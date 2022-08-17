ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: I-205 tolling is being implemented illegally

By Jeff Molinari
West Linn Tidings
West Linn Tidings
 3 days ago
Jeff Molinari: Let's file a lawsuit against the individual politicians who approved this project.

The tollbooth being constructed on I-205 is being done illegally. This is a project that should be voted on by the taxpayers/voters of Oregon.

I-205 is traveled by people from all over the state and well as motorists from out of state. Our liberal political leaders have forgotten who they work for, who pays their salaries. They know that voters will turn it down, so they are trying to force it upon us.

We, the people of Oregon, need to stand up and insist that this project be stopped. As a precaution, the citizens of Oregon need to file a lawsuit against the individual political leaders who approved this project without our consent. Do not sue the state of Oregon because then it falls back on the taxpayers. Let's file a lawsuit against the individual politicians.

Jeff Molinari

Milwaukie

West Linn Tidings

Drazan rolls campaign into Eastern Oregon

The Republican nominee for Oregon governor discusses her 'Roadmap for Oregon's' future.HEPPNER — Christine Drazan rolled her campaign to become Oregon's first Republican governor in 40 years into Heppner on Wednesday, Aug. 17 for an ice cream social. The event at the Christian Life Center drew several dozen people and some public officials, including Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack and fellow Republicans state Reps. Greg Smith, Heppner, and Bobby Levy, Echo. "Getting involved in public service in the first place for me was about service," Drazan explained, sitting for an interview within the chapel of the Christian Life Center. "It...
West Linn Tidings

Johnson submits petitions in insurgent bid for Oregon governor

Voter signatures must be certified by Aug. 30 deadline for the Nov. 8 general election ballot.Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson submitted petitions to the Secretary of State on Tuesday to qualify her insurgent bid for governor in the Nov. 8 general election. The campaign for Johnson, the former Democratic state senator from Columbia County, delivered boxes it said contained petitions with 48,214 signatures to Secretary of State Shemia Fagan at noon Tuesday. The count by Johnson's campaign would be twice the minimum number of valid signatures required and even with the usual attrition of invalid signers would be "well...
West Linn Tidings

Submarine ballots, Betsy Brigades chase election deadlines

Johnson has until Tuesday, Aug. 16, to turn in enough petition signatures to qualify as an unaffiliated candidate for Oregon governor.The Nov. 8 general election is more than 12 weeks away, but Wednesday, Aug. 10, was the deadline to mail "submarine ballots" to some voters. That's the name of ballots that go to military and overseas voters who won't be able to receive a ballot, cast their votes and get it back to their county clerk in time to be counted. Like those on the USS Oregon attack submarine submerged somewhere in the seven seas. These ballots do not include...
West Linn Tidings

Bob's Red Mill: Employee owners boost retention, recruitment

CEO Trey Winthrop: Oregon businesses are facing historic labor shortages, but employee stock ownership plans can help.Businesses in Oregon and across the country are facing historic labor shortages. In a new report, the Oregon Workforce and Talent Development Board called the state's labor market "highly unusual," with 84% of businesses reporting difficulties finding workers. As businesses try to fill open positions, workers are growing more concerned about the cost of inflation, how to save for retirement, and their overall quality of life. With unemployment at record lows, workers are expecting more out of their employers. While many employers are finding...
West Linn Tidings

Survey shows 62% in Oregon want Roe v. Wade reinstated

Surprised by last week's Kansas abortion vote? You shouldn't be, based on a new data uncovered by Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.In a survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, 1,572 Oregon residents aged 18 and over were asked a variety of abortion-related questions following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling to overturn the historic Roe v. Wade decision. Most significantly, 62% of Oregonians would vote to reinstate Roe v. Wade if given the opportunity, while 22% would vote to keep it overturned. Secondly, 72% of Oregonians believe abortion in all or most circumstances should be legal,...
West Linn Tidings

