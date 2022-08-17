ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SENGENBERGER | Dems’ contempt for struggling Coloradans exposed

By Jimmy Sengenberger
 3 days ago
When Gov. Jared Polis and legislative Democrats unveiled our $750-per-person TABOR refund checks, they tried their best to pretend the voter-approved Taxpayer Bill of Rights doesn’t deserve credit. In a brazen attempt at language manipulation — designed for Democrats to take credit for the refund — they dubbed it “Colorado Cash Back.”

I was the first to call out “Polis and his merry band of Reborn TABOR Acolytes” way back in April. I noted that Polis led Proposition CC in 2019 to gut TABOR, without which we wouldn’t have refund checks. Thankfully, seemingly every media source has since spotlighted Colorado Democrats’ cynical and deceptive stunt.

Calling TABOR refunds “Colorado Cash Back” belies their belief that voters are too ignorant to know better.

Alas, Polis isn’t the only prominent Colorado Democrat to have such conceited ideas. His comrades in Congress have attempted the exact same ploy with their so-called “Inflation Reduction Act.” President Biden signed the bill into law Tuesday.

Here again, Democrats are playing word games. The University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Wharton Budget Model concluded the law’s inflationary impact will be “statistically indistinguishable from zero.” The Congressional Budget Office agreed, finding it will have “a negligible effect on inflation.”

“Isn’t it almost Orwellian?” ABC News anchor Jon Karl pressed White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre. “How can you call it the Inflation Reduction Act when the nonpartisan experts say it’s not going to bring it down?”

Rather than reducing skyrocketing costs, the law spends billions on new and expanded programs and grants. It offers massive corporate giveaways under the moniker of “environmental justice and climate action.” And it does all of this while raising taxes on American businesses and individuals.

Ironically, the law’s true premise — corporate climate giveaways — includes extending and expanding the $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicles (EVs), including certain models whose participation in the credit program was set to expire.

Truthfully, only the affluent can afford EVs. The tax credits subsidize the rich.

As The New York Times reports, the demand among affluent buyers means “carmakers have little reason to target budget-minded buyers.” They note the average sticker price of an electric vehicle rose 14% last year.

Ford just announced the starting price of its F-150 Lightning jumped by up to $8,500 — running $46,974 for the base model to $96,874 for the Platinum, the Times reports. Tesla’s Models 3 and Y have gone up to a range of $47,000 to $66,000.

Though the tax credits underwrite the rich when they buy EVs, drivers of less means — who tend to drive far-older vehicles that are more gas-guzzling — are utterly priced out. As with the skyrocketing cost of higher education, more dollars targeted by the feds toward those who can afford EVs will only spark bigger price hikes for all.

Vehicle-production materials have already gotten more expensive, particularly amid a computer-chip shortage. To qualify for the EV credit, the Inflation Reduction Act now “requires that a certain percentage of a car’s battery be made in North America with materials from allies.” This mandate will add more expense because American-made components are often more costly.

Don’t forget: Colorado is following California in requiring a greater percentage of automobile sales to be EVs next year. Higher prices will not only price buyers out of new electric vehicles; they’ll stimulate even higher costs for traditional vehicles, too.

It’s already difficult for middle- and low-income Coloradans to find affordable vehicles. So, how does all this help them, exactly?

Adding insult to injury, Democrats’ new law spends $80 billion more on the IRS — which could hire as many as 87,000 more IRS employees. This is ostensibly to conduct more audits of the wealthy and bring in more tax revenue. In reality, it’s another gut-punch for middle- and lower-income Coloradans.

Syracuse University researchers recently concluded that, in 2021, “low-income wage earners with less than $25,000…(were) audited at a rate five times higher than for everyone else.” They emphasized that “over half —fully 54 percent — of all correspondence audits last year targeted the small proportion of returns with gross receipts of less than $25,000 claiming an earned income tax credit.”

Senate Democrats — including Colorado Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper — voted down an amendment to exclude taxpayers earning less than $400,000. As The Wall Street Journal editorialized, the CBO determined some $20 billion could be collected from filers earning less than $400,000.

“In other words, the IRS expansion as it’s currently designed could collect billions in revenue from new middle-class audits,” they wrote. “The problem is that for every tax cheat the IRS identifies, several more compliant tax filers will be subjected to needless scrutiny.”

Yet the Dems want us to believe only the richest will be targeted?

Taken together, the “Colorado Cash Back” and “Inflation Reduction Act” charades prove that Colorado’s leading Democrats hold contempt for the middle-class and the poor — all under the guise of “providing relief,” even though it won’t.

To them, we are just votes to be bought.

Polis, Bennet and Reps. Diana DeGette, Jason Crow and Joe Neguse are all up for reelection. It’s time Colorado voters hold them accountable in November.

Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6-9am on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.

