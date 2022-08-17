Read full article on original website
How a squirrel bridge in Longview turned into a city's love for rodents
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Ever played the game Frogger? It's an old arcade game where the player tries to safely get their frog to cross a busy-multi lane road without getting run over. So take that example and replace it with a squirrel. That is a squirrel's predicament everywhere when...
pdxpipeline.com
Oregon Cannabis Association Presents The Summer Fair @ The Redd on Salmon | Featuring 60+ Producers, Processors, Makers & Dispensaries
THE SUMMER FAIR IS BACK! In the spirit of carnivals, street fairs and summer celebrations, the 5th Annual Summer Fair brings the public into the wonderful world of Oregon cannabis. With more than forty producers, processors, makers and dispensaries alongside other crafts, music and fair food, this is the best event of the summer!
restaurantclicks.com
Restaurants in Portland With Waterfront Views
Portland is a famous Pacific Northwest metropolis, drawing hipsters and nature lovers alike. It’s a hub for alternative lifestyles and a natural haven full of parks and botanical gardens. The majestic peak of Mt. Hood looms over Portland, and the Willamette and Columbia rivers traverse its picturesque neighborhoods. In...
America’s Oldest Scenic Highway is Worth the Drive to Oregon
It's the oldest scenic highway in the country and is a National Historic Landmark. The Columbia River Highway was built from 1913 to 1922 connecting Troutdale on the west end to The Dalles on the east end...almost 75 miles. When the first section of the road opened in 1915, it became the first paved highway in the Pacific Northwest.
Want an OMSI family pass? Museum seeks photoshoot participants
The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry is searching near and far, not for a new species or piece of technology, but for people to model in an upcoming photoshoot.
clarkcountylive.com
13th Annual Camas Vintage & Art Faire
The 13th annual Camas Vintage & Art Faire will return to the tree-lined streets of Downtown Camas on Saturday, August 27th, from 9:00 am-3:00pm. This event will feature over 60 vendors including local artists and artisans in a variety of styles and mediums, as well as merchants featuring vintage, antique, and repurposed items.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Portland
The Pacific Northwest features diverse locally sourced and fresh seafood. Portland proudly offers an extensive list of restaurants that spoil seafood lovers. Many of the restaurants in Portland pride themselves on using only sustainable seafood resources. This ensures Portland’s restaurants will always have the freshest seafood in the U.S. From...
hereisoregon.com
Free beach wheelchairs available at more than a dozen places on the Oregon Coast
For the last five years, Kelly Wickham has organized an unofficial summer camp for about a dozen families who have a parent or child with spinal muscular atrophy. They call their annual outings “Wheelie Camp.” They’ve made crafts, gone fishing and played tag using foam pool noodles.
Yellowstone says foot found in hot spring linked to July 31 death
A part of a human foot found in a shoe floating in a hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park earlier this week is believed to be linked to a July 31 death, park officials said Friday.While the investigation continues, foul play is not suspected.The shoe was recovered from Abyss Pool on Tuesday, park officials reported. News of that discovery led a man from Maryland to contact the National Park Service to report that he and his family had spotted a shoe, floating sole up, in the hot spring on the morning of Aug. 11.Chris Quinn of...
Laurelhurst Park homeless campers return hours after city sweeps camp
Neighbors near Portland's Laurelhurst Park say a homeless camp is back just hours after the city removed it on Thursday.
Al's Garden & Home recognized
Woodburn-based outlet among top independent garden centers across U.S. & CanadaWoodburn based Al's Garden & Home ranked 24 on the 2022 Top 100 Independent Garden Centers List, published in the July issue of Garden Center magazine. "Our annual Top 100 List includes some of the most innovative and exciting companies in the independent garden center market," said Garden Center magazine Editor Kate Spirgen. "The 2022 list saw a $369 million in revenue growth over last year, which speaks volumes to the strength of the industry." The list includes companies from 38 states and five provinces, and rankings are based on 2021 sales volume; Canadian retailers revenue numbers on the list were converted to USD. "We are very proud to be recognized by Garden Center magazine and be in the company of leaders in the industry," stated Mark Bigej, COO of Al's Garden & Home. "It is very rewarding to have been in this business for nearly 75 years and continue to find success in serving our customers." In addition to Woodburn, family-owned Al's has locations in Sherwood, Gresham and Wilsonville. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Woman falls to her death while hiking at Multnomah Falls
Reports say a woman fell to her death at Multnomah Falls Friday afternoon.
clarkcountylive.com
Uptown Village Show and Shine | 2022
The 2022 Uptown Village Show and Shine, hosted by the SloPoks car club, will be Saturday, August 20, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The event will be staged on Main Street, in the Uptown Village area. There is no charge for spectators. Raffle drawings will be held throughout the...
Get paid to taste coffee and seafood for OSU research
Calling all food critics! Oregon State University is offering to pay people to taste coffee and seafood at its Food Innovation Center in Portland.
Willamette River under Recreational Health Advisory near Cathedral Park
The Oregon Health Authority has issued a Recreational Health Advisory for the Willamette River, near Cathedral Park in North Portland, due to harmful cyanotoxins the Oregon State Marine Board announced Wednesday.
flaunt.com
Lloyd Center | Bringing Life to a Forgotten Mall
Few images sum up the post-Amazon America better than the various photo galleries of abandoned shopping malls that get shared and re-shared online every few months. An eerie cavalcade of dead plants, smashed windows, water-stained ceiling tiles, broken mannequins, and moldering signs for big box retailers like JCPenney and Montgomery Ward.
Banfield aims to help veterinarian shortage with ‘NextVet’ program
If you have a furry friend, you may have noticed that getting in to see a veterinarian has gotten harder -- because there simply aren't enough of them at the moment.
nwlaborpress.org
Why the Oaks Park Labor Day picnic is no more
For thousands of union members and their families, it was a tradition that lasted over 20 years: The biggest official Labor Day gathering in the Portland metro region meant a visit to Oaks Amusement Park, and a day of hamburgers, rollercoasters, fellowship, music, and speeches by politicians. As many as 16,000 attended in a typical year, a logistical feat that involved offsite parking near OMSI and a free-for-the-day train ride.
‘I was five feet away:’ Tribal member recounts terrifying experience during Pendleton casino shooting
PENDLETON, Ore. — It was supposed to be a fun day filled with brunch and gambling for Portland resident and tribal member Shalaya Williams and her 90-year-old grandmother as they headed out to the Wildhorse Resort and Casino in Pendleton. The duo had decided to split up — with...