Tidings named one of Oregon's best newspapers

Newspaper honored with 16 awards at 2022 Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association Better Newspaper Contest.The West Linn Tidings news team was honored with 16 awards for excellence in writing and photography in the 2022 Better Newspaper Contest sponsored by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. The Tidings was also honored with a third place General Excellence award, ONPA's highest honor for a newspaper recognizing overall excellence in writing, design, photograph and advertising. "I'm really proud of our entire newsroom," said publisher J. Brian Monihan. "Every person took home a first-place prize in at least one category. And Holly Bartholomew absolutely crushed it...
West Linn Tidings

Oregon congressional races tighten, forecaster says

Legislative races see some third-party interest in several districts, too.Three open congressional seats in Oregon are less firmly in Democratic control, according to a report on Friday. The day also saw a GOP legislative candidate find an innovative ad strategy and the biggest little political party in the state issue its candidate list. Top forecaster says Oregon U.S. House races tightening The Cook Political Report, a top national election forecaster, on Friday reported that it was now rating three open congressional seats in Oregon as less of a lock for Democrats in November. The races are key to which...
West Linn Tidings

Do we have enough water in Oregon? Depends who you ask

The survey reveals there is a gender divide when it comes to who thinks there is enough water.Ask a few Oregonians if their state has enough water to meet its needs and you may get some varying answers. The differing views on the question may be tilted based on where people live, or even their gender. Roughly half of all Oregonians (48%) agree there is enough water in Oregon to meet current needs while 37% disagree with this and 15% are unsure, according to a survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, a Portland-based non-profit organization. This number...
West Linn Tidings

Survey: Disrespect, more than low pay, drives resignations

One in four Oregon workers have quit a job since start of pandemic, Oregon Values and Beliefs Center survey findsMore than a quarter of Oregonians have quit a job in the past two years, a new survey from the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center found. Among Oregonians who quit their jobs, the most common reason why was that they felt disrespected at work. Some Oregonians said the pandemic pushed issues with their employers — or with work, as it exists in the country — under a spotlight. "It's a corporate entity, they don't really care about any of their...
West Linn Tidings

Rushed wildfire risk map recalled by Department of Forestry

Property owners in the high or extreme risk categories were suddenly faced with new regulations, including special building codes and fire-safe landscaping. The Oregon Department of Forestry recalled the use of its wildfire risk map on Thursday after public criticism that the online tool is causing home insurance rates to increase or not be available at all. The Department of Forestry removed the current iteration of the wildfire risk map from its online Oregon Explorer tool and withdrew notices to property owners in extreme and high-risk classifications that required some to make changes and improvements on buildings. "We will immediately...
West Linn Tidings

Ready, set, go: Less than 100 days until election

Labor Day, the traditional 'kick-off' of the general election campaign, is still a month away. It's easy to feel like the November election is a long ways off. Primary election ballots were still being counted just 10 weeks ago. It's been just a month since the Fourth of July. One of the main "candidates" for governor hasn't qualified to run and likely won't hit that mark until the end of August. Summer, the old and increasingly irrelevant conventional wisdom says, is a time of political doldrums. Labor Day, the traditional "kick-off" of the general election campaign, is still a month...
West Linn Tidings

Watch: Candidates for governor take stage in first debate

Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson say they can fix Oregon.During their first general election debate in the race for who will become the next governor of Oregon, Republican nominee Christine Drazan, Democratic nominee Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson empathized with many Oregonians dissatisfied with where the state is headed. Each of the three women, however, offered differing solutions to the state's myriad issues in a 90-minute forum that underscored the chasms among their political philosophies and leadership styles. The three candidates — who are running neck-and-neck in recent polls — shared...
West Linn Tidings

Oregon's state government is making inflation even worse

Inflation is a painful reality. And yet, our state government has intensified the problem.The grocery store clerk hits TOTAL. You blink in disbelief as you survey your packed grocery bags, "It costs how much?" While sitting at the gas station watching the pump tick speedily up, up, up, you wince and think, "Ouch, I need to rethink how much I drive." Inflation is affecting all of us and something needs to be done. The Oregon state government has exacerbated the inflation problem and failed the hardworking people, communities and businesses. Individuals and families like us are paying out of...
West Linn Tidings

