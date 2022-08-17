Senator James Sanders Jr. said: “It is disgraceful that we have young people from the Rockaways, one as young as 15, the others in their 20s, arrested in connection with the robbery and murder of Kutin Gyimah, a Bronx cab driver who worked in Queens. He picked up a group of five and dropped them off in Edgemere near the corner of Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard on August 13, 2022. The assailants tried to rob the driver and avoid paying the fare, prompting Gyimah to give chase. One of the attackers took a swing at the victim, causing him to fall to the ground and strike his head on the pavement. He died from the injuries he sustained after falling.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO