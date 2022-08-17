INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — KaVontae Turpin is making the most of his first chance to make a National Football League roster. The Dallas wide receiver became the first player in nine seasons to have kickoff and punt return touchdowns in the same game, leading the Cowboys to a 32-18 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. “My body’s still wild, but I’m still here trying to focus. I got this big opportunity, so I can’t really complain about it. I work through it,” Turpin said. Turpin signed with the Cowboys on July 28 after garnering MVP honors in the United States Football League this past spring. Before Turpin, the last player to run back a punt and kickoff in the same game — preseason, regular season or playoffs — was Detroit’s Jeremy Ross on Dec. 8, 2013, against Philadelphia.

