Le Carnaval de la Lune is stopping by the Heritage Museum of Orange County for one day only, bringing with it exquisite vintage cirque-themed shows and experiences. Explore the mysterious grounds of the museum and encounter the lost souls of Madame Luna’s Carnaval de la Lune if you dare… Get tickets here! Upon entering Le Carnaval de la Lune on October 1st, decor reminiscent of the fan-favorite AHS ‘Freak Show’ will plunge you into a delightfully vintage atmosphere. Its retro photo-ops, eerie circus props and costumes, as well as incredible cirque-style performances bring to life the cirque vibes of the 50s with a haunted twist. But no ‘freaks’ here: from live music to magic shows, Le Carnaval de la Lune’s entertainment features only the most talented of the L.A. cirque scene. While you’re taking in the awe-inspiring performances, you’ll get to savor a selection of decadent themed cocktails like the house’s own Snake Oil Elixir. Or perhaps you’ll fancy a walk through the carnival’s dark art marketplace? There, you’ll find creations made by over 70 curated artists and shops — each as unexpected as the next.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO