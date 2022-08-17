Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pasadena's South Arroyo NeighborhoodDavid ClarkPasadena, CA
L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO chargesLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
A Paw-some Spot For a Lazy Brunch In Long Beach That is Dog FriendlyLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
Unique Restaurant Chains in Greater Los Angeles That You Can Not Find Elsewhere in the CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
Related
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [8-20-2022]
Summer 2022 only has a few Saturdays left. How will you spend this one?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (August 20) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope have a good one. Things To Do For...
yovenice.com
Westwood Favorite Fat Sal’s Opens in Venice
Sandwich shop up and running at 37 Venice Boulevard. Fat Sal’s Deli is officially open in Venice and things are going well for the new business. There were Fat Sal’s merch drops that the business stashed around Venice that included shirts, hats, and gift cards for the lucky ones that found them, and the drops were promoted on the restaurant’s social media channels.
celebsbar.com
West Hollywood Cancels Annual Halloween Carnival
What’s thought to be the largest Halloween Carnival in the country will not be happening this year, according to a post on the City of West Hollywood’s website.“The City of West Hollywood is reminding the community and the region that the City’s annual Halloween Carnaval has been cancelled for 2022 in accordance with protecting health and safety during the City’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads an undated post on the city’s web site.Interestingly, however, West Hollywood’s annual Pride event still happened on June 3-5 this year.
spectrumnews1.com
Glendale's Americana hosting weekend 'summer block party'
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — With the weekend upon us, The Americana at Brand is making sure its guests know summer isn't over yet. Starting Friday, Angelenos heading to Glendale's outdoor shopping center can enjoy a summer block party hosted by Apple TV+ that runs until Sunday. The family-friendly event...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Le Carnaval De La Lune Is Bringing Dark Circus To L.A. This Fall
Le Carnaval de la Lune is stopping by the Heritage Museum of Orange County for one day only, bringing with it exquisite vintage cirque-themed shows and experiences. Explore the mysterious grounds of the museum and encounter the lost souls of Madame Luna’s Carnaval de la Lune if you dare… Get tickets here! Upon entering Le Carnaval de la Lune on October 1st, decor reminiscent of the fan-favorite AHS ‘Freak Show’ will plunge you into a delightfully vintage atmosphere. Its retro photo-ops, eerie circus props and costumes, as well as incredible cirque-style performances bring to life the cirque vibes of the 50s with a haunted twist. But no ‘freaks’ here: from live music to magic shows, Le Carnaval de la Lune’s entertainment features only the most talented of the L.A. cirque scene. While you’re taking in the awe-inspiring performances, you’ll get to savor a selection of decadent themed cocktails like the house’s own Snake Oil Elixir. Or perhaps you’ll fancy a walk through the carnival’s dark art marketplace? There, you’ll find creations made by over 70 curated artists and shops — each as unexpected as the next.
Eater
Is Santa Monica’s Main Street Suddenly the Coolest Place to Eat in LA?
Last Friday night on Main Street in Santa Monica, Vamos Vamos was quoting a one-hour wait to solo diners at 6 p.m. — despite the New Mexican-inspired restaurant from Silverlake Wine owners Randy and April Clement only being on its third night of service. Others lucky enough to score a table nearby at raw seafood hotspot Crudo e Nudo were catching up over glasses of natural wine and plates of impeccably fresh fish on the buzzing parklet patio. Further up the street, young diners were milling about outside Little Prince, waiting for seats, and a line was forming at Augie’s on Main, the new panko-crusted “dirty” chicken spot from legendary Los Angeles chef Josiah Citrin, which also opened its doors last week.
Are L.A.’s Street Sweepers Just A Scam?
We’ll keep this brief so you can move your car to the other side of the street by noon. But the long and short of our beef today is this:. L.A.’s street sweepers are just for show. Now, why such bold language on a Friday? It must be...
NBC Los Angeles
Black Restaurant Week Begins With Amazing Eats and Events
Discovering an étoufée you adore, a wonderfully crispy waffle that's perfect in the morning or at any time of the day, or the ultimate sandwich, incredible omelet, classic barbecue plate, or elegant cake?. Such fabulous finds form the meal-based memories you'll keep near and dear forever, but something...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best Things To Do This Weekend in Los Angeles And SoCal: Aug. 19 - 21
Immerse yourself in K-pop culture at KCON. Celebrate South Park’s 25 years. Shop at the Queer Mercado. Check out Flying Lotus and Hiatus Kaiyote with orchestra.
westsidetoday.com
What Are The Priciest Westside Neighborhoods?
