Parents sound off about new NYC DOE COVID-19 guidelines
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York City Department of Education issued its new COVID-19 guidelines ahead of the upcoming school year. Among the planned changes is the suspension of in-school testing. In lieu of this, take-home test kits will be provided. Vaccinations are only required for students and adult personnel involved in high-risk activities […]
NYC parents worry over vaccination requirement for ‘high-risk extracurricular activities’
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A public school parent was faced with a tough choice after the Department of Education shared its COVID guidelines for the upcoming year. While Tara Murphy’s 7-year-old daughter is fully vaccinated, her 5-year-old child is not. Murphy didn’t have plans to vaccinate her younger daughter, but she’ll have to if she […]
wnynewsnow.com
Hochul Announces Re-Launch of Vax-To-School Campaign
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – New York is re-launching its statewide “Vax to School” campaign. According to the governor’s office, the goal is to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates among students. “As we prepare for the beginning of the school year and the fall season, it is important...
NBC New York
NYC School Calendar: When's the First Day Again? And More Burning Questions
New York City announced a COVID protocol overhaul for its public school system this week, relaxing virus restrictions as the nation's largest district prepares to return to the classroom in a few weeks. The details (find them here) notwithstanding, the announcement served as a reality check for many parents who...
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Health & Mental Hygiene Employee, Ivy Woodburn, 65, Arrested
On Friday, August 20, 2022, at approximately 0002 hours, the following 65-year-old female off-duty New York city employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 6th Precinct in Manhattan. Arrested:. Ivy Woodburn. NYC Department of Health & Mental Hygiene. Charges:. DWI. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are...
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Updates New Yorkers on State’s Progress Combatting Covid-19
Earlier this week, Governor Hochul announced the first phase of this year’s of #VaxtoSchool initiative, the multi-faceted statewide campaign aimed at increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers. The campaign includes more than three dozen pop-up vaccination sites throughout the state in the coming weeks, with more being added in the near future.
The Jewish Press
NYC MTA Cuts City Bus Service
New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority has quietly cut bus service across the five boroughs, according to a report by the New York Daily News. An email obtained by the newspaper that was sent by a NYC Transit manager said the cuts, “effective immediately,” are intended to be a cost-cutting measure.
Governor Hochul announces $10 million for threat assessment in NYS
In May, following the terrible Buffalo attack at Topp's Supermarket, Governor Hochul issued Executive Order 18 to further fight terrorism and now the NYS leader is setting aside $10 million for threat assessment and management.
Texas gov busing asylum seekers to NYC may unintentionally offer them stronger safety nets
A group of people from Central and South America seeking asylum wait in line to be helped by mutual aid volunteers outside of Port Authority early on Wednesday, August 10. The group of 80-100 traveled from Texas by bus. NYC Immigration courts grant asylum at dramatically higher rates than courts in Texas, offering asylum seekers an unexpected silver lining. [ more › ]
manhattantimesnews.com
“Evictions will grow” “Los desalojos aumentarán”
Calls grow for courts to slow rate of eviction cases. Advocates are pleading with New York’s court system to ease up on the current pace of eviction cases. On Wed., Aug. 17th, renters and elected officials rallied outside the Manhattan headquarters of the Office of Court Administration (OCA) to decry the number of eviction cases moving forward without tenants having legal representation.
Hope Community Services to give away free school supplies on Saturday
Parents in need of school supplies can get a helping hand this weekend in New Rochelle
NBC New York
NYC Demanding Asylum Seekers Provide Papers That They Say Don't Exist
New York City says it is prepared to welcome asylum seekers with open arms — but for at least some families, the city will only shelter them if they can produce carefully itemized paperwork after a treacherous and often deadly journey thousands of miles long through deserts and jungles.
NYC Parks Department upgrades Brooklyn playground
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The New York City Parks Department said it’s delivering on its commitment to provide high-quality and sustainable parks in every zip code. “Our parks are not just luxuries,” said Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue. “They’re necessities.” The goal is to make them more equitable so children from every neighborhood can have access […]
norwoodnews.org
Bronx Doctor Wins Gold Award from Society of Abdominal Radiology
Bronx doctor and chair of the department of radiology at Montefiore Health System and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Judy Yee, MD, FSAR, has been awarded a gold medal from the Society of Abdominal Radiology, the organization’s highest honor. The society named only three gold medalists this year, including Yee.
nysenate.gov
Senator James Sanders Jr. Condemns Slaying of Bronx Cabbie By Rockaway Youth
Senator James Sanders Jr. said: “It is disgraceful that we have young people from the Rockaways, one as young as 15, the others in their 20s, arrested in connection with the robbery and murder of Kutin Gyimah, a Bronx cab driver who worked in Queens. He picked up a group of five and dropped them off in Edgemere near the corner of Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard on August 13, 2022. The assailants tried to rob the driver and avoid paying the fare, prompting Gyimah to give chase. One of the attackers took a swing at the victim, causing him to fall to the ground and strike his head on the pavement. He died from the injuries he sustained after falling.
manhattantimesnews.com
Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for August $234 millones de dólares adicionales en prestaciones de SNAP para agosto
Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for August. All households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive a supplemental allotment later this month, totaling roughly $234 million for New York State. As announced by...
riverdalepress.com
NYCHA’s Section 8 logjam continues on for too many
Abigail Nehring is covering housing for The Riverdale Press through Report For America, a national program from The GroundTruth Project that places emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report under-covered issues and communities. If you want to see more stories like this from Abigail, please make your tax-deductible donation today...
theforumnewsgroup.com
Adams Announces Investment in NYC Workers and Employers
Photo Courtesy of Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office. “All New Yorkers deserve to earn a living wage and share in our city’s prosperity,” Mayor Adams said. Mayor Eric Adams on Monday announced the launch of New York City Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers (PINCC), a new talent development initiative that will help place nearly 2,300 low-income New Yorkers on the trajectory to careers in two high-growth sectors of the city’s economy over the next three years.
Follow-up Friday: New water park in the Bronx for kids; issues resolved in East Harlem building
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers’ passion and never-give-up attitude made a number of things come to fruition this week. At the Patterson Houses in the Bronx, a new water park designed for kids by kids emerges. It was a true collaboration of the NStat team funded by the Mayors Action Plan for Neighborhood Safety […]
NBC New York
NJ School Long Considered ‘Haunted' Set To Be Demolished
People for years have sworn a longtime Jersey Shore landmark is home to the paranormal. But now that the Ocean County school is about to be demolished, it will leave the question: Who — or what — might stick around?. It’s the final countdown before Barnegat Township’s old...
