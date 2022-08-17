ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg, OR

Aug. 17 community briefs

By Pamplin Media Group
The Newberg Graphic
The Newberg Graphic
 3 days ago
Chehalem Youth and Family Services sets annual meeting; support group for the visually impaired begins

CYFS sets annual meeting for Sept. 20

Chehalem Youth and Family Services will hold its annual meeting virtually at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20. The public is welcome to attend and need only call 503-554-1461 to attain log-in information.

Support for visually impaired people slated for first meeting

A support group called Visually Impaired People Newberg (VIPN) is forming to aid folks that are legally blind, dealing with macular degeneration or experiencing low vision in the community.

"Come join a group of like-minded people to share stories, tips and information on low vision — and just have fun," the group said in a press release.

The first meeting is slated for 9 to 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at the Chehalem Senior Center, 101 W. Foothills Drive in Newberg.

For more information, email VIPNewberg@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

 

