Aug. 17 outstanding warrants

Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants

Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508.

August 17

-Joshua Eugene Brown, 38, is wanted on a probation violation for attempt to deliver meth.

-Konda Jean Bruner, 58, is wanted on a probation violation for fourth-degree assault.

-Jason Allen Bucher, 48, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) to face a charge of delivery of meth.

-Don Michael Burdette, 57, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for witness tampering.

-Timothy Charles Burkhart, 59, is wanted on an FTA for driving while suspended or revoked.

-Jacob Christopher Burnim, 33, is wanted on an FTA for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).

-Jeffery Robert Burrows, 33, is wanted on an FTA for first-degree theft.

-Skylar Lee Bursell, 29, is wanted on a probation violation for third-degree robbery.

-Noel Christina Marie Butler, 33, is wanted on an FTA for DUII and possession of a controlled substance (PCS).

-Paul Allen Butler, 43, is wanted on an FTA for driving while suspended or revoked.

-Michael James Butts, 61, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

-Trace Mae Butzine, 36, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.

-Cory Thomas Bye, 34, is wanted on an FTA for harassment.

-Ronnie Murrle Byrd Jr., 42, is wanted on an FTA for PCS.

-Cheryle Lynne Byrnes, 60, is wanted on a probation violation for DUII.

-James John Cabebe, 62, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

-Carolann Calcote, 22, is wanted on an FTA for first-degree theft.

-Johnny Ray Calhoun, 58, is wanted on a probation violation for second-degree theft.

-Wanda Marie Campbell, 61, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree disorderly conduct.

-Zachary Jay Campbell, 33, is wanted on a probation violation for fourth-degree assault.

-Jessie Anne Collins, 57, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for PCS.

-Michael Eddie Cook Jr., 38, is wanted on a probation violation for coercion.

-Robert James Long, 32, is wanted on a probation violation for first-degree burglary.

-Vicente Zavala, 42, is wanted on an FTA for third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass.

