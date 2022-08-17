ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe speaks out to court for first time

SPOKANE, Wash. – For the first time since his trial began, Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe sat in front of the courtroom to speak. Friday marked the final day of proceedings before Sharpe is handed his sentencing after pleading guilty in January to premeditated murder, three counts of attempted murder and second-degree assault.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Freeman Shooter Sentencing Day 5: Mother faces her son’s killer

SPOKANE, Wash. – A local mother faced her son’s killer for the first time.  Ami Strahan’s son, 15-year-old Sam Strahan, was killed when Caleb Sharpe opened fire at Freeman High School in 2017.  Strahan took the stand Thursday in what was the fifth day of Sharpe’s sentencing hearings.  Strahan wore a picture of her son while she testified, noting that...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SPD identifies suspect in Riverfront Park drive-by shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have identified the suspect in the Riverfront Park drive-by shooting that occurred on Wednesday. Police have secured an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Matthew S. Brumfield. He faces two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of drive-by shooting, all of which are felonies. The first assault charge is related to...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Freeman High School shooter sentenced to 40 years

SPOKANE, Wash. — Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe will spend 40 years in prison. Judge Michael Price handed down the sentence Friday, nearly five years after the shooting. Caleb Shape opened fire at the rural high school in September 2017, killing 15-year-old Sam Strahan and injuring three girls. For the past week, doctors, witnesses, Sharpe’s family and victims have...
KREM2

Law enforcement searching for missing 78-year old man

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff's deputies are seeking help in finding 78-year-old Gerald B. Krug. According to deputies, Krug was last seen on Aug. 18, 2022 around 11:30 a.m. before he left his home on E. Happy Trails Lane in the Otis Orchard/Newman Lake area. He was reportedly driving a red 2014 Ford Escape, WA license plate AQX3858.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Pullman serial rapist sentenced to life in prison

PULLMAN, Wash. — A serial rapist who committed crimes across Pullman nearly 20 years ago will spend his life in prison. Kenneth Downing was arrested at a Spokane job site earlier this year. He pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree rape and one count of second-degree assault with sexual motivation in July. Downing committed his crimes between 2003 and...
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Three teen suspects arrested in Spokane for fatal Pasco shooting

PASCO, Wash. — Three 18-year-old suspects were arrested in Spokane for their alleged connection to a shooting death in Pasco last Monday. According to a social media notice from the Pasco Police Department, each of the teenage suspects was identified by authorities as Angel I. Garcia, Osman C. Morales-Salto, and Brian A. Pandura-Valenzuela. They were taken into custody without any further incident, but authorities have not identified which charges each of the suspects is facing.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Northbound SR 195 interchange to I-90 back open after crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — The northbound State Route 195 interchange to westbound I-90 is back open after a crash. According to Washington State Patrol, one vehicle veered towards the exit, struck a dirt embankment, rolled over, and struck a pillar of an elevated railroad track. The driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center. The ramp is...
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane police responds to two incidents downtown, one shot fired near Riverfront Park

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to two related incidents Wednesday night, including one where a shot was fired near Riverfront Park. Just before 7 p.m., SPD responded to a call from the 800 block of 3rd Avenue regarding a possible burglary. When police arrived, officers learned employees of a restaurant had been dealing with unruly customers.
SPOKANE, WA

