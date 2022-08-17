ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

The Guardian

Russia warns Britain against planned spy plane overflight

Russia’s defence ministry has warned Britain against a planned spy plane flight over Russian territory, saying its air force has been given orders to prevent an intrusion. The ministry said on Tuesday that the UK had sent a notice informing about a planned flight of an RC-135 reconnaissance plane along a route that partly passes over Russian territory.
24/7 Wall St.

Countries Where The US Has The Biggest Military Presence

The United States has an extensive global military network that by far is the world’s largest. The country operates about 750 bases in 80 countries abroad. About 60% of these facilities are larger than 10 acres or worth more than $10 million, and they typically house at least 200 military personnel. Smaller bases, known as […]
ohmymag.co.uk

Russian MP threatens missile attack on London’s Tower Bridge

Senior Russian MP Oleg Morozov has claimed on state-backed television that Boris Johnson was planning with Kyiv to blow up the Crimean Bridge, which links the annexed part of Ukraine to the Russian mainland. Threatening to 'attack Tower Bridge'. In response, Morozov said, as reported by Metro:. The Crimean bridge...
americanmilitarynews.com

US deploys nuke-capable B-52 bombers to UK

Nuclear-capable U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortresses landed at Royal Air Force base Fairford in the United Kingdom on Thursday. U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) announced the bombers’ arrival in the U.K. The aircraft will use RAF Fairford to conduct Bomber Task Force missions throughout Europe.
