Physical Renewed for Season 3 at Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has renewed Physical for a third season, the streamer announced on Thursday. The half-hour dramedy stars Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, who embarks upon a journey of self discovery through aerobics. "I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Sheila's story in creative collaboration with Rose Byrne...
Great British Baking Show Goes Junior, Netflix Bows Look Both Ways
The Great British Baking Show’s kid-friendly spinoff Junior Baking Show first debuted in 2011, but the series is finally hopping the pond as it joins Netflix’s vast cooking competition library. The show's entire sixth season drops today. Also: Lili Reinhart explores alternate realities in the Netflix original movie...
Hotties Brings Romance to the Kitchen, Untold Charts the Manti Te'o Hoax
Hulu blends the dating and cooking competition formats in Hotties, a new series that sees blind dates face off in spicy food challenges. Also today: Netflix’s Untold looks at the headline-making story of Manti Te’o and his fake girlfriend, drama series Leonardo debuts stateside, Tim Dillon lands his first Netflix special, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
Netflix Announces New Seasons of GBBS, Nailed It!, and More Food Competitions
Netflix is cooking up a stellar slate of food programming. On Friday, the streamer announced its lineup of foodie favorites through the end of the year, with Great British Baking Show, Nailed It!, and more shows set to return this fall and winter. Returning series include a pizza-centric season of...
2022 Emmys Preview: Handicapping the Reality and Variety Categories
Joe Reid isn't just Primetimer's managing editor. He's also an awards expert and one half of the popular podcast, This Had Oscar Buzz. Over the coming weeks Joe will be looking at the competition in each of the major categories at this year's 74th Annual Emmy Awards. This week: Reality and Variety/Talk.
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Jeopardy! EP Asked Mayim Bialik to Stop Thanking 'Imaginary' Johnny Gilbert
Speaking on the "Inside Jeopardy!" podcast, executive producer Michael Davies discussed his role with the game show and some of the changes he's made since taking on the position following the departure of Mike Richards earlier this year. Davies explained that the first change he made was the direction in...
Jon Batiste Leaving The Late Show After 7 Years as Bandleader
It's the end of an era for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. On Thursday night, Colbert announced longtime bandleader Jon Batiste is departing the late night show after seven seasons to focus on his music career. "We've been so lucky to have a front row seat to Jon's incredible...
Subscribe to Primetimer's Recommended newsletter and get our guide to the very best series, movies and specials in your inbox every Friday. Half-hour Animated Comedy (10 episodes) | TV-MA What'sLittle Demon About?. After killing some bullies with hellacious powers she didn't know she had, 13 year-old Chrissy Feinberg is shocked...
Revisiting The View's Very First Episode
The View's 25th season has come to a close, and we’re celebrating by looking back at where it all began. In this episode of The View in Review, we revisit The View’s very first episode and discuss how far the show has come since Barbara Walters & Co. made their daytime debut 25 years ago this week. We also break down the Season 26 co-host announcements and tease what’s to come in September.
Babysitter by Joyce Carol Oates review – risk-taking and unforgettable
Detroit, 1977. A serial killer known as Babysitter is on the loose. Assumed to be “non-white” and “from the city”, he abducts and murders young white children, usually boys, leaving their bathed, naked bodies to be found with – “as in a cruel parody of mothering” – their freshly laundered clothes folded neatly beside them.
The Daily Show Launches an Interactive, Self-Guided Audio Tour of the Jan. 6 Insurrection
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is collaborating with VoiceMap to launch an interactive, self-guided walking tour that takes listeners through the events of the January 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C. The tour, titled "In the Footsteps of the Freedomsurrection," will allow listeners to follow the exact route insurrectionists took...
Netflix Is Reviving Reality Competition Series The Mole
Netflix is rebooting The Mole, a competitive reality show that aired its final season on ABC in 2008. The streamer announced Wednesday that a "reimagined version" of the series will premiere this fall. In the original series, a group of players must complete various challenges while also trying to figure...
Steve Martin Is Ready to Retire After Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin is busier than ever, but he says he's ready to slow down. Martin, now 76, currently stars in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, alongside Martin Short and Selena Gomez. The series has already been renewed for a third season. Meanwhile, the actor is also on tour with Short, with whom he's performed live shows since 2015. He also has a 12th book coming out, as well as a documentary about his life and career.
Jeopardy! and Other Game Shows Win Primetime Emmy Eligibility
What is, "Eligible for a Primetime Emmy Award?" Beginning in 2023, game shows including Jeopardy! will shift to the Primetime Emmy Awards after years of competing in the Daytime categories. The move is a result of an agreement between The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to begin categorizing programming awards based on genre rather than the time of day a show airs.
Sunday with Alex Kapranos: ‘I like a slice of haggis in my fry-up’
Early to rise? On tour, you often don’t know what day of the week it is, so it depends how much I had to drink the night before. I do love that feeling of seeing an empty Sunday morning town or city. But who am I kidding? Most Sundays I like a wee bit of a lie-in.
Studios Ignore Showrunners' Specific Demands for Abortion Safety Protocols
After more than 1,000 television showrunners called for specific abortion protocols be put in place for employees at major studios, those studios finally sent a collective response on Wednesday night that largely ignored their specific demands. Back in July, over 400 TV creators and showrunners sent a letter to top-level...
A League of Their Own, This Fool
To those who argue that streaming TV has become too thematically dark, we submit the headliners this mid-August weekend, which include a series adaptation of Penny Marshall's 1992 feel-good baseball drama A League of Their Own, a new original comedy starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg, and Season 3 of Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever on Netflix.
Bella Hadid Plays a 'Weirdo Girlfriend' in Ramy Season 3
In an interview with GQ published Tuesday, Bella Hadid and Ramy Youssef previewed the third season of Ramy and Hadid's unconventional role on the Hulu series. Created by and starring Youssef, dramedy Ramy chronicles Ramy's life as a first-generation Egyptian, Muslim American in New Jersey. In Season 3, Hadid will...
