers, is taking registrations for its Sept. 12 event at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City. Small Farm School is aimed at beginning small-scale commercial farmers in the Willamette Valley. Workshop topics include poultry processing, no-till farming, winter vegetable crop planning, funding opportunities, land access, disaster preparedness, dry farming, soil health, renewable energy options and more. Featured presenters include Jen Aron of Blue Raven Farm, Mike Guebert of Terra Farma, and Mia Devine of Spark Northwest. Small Farm School is a collaboration between OSU Extension, Clackamas Soil and Water Conservation District, Clackamas Community College, Friends of Family Farmers, and Rogue Farm Corps. Early bird registration is open through Aug. 30. There is an $80 registration fee for adults and reduced registration for college students. Scholarships are available for farmers who are veterans, Black, Indigenous or farmers of color. Registration covers class materials, morning refreshments and lunch. Pre-registration is required. Class offerings and registration details can be found . {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON CITY, OR
West Linn Tidings

TVF&R extricates three people in West Linn crash Thursday night

The two occupants of the other vehicle were unharmed in crash on Rosemont RoadThree people were extricated from their car and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries Thursday evening, Aug. 9, after a traffic accident on Rosemont Road, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. They were traveling along Rosemont Road in a Subaru when a Toyota sedan going the opposite direction attempted to make a left turn onto Wild Rose Loop, near the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, colliding with the Subaru and causing it to roll over, West Linn Sgt. Bill Garland said The two occupants of the Toyota sedan were not injured. {loadposition sub-article-01}
West Linn Tidings

Oregon City Police Department makes national news - in Canada

Missing woman allegedly abducts her own son and finds her way across the border.Dawn Walker, an Indigenous woman who mysteriously went missing with her son from her Canadian hometown in late July, was "found in a rental unit in Oregon City" on Aug. 5, according to Saskatoon Police Service Deputy Chief Randy Huisman during an Aug. 8 news conference. Walker was identified by the CBC Canadian news service as a prominent Indigenous author and high-ranking official with the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations who has been described as an advocate for other Indigenous women. A D V E R T...
OREGON CITY, OR