New election endorsements and forecasts in Oregon races

Endorsements and predictions continue to come in the 2022 Nov. 8 general election.A trio of political endorsements and a revised election forecast topped political news on Tuesday, July 26. The Independent Party of Oregon announced Tuesday that it was nominating Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner as its candidate for the 5th Congressional District race in the Nov. 8 general election. U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Canby, lost the May 17 Democratic primary to McLeod-Skinner, a Terrebonne attorney. Former Happy Valley Mayor Lori Chavez-DeRemer is the Republican nominee. The IPO is Oregon's largest minor party, with 138,377 members among the state's more than 2.96...
West Linn Tidings

Gov. Brown orders state of emergency over heat wave

Temperatures that could range above 100 degrees for the next six days have been forecast across the state.Gov. Kate Brown issued a state of emergency Tuesday, July 26 for most of Oregon "due to extreme high temperatures causing a threat to life, health and infrastructure." Temperatures that could range above 100 degrees for the next six days have been forecast across the state. The order came just over one year from the highest temperatures during the 2021 "heat dome" that set records across the state, with several areas recording highs of up to 117 degrees. Multnomah County recorded 69 heat...
West Linn Tidings

Readers' letters

New climate-friendly, equitable community rules moving too fast; New film underscores danger of current wildfires.New climate-friendly, equitable community rules moving too fast I am a local Realtor. Please let people know that the LCDC are trying to pass this with no public input: This site has a link for a petition to slow this down: PEOPLE FOR AN AFFORDABLE OREGON People for an Affordable Oregon is made up of community members and organizations who believe that addressing climate change is valuable, but solutions must be reasonable and not set Oregon back on overcoming our housing crisis and achieving economic...
West Linn Tidings

Pamplin Media to livestream Oregon gubernatorial debate

Candidates Christine Drazan, Betsy Johnson and Tina Kotek will field questions at an ONPA event Friday, July 29. The three leading hopefuls in the race to become Oregon's next governor will appear live at a forum Friday, July 29, moderated by Pamplin Media Group President Mark Garber. Republican nominee Christine...
West Linn Tidings

National Weather Service: Weekend weather could mean fire danger

Gusty winds plus low humidity on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6 and 7, could repeat the conditions of the 2020 wildfires. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for wildfire danger in the Columbia Gorge and Willamette Valley for Saturday, Aug. 6. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions either are occurring now or will shortly. A breezy offshore air flow and low relative humidity are predicted for Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, Aug. 7. The Weather Service urges residents to use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor...
West Linn Tidings

Opinion: Don't punish all Oregon boaters because of one person

Palmer Kellum: As a river homeowner and lifelong resident, hearing and seeing watercraft users comes with the territory.For over 60 years I've lived on the Willamette River, within three miles of Meldrum Bar. It's the best place in the world to live and, until recently, the best place to be a boater. In the past few years, Oregon's waterways have been inundated with regulations and ordinances. Our lakes and rivers are some of the most over-regulated in the country. Now there's another ordinance up for consideration. An egregious overreach that punishes all personal watercraft users for the actions of one...
West Linn Tidings

Oregon governor's race generating tsunami of campaign cash

Republican Drazan, unaffiliated Johnson and Democrat Kotek are already on track to blow past the $40 million in the last race for governor.A $100,000 check from a longtime conservative Oregon political donor to Republican Christine Drazan. One for $100,000 to Betsy Johnson's insurgent campaign from a construction industry group. Two liberal political action campaigns top off at the same level in their total giving to Democrat Tina Kotek. The top candidates for governor continue to pile up stacks of cash in the race to the top of Oregon's political pyramid. The trio has raised over $17.1 million since January 2021,...
