Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per Month
Families are struggling to meet their needs because of inflation. The state has stepped in to help. This time the aid will come from Arizona and go to Phoenix households. The program has a closed focus group. And the eligible families got picked by random selection.
Phoenix New Times
3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls
Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
thefoothillsfocus.com
Phoenix named 2022 ‘All-America City’
The National Civic League and the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading named the city of Phoenix as the winner of the 2022 All-America City Award, marking the sixth year the city has been awarded the distinction. This year’s theme was “housing as a platform to promote early school success and equitable...
ABC 15 News
City officials and Arizona lawmakers with opposing view on the new EV tax credit
The newly passed Inflation Reduction Act includes a new electric vehicle tax incentive aimed at making electric vehicles more affordable while also benefiting the environment. The new EV tax credit amends one already on the books called the Qualified Plug-in Electric Drive Motor Vehicle Credit, also known as the "Clean Vehicle Credit."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
azmarijuana.com
Former Arizona Governor’s Son Hired as Cannabis CEO
Fife Symington IV has been named Chief Executive Officer of Copperstate Farms, a vertically integrated Arizona cannabis operator. As co-founder and managing director of Copperstate Farms, Symington was identified as the ideal candidate to assume the vacant executive position. “I’m honored to take on this leadership role as Copperstate Farms...
Voting groups fight to block law that can criminalize Arizona voter registration
PHOENIX (CN) — Voting advocacy groups sued Arizona to block a new law that could criminalize volunteers or organizations who provide registration or voter assistance to individuals registered to vote outside the state. According to the federal complaint filed Monday evening in Phoenix, Senate Bill 1260 is a vague law that affords officials subjective measures to target volunteers and […] The post Voting groups fight to block law that can criminalize Arizona voter registration appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
kjzz.org
ASU scientist says the Inflation Reduction Act will have a big climate impact in Arizona
President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law this week, and with it, made the single largest investment by our federal government into climate change mitigation in our nation’s history. While it was a lot less than Democrats originally pushed for, the bill includes everything from major...
ABC 15 News
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
RELATED PEOPLE
azbigmedia.com
Megawarehouses find a home in Phoenix, according to report
Phoenix megawarehouses are in style – in a big way, according to a new report from CBRE. Warehouse users signed leases for 37 facilities of 1 million sq. ft. or larger in the U.S. in the first half of this year, up from 24 in the first half of 2021. Phoenix ranks as a leading market with four large industrial lease transactions accounting for over 4 million sq. ft. in total.
AZFamily
Phoenix has one of the highest inflation rates in the country
‘Reese’s Law’ signed in honor of toddler who died after swallowing a battery. The law states that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission will establish new product safety standards for batteries that pose an ingestion hazard. How much are shipping containers at the Arizona-Mexico border costing taxpayers?. Updated:...
KTAR.com
Arizona gubernatorial candidates Lake, Hobbs to be on same stage — not at same time — during event
PHOENIX — Arizona gubernatorial candidates Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs will be on the same stage at the same event next month — but not at the same time. Lake and Hobbs will participate in what’s being billed as a “one-on-one town hall” on Sept. 7 at the Republic National Distributing Company of Arizona in Phoenix.
thefoothillsfocus.com
Opinion: Fourth election defeat a sad end for Arpaio
Unable to leave the fanfare behind, the great ones inevitably hang on too long. There’s a sadness watching them fade in plain sight. Think Muhammad Ali out on his feet against Trevor Berbick, Willie Mays batting a feeble .211 in his last year with the Mets, Elizabeth Taylor picking up a paycheck in the TV flick “These Old Broads.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
'It's so much money': ASU students struggle with high cost of rent
PHOENIX — Rising rent prices in Arizona are hitting students at Arizona State University hard as more than 140,000 students start the new school year. "I'm really excited," said freshman Colleen Schaner. But with that enthusiasm, comes frustration, because finding a place to live these days, isn't always easy.
AZFamily
Why there may not be an Arizona gubernatorial debate this year
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The countdown to the general election’s underway, and there’s a big talker for the biggest race in the state. Will voters get a chance to see the two women running against each other for governor in a televised debate? Republican nominee Kari Lake has made it clear she’s willing to debate her Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs anywhere, anytime. But it’s a different story for Hobbs.
AZFamily
What is “1776 curriculum?” We stopped by a Peoria school teaching it to find out
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The 1776 curriculum got renewed attention this week when Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said she supported it. So what is it exactly? What does it involve? Arizona’s Family learned a school in Peoria uses it. It’s called Candeo Peoria. The public charter school...
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix's Largest Homeless Encampment Has Sparked a Lawsuit. What Now?
The intensifying problem of homelessness in Phoenix is most visible in the Zone — a stretch of downtown along Jefferson Street between 9th and 13th avenues. There, tents and makeshift shelters line the sidewalks. The number of people living in the Zone has grown to more than 1,000 in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scottsdale.org
SugarJam’s popularity expanding rapidly
After SugarJam The Southern Kitchen left its former Scottsdale home in January 2021, the restaurant has grown into much more at its new home near Hayden Road and Raintree Drive. SugarJam opened The Market by SugarJam as well as an ice cream trailer on July 23 and the two locations...
azbigmedia.com
How much does it cost to have a baby in Arizona? Here’s a look
Between labor and delivery, health insurance and childcare, the cost to have a baby in Arizona is more than $27,892, according to an analysis by QuoteWizard. Health insurance, child care, unexpected medical fees: The cost of having a child can go far beyond labor and delivery. We found that having a child costs between $21,000 and $37,000 in the first year, depending on where you live.
iheart.com
Garret Talks To Kari Lake About Homeless Plan, Ducey Call, Water
Kari Lake, GOP nominee for Governor, talks about the federal government cutting water Arizona gets from the Colorado River and her water plan; her homeless plan and the media ignoring it, the border her call with Doug Ducey, hidin' Katie Hobbs and more. Watch Kari Lake's press conference about homelessness...
ABC 15 News
Phoenix mayor admits to previously using secret message app
PHOENIX — The ABC15 Investigators have confirmed more top Phoenix city officials have used a secret messaging app called Signal. On Thursday, Mayor Kate Gallego and her communications director, Jeanine L’Ecuyer, both admitted to previously using the app. "Signal" encrypts messages and can automatically delete them after a predetermined time period.
Comments / 4