Forbes report lists Brentwood as most expensive, followed by Beverly Crest and Pacific Palisades. While Los Angeles’ Westside is known for pricey real estate, certain areas stand out among the expensive and exclusive areas. As reported by Forbes.com, these are the four areas with the most exorbitant prices in Los Angeles’ Westside.
smobserved.com
Her Dog Ate Oxycodone Walking Through Palisades Park in Santa Monica
In a Facebook post, a visitor to Santa Monica claims that her dog was poisoned by eating oxycodone, while walking through Palisades Park. She claims that as a result of eating a stray pill Chance the Rapper Burns, her Yorkie nearly died. His organs started to fail, and now he is blind.
KTLA.com
Kimberly Cheng’s L.A. story embodies the American Dream
Born among four children to Cambodian refugees, KTLA 5 Kimberly Cheng’s family story embodies the American Dream. “My dad had heard about Los Angeles in Cambodia, he knew this was the land of opportunity and dreams,” Kimberly explained. “He said, ‘I want to go to L.A.!'”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localemagazine.com
Enjoy a Splurge-Worthy Meal at These 9 Michelin-Starred Restaurants in Southern California
These Award-Winning Restaurants Will Leave You Starry-Eyed. Originally a modest, red guidebook put out by the French tire company to encourage motorists to get out and explore the open road, the Michelin Guide has since transformed into a prestigious ranking system for hotels and restaurants across the globe. Fortunately, there’s no need to book a flight for a truly remarkable meal—here are nine Michelin-starred restaurants that continue to elevate SoCal’s culinary scene. Best Michelin Restaurants SoCal.
myburbank.com
Celebrate National Thrift Store Day at 12 Burbank Shops
August 17th is National Thrift Store Day! The day is celebrated in an effort to support local thrift stores, increase sustainable shopping, and raise awareness of charitable organizations. Thrift stores sell gently used items that have been donated so that they can be sold at a much lower rate. Many stores raise money for charities while helping to recycle clothing and keep them out of the landfills.
Eater
It’s War as Americana Signs New Soup Dumpling Restaurant for Din Tai Fung Space
It’s been a summer of dumpling drama in Los Angeles, thanks to a big shake up at outdoor Rick Caruso-owned mall the Americana at Brand in Glendale. Last month, Eater was first to report that Taiwanese behemoth Din Tai Fung would be leaving the development, heading across the street instead to the Glendale Galleria. Now Eater has learned exclusively that none other than Paradise Dynasty, a separate dumpling operator known for its colorful food and booming growth across Asia, will take up at the former Din Tai Fung space. Talk about scandalous.
2urbangirls.com
Beautiful home hits the market in Compton
COMPTON – A home has just hit the market in Compton that is perfect for a first time buyer looking for a home for their family. It literally hit the market less than an hour ago!. It features a spacious backyard which appears able to house either a pool...
Petite Peso Looks to Leave Downtown After Smashed Windows
The owners have announced they are actively looking to relocate
NBC Los Angeles
‘Lightscape' Tickets Are Now a Go (and Aglow)
Our nearest star is bidding us farewell earlier and earlier these days, er, nights, and longing for longer days is something we'll need to delay for several months, as we look to fall, then winter. But there are ways to brighten our bigger nights, those whimsical routes that add twinkle...
Eater
This Hot LA Restaurant Is Now Doing Indian-Italian Pan Pizzas
Buzzy Silver Lake Indian sports bar Pijja Palace — already known for its Indian-Italian pizza and pasta combos — will launch delivery and takeout via Caviar and Toast on August 19. Along with the launch comes a brand-new style of thicker square pizza that can only be ordered via takeout and delivery.
Venice salon owner recalls seeing Anne Heche before crash: report
Richard Glass, the owner of Glass Hair, is believed to be the last person to have seen Heche alive on Aug. 5. He posted a photo of him with the 53-year-old actress on Instagram.
Comments / 0