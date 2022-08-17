Read full article on original website
16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof
What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
Did you know: this is how white balance determines the color in your photos
It's easily overlooked, but white balance settings determine how colors look in your photos – so pay attention!. Often overlooked is that an image may have multiple colors of light illuminating parts of the frame. Human eyes compensate for this automatically, but different cameras and different software applications have different approaches.
How to show the battery percentage of your Mac
The indicator that displays the exact battery percentage for your Mac system is one of the most useful tools available. It lets you know how long you have left before you need to charge it, and over time, it will let you know whether it's time to think about replacing your MacBook battery.
The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 screen protectors
If you're planning to invest a few hundred dollars in the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, it's only fair to also invest in protective screen covers to keep your new device safe. While newer and better options will continue to flood the market in the next few weeks, we've rounded up the best Galaxy Watch 5 screen protectors available right now, so you can be prepared from day one.
AirPods 2 and Beats Studio Buds are both down to $100 today
Headphones have come a long way in the last 10 years, and today it’s hard to imagine a world without wireless earbuds. Some of the best headphones on the market, and certainly the most popular, are wireless Bluetooth earbuds, and Apple is behind two of the biggest fan-favorite models. Today, Amazon has AirPods 2 and Beats Studio Buds on sale for $100, so if you’re in search of a new pair of the best wireless earbuds, these deals are ones you definitely don’t want to miss.
The redesigned new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 officially launches today
The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is available, and you can order it on Dell’s website now. The new model is reminiscent of Microsoft’s Surface Pro series with its folio design and touch stylus (sold separately). However, don’t dismiss the laptop as a rip-off. In classic XPS fashion, it’s...
Samsung M8 Smart Monitor review: the display ultimatum
“The Samsung M8 Smart Monitor is packed with features, but they all seem to live in separate worlds.”. Samsung is on a mission. It’s a mission to redefine what makes the best monitors the best, and Samsung’s gambit is to blur the lines between TVs and monitors. That’s what the Samsung M8 is. It’s not solely a monitor or a TV — it’s both.
Dell XPS 15 and 17 laptops are both on clearance today
If you’re looking for the best laptop deals, you’re going to love the offers we’ve spotted on the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 that are going on right now. In terms of Dell laptop deals, you can’t get much better than $700 off each model. Need a little more convincing? No problem. We’re here to tell you all about them.
Google Pixel 7 duo pops up on video, gives a close look at the size difference
Google has already given us an official glimpse at the Pixel 7 series phones via teasers shared at the I/O conference earlier this year. Now, we might have our first real look at the Pixel 7 and its Pro version, and how they stand apart in terms of design and internal hardware.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: so good, it should be your next phone
Lazy old Samsung has barely changed the Galaxy Z Fold 4 over the Galaxy Z Fold 3, right? It’s very easy to think this after a quick glance at the design or a side-by-side check of the stats, but don’t judge this book by its cover (screen), as Samsung’s many small alterations add up to something far greater.
Keychron Q8 review: Looking for a committed relationship
“The Keychron Q8's Alice layout requires commitment to learn, but for the right person, the keyboard delivers a satisfying typing experience.”. You’ve probably seen “ergonomic” keyboards around, with their wavy, rather intimidating rows of keys instead of the more regular horizontal layout, and quickly passed them by. That was certainly what I did, as I had no wish to re-learn how to type.
How to customize mouse gestures on Mac
You don’t need a touchscreen to take advantage of gestures on your Mac. If you use a Magic Mouse, you can use mouse gestures to zoom, swipe, scroll, and more. Along with these gestures, you can modify your taps, clicks, and tracking speed for your mouse. To make working or playing on your computer easier, here’s how to customize mouse gestures on Mac.
These over-ear Sennheiser headphones are $150 off today
With so many headphone deals around, it can be hard to know where to begin. We can confidently say that the latest deal on the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Noise-Canceling headphones at Best Buy is a great one to check out. Ordinarily priced at $400, they’re down to $250 for a limited time only, meaning you save a sizeable $150 off the usual price. A true game changer for anyone looking to commute in comfort, let’s take a deeper look at why you need them in your life.
Walmart is having a huge clearance sale on Roomba robot vacuums
Walmart is coming up big right now for smart home shoppers, with a couple of the best robot vacuum deals you’ll come across. Robot vacuums are particularly convenient devices to have around the house, and iRobot’s Roomba lineup is one of the most popular and well-known robot vacuum brands, as they make some of the best robot vacuums available. Walmart’s current Roomba deals are headlined by the Roomba 676 and Roomba i3+ EVO, two robot vacuum models that make sense for anyone looking for a little help in keeping the house clean. Read on for more details on these great discounts.
The gorgeous LG C2 OLED TV is $500 cheaper at Best Buy right now
If you’ve always wanted to upgrade your home theater setup and are looking for OLED TV deals, here’s your chance at a hefty discount through Best Buy’s offer for the 65-inch LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV. It’s yours for $2,000, compared to its original price of $2,500 — still not cheap, but you won’t always see opportunities to save $500 among 65-inch TV deals. The price cut may disappear at any moment, so make your purchase immediately if you don’t want to miss out on this deal.
Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 come with a charger? Here’s why not
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the newest of Samsung’s flagship foldables, and it builds upon the hardware strides made with the Z Fold 3 and Galaxy S22 to deliver an experience that aims to be better than the former and equal to the latter. However, one area...
Monoprice Soundstage 3 Portable review: This box rocks
Monoprice Soundstage 3 Portable review: This box rocks. “Even if this speaker has to stay still, it will make sure a crowd doesn't.”. Finding a portable Bluetooth speaker that can get loud isn’t all that hard if you consider size as a barometer. The larger the tweeters, woofers, and amplifiers, the easier it should be to pump out tunes at louder volumes. Doing it for less money is what the $250 Monoprice Soundstage 3 Portable is all about.
‘Wordle’ today, August 21: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#428)
Trying to solve Wordle #428 for August 21, 2022, and need some help?. Today’s Wordle will have you feeling left out in the dark. We’ve got a few hints that will help you get the answer though. Before you take a look at the hints below, check out...
The 7 best printers for college students
College is filled with online platforms, cloud storage, and class portals to upload or download almost anything you need. Occasionally, students still need to print something out the old-fashioned way, whether it’s a document that needs a manual signature, or a physical photo that’s going to become part of a collage project.
What is a smart lock and how does it work?
Smart locks are an increasingly common sight around neighborhoods. These gadgets bring some modern amenities to your front door, letting you eschew your traditional key to operate your deadbolt with a password, fingerprint, or Bluetooth. If you’re curious to learn more about smart locks before adding one to your home, here’s everything you could want to know.
