Hundreds of backpacks given at Family Fun Fest

WMDT.com
Wicomico County Fair makes big return, features new exhibits/learning opportunities
SALISBURY, Md. – From arts and crafts to livestock exhibits, this year’s Wicomico County Fair made it’s return to Winter Place Park in Salisbury with something for the whole family to enjoy. Organizers say it feels good to get back in the swing of tradition. “We have...
Wbaltv.com
Aberdeen family holds 'Mermaid Run' in honor of late daughter
ABERDEEN, Md. — A Harford County family is keeping their daughter’s memory alive with a special event this weekend In Aberdeen. "We were so excited. She was going to be our first girl. Pink was going to be everywhere," Christina O'Mara said. With four boys, to see pink...
WBOC
Wicomico County Fair This Weekend
SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Fair is returning to WinterPlace Park in Salisbury Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 21. The event is produced by Wicomico Farm & Home Show and Wicomico County, and it is presented by Perdue, Toyota, Pohanka of Salisbury and Piedmont. “Our team is excited...
WMDT.com
Friday Night Movies on the River returns
SALISBURY, Md. – Friday Night Movies on the River are back this week in Downtown Salisbury. You can catch the showing of Soul at the Riverwalk Amphitheater starting at 8:30. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Cape Gazette
Dogfish helps clear way for homeless village
Dogfish Head Brewery employees probably never imagined they would be mixing a concoction of old paint and kitty litter. That was one of their tasks during a Dogfish Benevolence Day to help clear the site for the new Springboard Collaborative Pallet Shelter Village on a 3-acre lot behind First State Community Action Agency in downtown Georgetown.
Cape Gazette
PRICE REDUCED~26483 MOUNT JOY RD-MILLSBORO
26483 Mount Joy Road, Millsboro, DE 19966 ~ Renovated inside and out. Are you looking for a move in ready home that has had all the updates to look visually appealing, but also has all brand-new major systems? Look no further then this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on over 1/2 acre. High ceilings, open floor plan, new windows bring in extra lighting and more. Modern kitchen boast stainless steel appliances, all new cabinets and fixtures, large island for prep, and all open to the dining room and living room for the chef to be included while entertaining. Stick built 2 car insulated garage offers its own electric service. The following are all new roof, gutters, septic, drywall, electric, plumbing, new insulation and vapor barrier in the crawl space. Home has received its class C Certification. Beautifully landscaped, 10 X 20 front porch, private back porch overlooks the tree lined back yard, and more. Schedule your appointment today to view or stop by the Open House this Saturday!
fox5ny.com
Man finds rare purple pearl inside clam at Delaware restaurant
A Phoenixville, PA man was on vacation, enjoying a meal with his family at Salt Air Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach, DE when he came across a surprise in an order of clams: a purple pearl!. "It was the end of the dish and I felt something hard and crunchy as...
WMDT.com
22 huskies rescued from Felton home in deplorable conditions
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Over 20 huskies were rescued from a home that was essentially unlivable in Felton. Now, animal rescue officials are working to improve the health of the dogs and hopefully find them another home. Officials with the Brandywine Valley SPCA were quick to spring into action and...
starpublications.online
Pat Jones passes executive director baton during AFRAM Festival opening ceremony
Eastern Shore AFRAM Festival Director Pat Jones, who served as emcee throughout last Saturday’s 25th annual festival, officially passed the baton to incoming Executive Director Jalynn Powell during the opening ceremony. “I’m soaking everything in. I’m super excited to catch the baton and go forward,” said Powell, who is...
Cape Gazette
Fenced Backyard 248’x140’, NO HOA, 5 Beds/3 Baths, 1.26 ac
If you are looking for lots of room for children or adults to play and / or room for potential conditional use for a business this could be what you are looking for!. This home has been remodeled and brought up to date with many upgrades, see them below!. Nothing...
WBOC
Delmar Parents Angered by Old Law on Basketball Hoops
DELMAR, Md.- The town of Delmar has received complaints from drivers about kids playing basketball in the street. So the town posted a reminder of an ordnance on Facebook, made in the 80's. The ordinance says basketball hoops should not be in the street, sidewalk, edge of lawn or driveway. It also forbids anyone from playing basketball in the street. Father Aaron Mumford put up a basketball hoop for his two kids to play with. Mumford said he never even heard of the ordinance until the town posted the reminder on Facebook.
Cape Gazette
Gosnear sees bright future for Grotto Pizza
Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Grotto Pizza, is no stranger to the beach. He grew up in southern New Jersey, the youngest of five children, and loved spending his summers at the shore. His father died when he was only 12 years old, and his strong work ethic was influenced by his mother. A single mom, she was also a beauty shop operator, and eventually owned several beauty shops located inside nursing homes. “I learned early on there was an expectation in the family that everyone was expected not just to work, but to work hard,” said Jeff.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Newark, DE USA
Just finished shopping at Acme and while putting my cart away I found this cute lil heart just hanging there, I thought it was the cutest thing! 🥰 Saw the tag that it needed a home and I was more than happy to take it to mine and give it one! Thank you to whoever made this unique heart! I promise to take excellent care of it! ❤️❤️
delawarepublic.org
BMW Championship brings thousands to Wilmington. Where do they all park?
As tens of thousands of fans head to the Wilmington Country Club for this week’s BMW Championship golf tournament, local businesses are cashing in on the event's limited parking. Farms and museums along Route 52 are opening their lots to fans. Hundreds of cars and trucks have paid $50...
8 townhomes affected by fire in Cecil County
An afternoon fire that started on a deck in Cecil County destroyed two townhomes and damaged six others, said the Maryland State Fire Marshal's office.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It hasn't exactly felt like the hottest month of the year over the last few days, but the calendar does, in fact, show we still have a few weeks left in the Summer of 2022. And that means a host of outdoor festivals and events still dominate the weekend calendars, many of which we're going to preview for you right now in our weekly "Weekender Blog."
delawaretoday.com
Former Miss Delaware Danielle Alura Finds Ways to Give Back
From performing to activism to beekeeping, Danielle Alura is always busy helping others and making a difference. For actress, model, singer and activist Danielle Alura, being onstage is normal— but often she’s speaking someone else’s words or wearing a fictional character’s clothes. At pageants, and for her causes, she speaks for herself.
delawarepublic.org
Rescue beagle puppies arrive in Delaware from Virginia breeding compound
Authorities raided a breeding compound in Cumberland, Virginia last month, rescuing over 4,000 beagles, and 12 of them have now arrived in Delaware looking for new homes. The 12 puppies, most under six months old, arrived at the Delaware Humane Association’s Wilmington and Delaware SPCA’s Stanton/Christiana Adoption Centers Tuesday, where they felt grass beneath their feet for the first time in their lives.
Harford County woman reunited with family, deputies say
BALTIMORE -- A senior woman found alone early Thursday in Harford County has been reunited with family, authorities said.The woman was found wandering along Joppa Farm Road about 5:15 a.m., according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.But within a couple of hours, authorities had identified her and gotten in touch with her loved ones, deputies said.
Wbaltv.com
Sound of gunshots played on speaker at Fountain Green Swim Club
BEL AIR, Md. — The sound of a gunshots was played on a speaker Monday night at the Fountain Green Swim Club, and no shots were actually fired, officials said. Harford County sheriff's deputies were called around 9:15 p.m. to Fountain Green Swim Club in Bel Air for a possible shooting. Deputies determined a shooting did not take place and no weapon was used or displayed during the incident. Instead, investigators found the sound of gunshots were played on a speaker.
