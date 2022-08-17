Deer bow-hunting season set for Muscatine

The 2022-2023 deer bow hunting season within the limits of the City of Muscatine will be held Sept. 17, 2022, through Jan. 10, 2023. The hunting season was approved by the Muscatine City Council on Aug. 4.

The City of Muscatine has participated in a city-wide Deer Management Zone Program in collaboration with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources since the 2006-2007 Deer Hunting Season. A total of 758 deer have been harvested in the 15 years of the program’s existence including 39 a year ago.

This year’s hunt within the city limits will again be for bow hunting on approved private property with two (2) acres or more. Property owners may combine parcels to reach the two (2) acre minimum.

New this year, with the approval of City Council, will be allowing deer hunting on the City property sites of McKee Park and the City property adjacent to the Hershey Avenue and Houser Street intersection. The main focus of allowing hunting on designated public property is to give hunters that do hot have a place to hunt in the City Deer Hunt a place to hunt. Special rules on who will be allowed to hunt on public property will be discussed at the Aug, 22 informational meeting.

Required Informational Meeting

The informational meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, at the Aquatic Center in Weed Park. Hunters interested in participating in this year’s hunt are required to attend this meeting. Information will be presented on certain public properties that will be allowed to hunt on this year.

Required Qualifying Shoots

In advance of the upcoming bow hunting season for deer within the city limits, the City of Muscatine will once again host a qualifying shoot for interested parties. In order for individuals to be eligible to participate in this year’s hunting season within the city limits, they must pass a shooting proficiency test.

The test will be given at the lower-level lot of the Weed Park Maintenance Facility, 1211 Weed Park Drive, on the following dates:

· Saturday, August 78, 2022 – 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

· Wednesday, August 31, 2022 – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

· Wednesday, September 7, 2022 – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Questions concerning the City of Muscatine’s 2022/2023 deer hunting season can be directed to the Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241.

