ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at ‘lies’ regarding Manchester United future

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24hPjF_0hK9uvqj00

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit out at the “lies” surrounding reports about his future at Manchester United.

The Portugal forward missed United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia because of personal reasons amid speculation over whether he would be leaving Old Trafford.

It has been reported Ronaldo wants to play Champions League football, but United maintain the 37-year-old is not for sale and remains an integral part of the plans of new boss Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes of United’s 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday, which left them bottom of the Premier League.

In a reply to a fan account on Instagram which referred to a report linking the United frontman to Atletico Madrid, Ronaldo said: “They (will) know the truth when they interview in a couple weeks. The media is telling lies.

“I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only five were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip.”

Former defender Gary Neville, who has been a vocal critic of the club’s current ownership, called for Ronaldo to set the record straight sooner rather than later.

The Sky Sports pundit wrote on Twitter: “Why does the greatest player of all time (in my opinion) have to wait two weeks to tell Manchester United fans the truth? Stand up now and speak.

“The club is in crisis and it needs leaders to lead. He’s the only one who can grab this situation by the scruff of the neck!”

Manchester United will look to kickstart their Premier League campaign when they host Liverpool on Monday night.

United’s owners have come under fire following the team’s terrible start, with Neville warning the club could finish in the bottom half of the Premier League if they do not address their “horror story” recruitment strategy.

Billionaire Elon Musk, meanwhile, sparked a social media frenzy when he teased the prospect of buying United from the Glazer family.

The Tesla founder made the comment in a late-night tweet, then later clarified his position by saying he had no intention of buying a sports team and that it had been a “long-running joke”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Yes, elite football is a plaything of global wealth. But it could be part of another, better England

Last week, the Premier League announced a $2.7bn (£2.3bn), six-year American TV deal with Comcast NBC, a sum that will push the league’s annual turnover above £6bn and marks the moment at which income from foreign media rights income exceeds domestic income. It is a fitting marker for the league’s 30th season and its three decades of hyper-globalisation. First, the Premier League’s global TV audience outstripped domestic viewership. Then the entirely foreign XI fielded by Chelsea in 1999 announced the globalisation of the league’s labour market; foreign players now make up around three-quarters of the club’s squads. Foreign coaches, once entirely absent, are now in the majority, as are foreign owners, who hold majority stakes in 16 out of the 20 clubs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Liverpool#Atletico Madrid#Sky Sports
newschain

Frank Lampard left with mixed emotions after Everton secure first point

Frank Lampard had mixed emotions after Everton snatched their first Premier League point of the season with a late equaliser against Nottingham Forest. Demarai Gray latched onto a long ball from Jordan Pickford after 88 minutes at Goodison Park on Saturday to salvage a 1-1 draw for the Merseysiders moments after Brennan Johnson had given promoted Forest the lead.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Instagram
newschain

Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style

Real Madrid began the post-Casemiro era by sweeping aside Celta Vigo 4-1 for a second successive LaLiga victory. With Real having agreed to sell their long-time holding midfielder to Manchester United on Friday, Carlo Ancelotti lined up with summer signing Aurelien Tchouameni in the Brazilian’s place – but it was the veteran Luka Modric who continued to run things.
SOCCER
newschain

Eddie Howe believes Nick Pope can become England number one

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has challenged goalkeeper Nick Pope to target Jordan Pickford’s England shirt after an impressive start to his career on Tyneside. The 30-year-old, a £10million summer signing from relegated Burnley, has eight senior caps to his name and along with Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale, is one of the men pushing Pickford for his place in Gareth Southgate’s starting line-up.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

PA Sport Trivia (20/08/2022)

Don King (boxing) – controversial promoter, born 1931. Bernhard Russi (skiing) – Swiss former downhill Olympic champion, born 1948. John Emburey (cricket) – former Middlesex and England spinner, born 1952. Steve Stone (soccer) – former Nottingham Forest and England midfielder, and a former first-team coach at Newcastle,...
MLS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
150K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy