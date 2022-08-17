ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yamhill County, OR

Yamhill County's best artists slate workshops, studio tours this fall

By Megan Stewart
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pGtBO_0hK9wFHz00 Experience nearly 50 local artists' headquarters, artwork in September and October.

This fall, Yamhill County residents will have an opportunity to meet and view the work of their county's finest artists.

Now in its 28th year, Art Harvest Studio Tour of Yamhill County is inviting residents to visit nearly 50 local artists' workshops and studios. During self-guided tours, visitors can watch demonstrations, witness the creative process and admire and purchase artwork.

"The Art Harvest Tour is made possible through the volunteer spirit of the artists involved, the generosity of our dedicated sponsors and the enthusiastic support from our thousands of studio visitors," the event's website reads.

Selected artists from Newberg, Dundee and Carlton include Kathleen Buck, Gary Buhler, Jeanne Cuddleford, Ray Massini, Marion McMuldren, Adele O'Neal, Brendan Alex Phoenix, Rob Ramage, Kathy Thompson, Penny Tucker, James Violette and Linda Workman-Morelli.

Tours will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2, 7-9. Required $10 entry buttons can be purchased at all studios and some county outlets. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vl29W_0hK9wFHz00

And kids haven't been forgotten, either.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hK9wFHz00

"In order to introduce children as well as adults to the visual arts, the creative process and the environment of a working artist, many studios are open mid-week for scheduled tours," the website reads. "Many artists offer hands-on experiences and demonstrations. This is an excellent opportunity for students of all ages to experience art, see how and where it is made and meet and talk with working artists."

Through partnerships with county public and private schools, as well as the Chehalem Cultural Center (CCC), "we provide a truly unique and visual art experience that serves as a catalyst to spark a child's interest and exploration in the arts," the website reads.

Transportation costs for the students will be reimbursed. The Collins Foundation, the McMinnville Area Community Foundation and other tour contributors have made the program possible.

The artists' work will also be displayed at Chehalem Cultural Center from Oct. 4 to Dec. 2 as well.

For more information and to locate each studio, visit artharveststudiotour.org. Masks are required and occupancy signs will be posted.

Newberg, OR
