Woodburn-based outlet among top independent garden centers across U.S. & CanadaWoodburn based Al's Garden & Home ranked 24 on the 2022 Top 100 Independent Garden Centers List, published in the July issue of Garden Center magazine. "Our annual Top 100 List includes some of the most innovative and exciting companies in the independent garden center market," said Garden Center magazine Editor Kate Spirgen. "The 2022 list saw a $369 million in revenue growth over last year, which speaks volumes to the strength of the industry." The list includes companies from 38 states and five provinces, and rankings are based on 2021 sales volume; Canadian retailers revenue numbers on the list were converted to USD. "We are very proud to be recognized by Garden Center magazine and be in the company of leaders in the industry," stated Mark Bigej, COO of Al's Garden & Home. "It is very rewarding to have been in this business for nearly 75 years and continue to find success in serving our customers." In addition to Woodburn, family-owned Al's has locations in Sherwood, Gresham and Wilsonville. {loadposition sub-article-01}

WOODBURN, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO