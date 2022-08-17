ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Blue Jays bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Orioles

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Baltimore Orioles (61-55, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (61-54, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Austin Voth (3-1, 5.34 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -171, Orioles +145; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays come into a matchup against the Baltimore Orioles as losers of three straight games.

Toronto has a 35-25 record in home games and a 61-54 record overall. The Blue Jays have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .432.

Baltimore has a 28-34 record in road games and a 61-55 record overall. The Orioles rank eighth in the AL with 120 total home runs, averaging one per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the ninth time this season. The Orioles lead the season series 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alejandro Kirk has 14 doubles and 12 home runs for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 12-for-43 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has 26 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Orioles. Jorge Mateo is 13-for-33 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 2-8, .240 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .263 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (glute/hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

