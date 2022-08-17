Aug. 17 outstanding warrants
Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508.
August 17-Joshua Eugene Brown, 38, is wanted on a probation violation for attempt to deliver meth.
-Konda Jean Bruner, 58, is wanted on a probation violation for fourth-degree assault.
-Jason Allen Bucher, 48, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) to face a charge of delivery of meth.
-Don Michael Burdette, 57, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for witness tampering.
-Timothy Charles Burkhart, 59, is wanted on an FTA for driving while suspended or revoked.
-Jacob Christopher Burnim, 33, is wanted on an FTA for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).
-Jeffery Robert Burrows, 33, is wanted on an FTA for first-degree theft.
-Skylar Lee Bursell, 29, is wanted on a probation violation for third-degree robbery.
-Noel Christina Marie Butler, 33, is wanted on an FTA for DUII and possession of a controlled substance (PCS).
-Paul Allen Butler, 43, is wanted on an FTA for driving while suspended or revoked.
-Michael James Butts, 61, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.
-Trace Mae Butzine, 36, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.
-Cory Thomas Bye, 34, is wanted on an FTA for harassment.
-Ronnie Murrle Byrd Jr., 42, is wanted on an FTA for PCS.
-Cheryle Lynne Byrnes, 60, is wanted on a probation violation for DUII.
-James John Cabebe, 62, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.
-Carolann Calcote, 22, is wanted on an FTA for first-degree theft.
-Johnny Ray Calhoun, 58, is wanted on a probation violation for second-degree theft.
-Wanda Marie Campbell, 61, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree disorderly conduct.
-Zachary Jay Campbell, 33, is wanted on a probation violation for fourth-degree assault.
-Jessie Anne Collins, 57, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for PCS.
-Michael Eddie Cook Jr., 38, is wanted on a probation violation for coercion.
-Robert James Long, 32, is wanted on a probation violation for first-degree burglary.
-Vicente Zavala, 42, is wanted on an FTA for third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass.
