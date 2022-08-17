Commissioners appoint Police Accountability Board

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBOC
Wicomico County Executive Candidate Julie Giordano Apologizes After Using School E-Mail Address for Campaign
SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County Executive Candidate Julie Giordano, a Republican, sent a campaign email using her Board of Education e-mail address on Monday. By Wednesday, the James M. Bennett High School teacher sent out an apology e-mail from her Gmail account, saying it was a mistake and a "misuse of public resources."
police1.com
School Resource Officer - Deputy Sheriff – Lateral-Certified / School Resource Officer Division
Caroline County Sheriff's Office - Denton, Maryland. The Caroline County Sheriff's Office is hiring for Maryland Certified Police Officers to fill its ranks in the School Resource Officer Division. Call 410-479-4105 to have an application emailed to you or you can download an application here https://www.carolinemd.org/jobs.aspx. Assigned by the Sheriff’s...
clayconews.com
Driver and Vehicle sought in Fatal Hit And Run on U.S. 13 in Wicomico County, Maryland
SALISBURY, MD (August 20, 2022) – The Maryland State Police is reporting that MSP Troopers are searching for a commercial vehicle and operator believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run crash early Tuesday morning in Wicomico County. The victim is identified as Colin Henny Lin, 29,...
firststateupdate.com
Two Corrections Officers Reportedly Beaten By Inmate In Smyrna Thursday
The Delaware Department of Correction is investigating an assault on two correctional officers at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, according to multiple sources familiar with the incident. Sources tell FSU that two officers were doing their rounds in the C-Wing of the prison where they encountered a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean City Today
Worcester County above budget on posting notices
After an increase in the rate the Salisbury-based Daily Times charges local governments to publishes public notices, the Worcester County Commissioners are beginning to look at other publications that could save the county a few dollars. Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Joseph Parker III told the commissioners on Tuesday that the...
Hogan skips Republican reception at restaurant owned by Cox supporter
Hogan normally attends Sen. J.B. Jennings' Ocean City reception. This year, he did not. The post Hogan skips Republican reception at restaurant owned by Cox supporter appeared first on Maryland Matters.
talbotspy.org
Election 2022: Cambridge Mayor Candidate Profiles
Over the last few months, the Spy has attempted to offer an alternative way to get to know candidates on the Mid-Shore in this election year. About a month ago, the Spy and the Avalon Foundation agreed to partner in providing the community with candidate profiles for those running for the Talbot County Council in the July 19th Democratic and Republican primary elections.
whatsupmag.com
Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore
Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGMD Radio
High School Band Booster Treasurer Charged With Theft
The Treasurer of the Wicomico High School Band Boosters has been charged with stealing more than $15,000 from the account to pay for personal items and a variety of personal bills. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, school administrators notified the Criminal Investigation Division about the missing funds last...
WGMD Radio
Gov. Larry Hogan Visits Eastern Shore, Ocean City
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan appeared with WGMD’s Mike Bradley on The Talk of Delmarva as he began a visit to the Eastern Shore and Ocean City, with the final few months of his second term lying ahead. “It’s kind of bittersweet. Eight years is a long time, and we’ve...
WMDT.com
Police: Salisbury woman charged with embezzling over $15k from high school Band Boosters
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury woman has been charged with embezzling over $15,000 from a local high school’s Band Boosters. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified by the administration at Wicomico High School on July 13th that a subject was stealing funds from the Band Boosters account. Further investigation revealed that the treasurer for the Band Boosters, 31-year-old Brooke Amber Cook, had stolen a total of $15,085.04 between December 2021 and June 2022. Police say Cook used the stolen funds to purchase personal items and pay a variety of personal bills.
chestertownspy.org
Washington College Major Donor Betty Casey is Dead
The Washington Post reported this morning that Betty Brown Casey, one of Washington College’s most significant donors has passed away. We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Delaware Man Arrested for Attempted Fraud and Gun Possession in Parkesburg
PARKESBURG, PA — Parkesburg Police say that on August 9th, 2022, they arrested and charged 22-year-old Kevin Capel of Dover, Delaware, with Forgery and related criminal offenses after he attempted to defraud Fulton Bank at 100 West First Avenue out of thousands of dollars. Officers also removed a loaded...
cbs17
More toppings, more problems: Maryland Papa John’s worker spears customer after attacked with pizza paddle
EDGEWOOD, Md. (WNCN) – Choose your weapon: pizza spear or metal pizza paddle?. A sheriff’s department in Maryland said an unhappy customer returned to a Papa John’s on Wednesday night and got in an argument with a worker over incorrect pizza toppings. Herbert Harris, 40, returned to...
Ocean City Today
Anne Arundel man faces auto theft charges in Ocean City
Police said suspect evaded officers, reaching speeds of 80 mph in 35-mph zone. Desmond Anthony Banks, 22, who is homeless, was arrested by Ocean City police at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 14 on South Baltimore Avenue and charged with stealing a vehicle valued between $25,000 and $100,000, reckless driving, speeding, and many other traffic violations.
WBOC
Optimistic Outlook for Wicomico County Fair
SALISBURY, Md. - A 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, the Wicomico County Fair opened with a ribbon cutting. The past few years have been difficult for such events because of the COVID pandemic, and more recently, uncertainty in the economy. But those matters have not stopped vendors from coming to the...
talbotspy.org
ShiAnn Steele Joins Mid-Shore Pro Bono
ShiAnn Steele of Smyrna, Del. has recently joined the Salisbury office of the non-profit Mid-Shore Pro Bono as the Lower Shore Intake and Outreach Coordinator. In the position, Steele is responsible for initiating services with clients in Wicomico, Worcester, and Somerset counties, along with outreach activities that cultivate public awareness, charitable donations, and volunteer recruitment for the nonprofit organization. Johannah Cooper previously served in the position and is now off to pursue a graduate degree in social work at Boston University this fall.
WBOC
Wicomico County Fair This Weekend
The Wicomico County Fair is returning to WinterPlace Park in Salisbury Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 21. The event is produced by Wicomico Farm & Home Show and Wicomico County, and it is presented by Perdue, Toyota, Pohanka of Salisbury and Piedmont.
WGMD Radio
Salisbury PD Arrest Princess Anne Man in August 7th Shooting
Salisbury Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an assault with a firearm that occurred on August 7th. Police have arrested 21 year old Raekwon Burton of Princess Anne in connection with a shooting that left a 24 year old man hospitalized. Police say the victim had been parked on Smith Street when an unidentified man approached, displayed the firearm and shot the victim through the passenger side window of the vehicle and ran off.
Cape Gazette
Village Center receives preliminary approval
It's been 15 years in the works, but a preliminary site plan for Village Center has been approved by Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. Rezoning to B-1 neighborhood business district for the shopping complex in front of the Governors subdivision at the Kings Highway-Gills Neck Road intersection just outside Lewes city limits was approved by Sussex County Council in December 2016.
The Star Democrat
Easton, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT
The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.https://www.stardem.com/
Comments / 0