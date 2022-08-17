Juvenile driver ‘smiling and laughing’ after ramming patrol car with stolen vehicle, Ohio police say (video)

Punishment for the crimes that juveniles commit need to be much more severe. Juveniles that commit such crimes smile and laugh because they know they are basically getting away with it, as they are treated differently than adults who commit the same offenses and get off easy compared to adults. It is time for the courts to change that, and begin treating the juveniles more like adults and give them more severe, harsher sentences and maybe they will come to understand that there is consequences for their actions. They want to act like they are adults and do what adults do when it comes to committing crimes, then they need to be treated as such. Let reality give them a wake up call with a reality check and show them they are going to have to do tha time if they choose to commit the crime.
could be learning this behavior from parents, not respecting police and not paying attention to their kids
These kids need to be held responsible. They should go to jail until car owner is paid back for the car or get a job until the car is paid for. If they don’t want to get a job then it’s jail. Don’t care how old they are. See if they laugh then!
