'Best of the best' pastel art exhibit returns to CCC

By Pamplin Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n50H7_0hK9wH3R00 'Spirit of Pastel,' featuring artists as far as France, runs through Sept.30

From faraway France and as well as nearby Newberg and Dundee, Pastel art is on display at the Chehalem Cultural Center.

The art is part of the second biennial Open International Juried Exhibition "Spirit of Pastel," put on by the Pastel Artists of Oregon (PAO) in partnership with the cultural center. It opened on Aug. 2 in the Parrish & Central galleries and will run until Sept. 30.

Oregon artist Amanda Houston juried the exhibit, which "offers a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts to view and purchase pastel pieces in a variety of genres and styles," according to CCC's website.

PAO is an artist society that presents opportunities for members to display artwork, develop skills and build relationships with each other. In addition to "Spirit of Pastel," PAO also puts on the Membership Online Exhibition MOX annually.

"The art of pastel is enjoying a renaissance," Janis Ellison, PAO's president, said. "Even though it has been around almost four centuries, artists and the public are rediscovering the fine art medium … It has been said that the pastel pigment creates the effect of small crystals dancing like light on the surface of the painting, creating a sense of luminosity."

Britt Block received Best in Show and an $1,200 award for "Finding Light." Kim Eshelman received first place and a $1,000 award for "Field of Wishes," William Balfrey received second place and an $800 award for "The Ravine" and Julia Lesnichy received third place and $600 for "Morning Roses". William Schneider earned the Lora Block Award and a $400 prize for "Waiting For The Sundance Kid." Honorable mentions include Janice Carlton for "Nisqually Wetlands," Christine Knowles for "Mosaic," Patricia Arbino for "Valiant Devotion," Connie Noah for "Fading Summer," Annie Jones for "Build A Bridge" and Bithia Bjurman for "Morning Devotion."

Out of 124 artists, three of them are from Yamhill County, including Donna Sires from Newberg who created "Tree Swallow," Mary Weil from Dundee who created "Ghost Ranch Reverie" and Susan Gorrie from McMinnville who created "Garden Beauties."

Open hours for CCC galleries are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, as well as scheduled class and event times. Admission to all galleries is free during open hours.

For more information, visit chehalemculturalcenter.org/parrish-gallery , call 503-487-6883 or email CCC at info@chehalemculturalcenter.org.

