Yamhill County, OR

Aug. 17 public safety round-up

By Pamplin Media Group
The Newberg Graphic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVbKe_0hK9wLaL00 Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue run log, Yamhill County Sheriff's reports, Newberg-Dundee Police Department log

TVF&R run log

August 4

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Brutscher Street, Springbrook Road, Red Hills Road, Center Street and Werth Boulevard.

TVF&R personnel responded to a barn fire at Calkins Lane and Tykeson Road.

August 5

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Third Street in Dundee, Fulton Street, Fifth Street in Dundee, Highway 219 and bypass, Villa Road, Hayes Street, Highway 219, Niederberger Road in Dundee and Garfield Street.

TVF&R personnel responded to commercial fire alarms on Foothills Drive and Fulton Street, as well as a miscellaneous fire on Calkins Lane.

August 6

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Fifth Street, Brutscher Street, Werth Boulevard, Little Oak Street, Williams Street, Crestview Drive, Ninth Street in Dundee, Hayes Street, Vermillion Street, East Second Street and Willow Drive.

August 7

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Hancock Street, Fifth Street in Dundee, Center Street, Middlebrook Drive, Brutscher Street, Olds Lane, Paren Springs Road, Howard Street, Pennington Drive, Tranquil Lane, Oak Drive, Williams Street, Douglas Avenue and Werth Boulevard.

TVF&R personnel responded to a commercial fire alarm on Sierra Vista Drive and a truck fire on Hash Road.

August 8

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on College Street, Oak Meadows Loop, Crestview Drive, Fulton Street, Brutscher Street, Werth Boulevard, Portland Road, Second Way, Villa Road, Laurel Drive, Haworth Avenue and Williams Street.

TVF&R personnel responded to a residential fire alarm on Bell Road, a commercial fire alarm on Elliott Road, a mutual aid call on River Street and a request for public assistance on Ivy Drive.

August 9

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on James Street, Fifth Street, College Street, Lynn Drive, Fifth Street in Dundee, Crater Lane, Portland Road, Main Street, Walnut Avenue, Fifth Street and Aldercrest Drive.

TVF&R personnel responded to miscellaneous fires on Kramien Road and Mill Place, and a natural gas leak on Airpark Way.

August 10

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Brutscher Street, Oak Drive, Oak Meadows Loop, Archery Summit Road in Dundee.

TVF&R personnel responded to a commercial fire alarm on Main Street and a burn complaint on Harrison Street.

Yamhill County Sheriff's Office reports

August 6

Ky Ramsey Schaad, 22, of Newberg, was arrested on multiple counts of first-degree theft. No bail was set and the case remains open.

Carlos Eduardo Montalvo Molina, 35, of Newberg, was arrested on a hold from Newberg Municipal Court, as well as for failure to appear in Yamhill County Circuit Court to a face a charge of DUII. Bail was set at $10,000 and both cases remain open.

Aug. 7

Kaeleb James Johnson Hawney, 28, of Newberg, was arrested on a hold from McMinnville Municipal Court. Bail was set at $5,000 and the case remains open.

Aug. 9

Jered Earl Jackman Madsen, 43, of Newberg, was arrested on a hold from McMinnville Municipal Court. Bail was set at $1,000 and the case remains open.

Jeremiah E. Warzynski, 40, of Newberg, was arrested for DUII. No bail was set and he received an undisclosed sentence on the charge.

Chase Henry Chenea, 21, of Newberg, was arrested for first-degree theft. Bail was set at $7,500 and the case remains open.

Aug. 10

David Michael Young, 54, of Newberg, was arrested for criminal driving while suspended or revoked. He was booked and released.

Shawna Marie Reder, 50, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. She was booked and released and the case remains open.

April 11

Ryan Allen Lindquist, 27, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court for failure to appear to face charges of third-degree theft, PCS, unlawful possession of firearms and reckless driving. Bail was set at $2,500 on the theft charge and that case remains open. He was booked and released on the other charges.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department log

July 25-Aug. 8

Darrin Blaine Wilson, 40, residence unknown, was arrested for theft of services.

Jason Paul Davin, 34, of Dundee, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

Trent Andrew Conant, 35, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

Jaime Dayle Speelman, 46, of Newberg, was arrested for DUII and failure to maintain lane.

Thomas M. Trubshaw, 50, of Milwaukie, was arrested for second-degree criminal mischief and DUII.

Keith Allen Mark, 50, of Tualatin, was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass.

Tiana Marie Fournier, 22, of Newberg, was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.

Scott Paul Green, 25, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

Mary Beth Von Ruden 64, of Cornelius, was arrested for reckless driving and DUII.

Cody Allen Stacey, 43, of Amity, was arrested for public indecency.

Richard Scott Houston, 52, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

Seth Allen Turpen, 35, of Carlton, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

Chase Henry Chenea, 21, of Newberg, was arrested for first- second-degree theft.

Richard Allen Burson, 47, residence unknown, was arrested for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct.

Angela Carmen Vansickle, 26, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree criminal mischief.

Kristina Rene Perry, 37, of Newberg, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Keith Allen Mark, 50, of Newberg, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Jeremiah Marcus Grace, 40, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass.

Jason A. Drake, 45, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

Jacob Andrew Holloway, 31, of Willamina, was arrested for third-degree theft.

Seth Thomas Holbrook, 38, of Woodburn, was arrested for assault, stalking or intimidation and second-degree criminal trespass.

Haylee Dawn Ward, 29, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

Robert Joseph Rogers, 32, of Portland, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

Codey Lee Cluver, 28, residence unknown, was arrested for second-degree theft.

Kaeleb James Johnson-Hawney, 28, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

Ky Ramsey Schaad, 22, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation, first-degree theft and for a resisting order violation.

Dillan Joseph Cashman, 32, of McMinnville, was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a weapon.

Matthew Thomas Richey, 27, of Newberg, was arrested for reckless driving and DUII.

Shawna Marie Reder, 50, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass, offensive littering, disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal mischief.

Bruce Ronald Gomez, 44, residence unknown, was arrested for failure to appear.

Carlos Eduardo Molina-Montalvo, 35, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation and for PCS.

Emma Esther Yakuba, 31, residence unknown, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Larry Floyd Pierce, 60, of Newberg, was arrested for nonpayment of fines, restitution or costs.

The Newberg Graphic

The Newberg Graphic

Newberg, OR
