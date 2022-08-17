Read full article on original website
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV Guide
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical Bills
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional Love
13 WHAM
Newest RPD officers report for duty
Rochester, N.Y. — It's not easy to be a member of the Rochester Police Department, especially amid rising crime in the city and a short-staffed department, but for some of RPD's newest officers, the job is a dream come true. This year's police department class is finishing up the...
13 WHAM
Stuntman pastor hopes next jump will help 'Stop the Violence'
Rochester, N.Y. — An event that aims to end violence is coming to Frontier Field this weekend. Stop the Violence Spiritual Renewal is happening Sunday from 5-9 p.m. at the stadium, highlighting stories of lives changed by faith. "We have to come together as a region, eventually as a...
13 WHAM
Flour City Brewers Fest returned Friday
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester's Flour City Brewer's Fest returned on Friday. Hosted by Rohrbach Brewing Co. Flour City Brewers Fest was back in full swing at the Rochester Public Market. Many were able to sample from 70+ breweries, cideries, and wineries from across New York State on the cobblestones...
13 WHAM
Buffalo-area man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua
Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man from the Buffalo area is accused of illegally recording someone in Ontario County. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga, allegedly recorded video of the victim's private parts in July 2021 and July 2022 at a home in Canandaigua. Both recordings were done secretly and without...
13 WHAM
Domestic violence awareness event planned in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The 11th annual Walk Against Domestic Violence will be held Saturday. It's intended to raise awareness in the community. “Rates of domestic violence in the City of Rochester are more than three times the state average,” said Lucila Matos, founder of the Walk Against Domestic Violence. “As a Latina and a Christian, I organize this walk each year to raise awareness among Latinx families, who face higher rates of domestic violence than many other communities, and to call faith leaders, who are often influential among Latinx people, to partner in prevention efforts.”
13 WHAM
Little Italy Festival hosts outdoor Catholic Mass Saturday
Rochester, N.Y. — The Little Italy Festival held its first ever outdoor Catholic Mass at Parcel 5 on Saturday. The Catholic holy Mass was celebrated by Father Bob Worth of Saint Francis Xavier Cabrini Parish. It also included readings by religious community leaders of other faiths. All cultures and...
13 WHAM
Rochester man arrested for illegal possession of a firearm Thursday
Rochester, N.Y. — Troopers from the New York State Police arrested a Rochester man for the illegal possession of a firearm on Thursday. Troopers say they pulled over a 2017 Nissan Altima after observing the driver not wearing his seatbelt around 11:20 a.m. They stopped the vehicle on Alphonse...
13 WHAM
Rochester man, facing sentencing, hopes to deter young people from life of crime
Rochester, N.Y. — Young lives - impacted by violence. Young lives - turning to violence. The community has witnessed that - especially this summer in Rochester - as community leaders try to deal with its impact. One man shared his story with 13WHAM of his experience both as a...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Caring and sharing
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on a tea party with a purpose. Residents of Cloverwood Senior Living recently combined an afternoon summer tea party with a drive for back to school supplies. Residents who made donations enjoyed an afternoon of hot tea, cookies and assorted finger sandwiches.
13 WHAM
Attorney General: RPD's fatal shooting of Timothy Flowers justified
Rochester, N.Y. — The shooting death by police of a man last summer in Rochester was not a crime. That's according to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) which released a report Friday, more than a year after Timothy Flowers' death. Police say...
13 WHAM
Memorial bike ride in Webster raises awareness on addiction
Webster, N.Y. — Turning pain into a mission to save lives. Dean Lucas lost his son, Lee, to addiction back in 2016. Since then, he's been hosting an annual memorial bike ride to honor his son's life, and raise awareness to the dangers of addiction. "I lost my child...
13 WHAM
Two suspects indicted for fatal mass shooting in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Two men have been indicted for their alleged roles in a deadly mass shooting last month on North Clinton Avenue. The shooting happened July 5 on a basketball court outside the Clinton Baden Community Center during a large party. Police said several people fired gunshots. Four...
13 WHAM
Rochester resident dies after being struck by a vehicle near N. Clinton Ave
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to the intersection of Clifford and N. Clinton Avenues overnight Friday. Officers say they were investigating an accident with a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. During the initial investigation, it was learned that a 49-year-old city resident had succumb to their injuries...
13 WHAM
St. Josaphat's Ukrainian Festival returns for its 50th year this weekend
Irondequoit, N.Y. — The Ukrainian Festival is back for it's 50th year at St. Josaphat's in Irondequoit this weekend. The St. Josaphat's Ukrainian Festival was first established in 1973 as an effort to introduce Ukrainian Arts and Crafts, Ukrainian food, and Ukrainian music and dance to the Greater Rochester community.
13 WHAM
Former Red Jacket student sentenced for bringing loaded gun to school
Ontario County, N.Y. — A 15-year-old admitted bringing a loaded handgun to school back in April. The boy pleaded guilty to several felony charges in Ontario County Court Friday as his mother and grandfather wiped away tears. He was sentenced to 3-9 years. Police say the boy - then...
13 WHAM
Career skills training center in Rochester receives $400,000 grant
Rochester, N.Y. — A program that provides career training for youth in underserved areas is getting a major boost. The Multi-Craft Apprenticeship Preparation Program (MAPP) is receiving a $400,000 grant to support its operations in Monroe County. The grant is aimed at helping MAPP train more job seekers from...
13 WHAM
Skate to End Hate: Charity festival raises funds for suicide prevention
Rochester, N.Y. — The Skate to End Hate charity festival raising funds to help prevent suicide started at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. The charity festival includes rock climbing at Roc Ventures and skateboarding at Breaking Free Indoor Skate Park. "Just make sure everyone feels safe and has someone to...
13 WHAM
Driver flees scene after flipping stolen car on Priscilla Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a crash that involved a stolen vehicle and resulted in it being flipped early Friday morning. Just after midnight, police were called to the 100 block of Priscilla Street for the report of a crash and a flipped car. When police arrived...
13 WHAM
Lyell Ave. homicide suspect indicted
Rochester, N.Y. — A man has been indicted for a fatal shooting on the city's west side last month. According to police, Joseph K. Scott, 32, shot and killed Derek Taylor, 36, at the corner of Lyell Avenue and Whitney Street around 1:40 a.m. July 24. Investigators learned Taylor...
13 WHAM
Crisis in the Classroom: Preparing for the start of school
Rochester, N.Y. — With just about three weeks until the first bell, the Rochester City School District has to fill a number of vacancies. Leaders remain confidence the school year will get off to a smooth start. The district has filled nearly half of its 650 openings, according to...
