Aug. 17 community briefs
Chehalem Youth and Family Services sets annual meeting; support group for the visually impaired begins
CYFS sets annual meeting for Sept. 20Chehalem Youth and Family Services will hold its annual meeting virtually at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20. The public is welcome to attend and need only call 503-554-1461 to attain log-in information.
Support for visually impaired people slated for first meetingA support group called Visually Impaired People Newberg (VIPN) is forming to aid folks that are legally blind, dealing with macular degeneration or experiencing low vision in the community.
"Come join a group of like-minded people to share stories, tips and information on low vision — and just have fun," the group said in a press release.
The first meeting is slated for 9 to 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at the Chehalem Senior Center, 101 W. Foothills Drive in Newberg.
For more information, email VIPNewberg@gmail.com.
