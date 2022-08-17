Read full article on original website
MOGADISHU, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Somali forces have ended a siege at a hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, an army officer told Reuters on Sunday, adding that they were still clearing explosives scattered around the building.
Russia’s defence ministry has warned Britain against a planned spy plane flight over Russian territory, saying its air force has been given orders to prevent an intrusion. The ministry said on Tuesday that the UK had sent a notice informing about a planned flight of an RC-135 reconnaissance plane along a route that partly passes over Russian territory.
BRUSSELS, Aug 17 (Reuters) - NATO will increase its peacekeeping force in Kosovo if there is an escalation of tensions with neighbouring Serbia, the alliance's chief said on Wednesday, on the eve of EU-facilitated talks between the estranged western Balkan neighbours.
The United States has an extensive global military network that by far is the world’s largest. The country operates about 750 bases in 80 countries abroad. About 60% of these facilities are larger than 10 acres or worth more than $10 million, and they typically house at least 200 military personnel. Smaller bases, known as […]
Senior Russian MP Oleg Morozov has claimed on state-backed television that Boris Johnson was planning with Kyiv to blow up the Crimean Bridge, which links the annexed part of Ukraine to the Russian mainland. Threatening to 'attack Tower Bridge'. In response, Morozov said, as reported by Metro:. The Crimean bridge...
Nuclear-capable U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortresses landed at Royal Air Force base Fairford in the United Kingdom on Thursday. U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) announced the bombers’ arrival in the U.K. The aircraft will use RAF Fairford to conduct Bomber Task Force missions throughout Europe.
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The Royal Australian Air Force is hosting Exercise Pitch Black, a large-scale training engagement with 16 other nations including the United States, Britain and France. The exercise will include more than 100 fighter jets and thousands of personnel drilling combat scenarios conducted in the day and...
