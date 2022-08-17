ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physical Renewed for Season 3 at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has renewed Physical for a third season, the streamer announced on Thursday. The half-hour dramedy stars Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, who embarks upon a journey of self discovery through aerobics. "I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Sheila's story in creative collaboration with Rose Byrne...
Great British Baking Show Goes Junior, Netflix Bows Look Both Ways

The Great British Baking Show’s kid-friendly spinoff Junior Baking Show first debuted in 2011, but the series is finally hopping the pond as it joins Netflix’s vast cooking competition library. The show's entire sixth season drops today. Also: Lili Reinhart explores alternate realities in the Netflix original movie...
Hotties Brings Romance to the Kitchen, Untold Charts the Manti Te'o Hoax

Hulu blends the dating and cooking competition formats in Hotties, a new series that sees blind dates face off in spicy food challenges. Also today: Netflix’s Untold looks at the headline-making story of Manti Te’o and his fake girlfriend, drama series Leonardo debuts stateside, Tim Dillon lands his first Netflix special, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation

Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Recommended:

Subscribe to Primetimer's Recommended newsletter and get our guide to the very best series, movies and specials in your inbox every Friday. Half-hour Animated Comedy (10 episodes) | TV-MA What'sLittle Demon About?. After killing some bullies with hellacious powers she didn't know she had, 13 year-old Chrissy Feinberg is shocked...
Revisiting The View's Very First Episode

The View's 25th season has come to a close, and we’re celebrating by looking back at where it all began. In this episode of The View in Review, we revisit The View’s very first episode and discuss how far the show has come since Barbara Walters & Co. made their daytime debut 25 years ago this week. We also break down the Season 26 co-host announcements and tease what’s to come in September.
Netflix Is Reviving Reality Competition Series The Mole

Netflix is rebooting The Mole, a competitive reality show that aired its final season on ABC in 2008. The streamer announced Wednesday that a "reimagined version" of the series will premiere this fall. In the original series, a group of players must complete various challenges while also trying to figure...
Steve Martin Is Ready to Retire After Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin is busier than ever, but he says he's ready to slow down. Martin, now 76, currently stars in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, alongside Martin Short and Selena Gomez. The series has already been renewed for a third season. Meanwhile, the actor is also on tour with Short, with whom he's performed live shows since 2015. He also has a 12th book coming out, as well as a documentary about his life and career.
Jeopardy! and Other Game Shows Win Primetime Emmy Eligibility

What is, "Eligible for a Primetime Emmy Award?" Beginning in 2023, game shows including Jeopardy! will shift to the Primetime Emmy Awards after years of competing in the Daytime categories. The move is a result of an agreement between The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to begin categorizing programming awards based on genre rather than the time of day a show airs.
A League of Their Own, This Fool

To those who argue that streaming TV has become too thematically dark, we submit the headliners this mid-August weekend, which include a series adaptation of Penny Marshall's 1992 feel-good baseball drama A League of Their Own, a new original comedy starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg, and Season 3 of Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever on Netflix.
Bella Hadid Plays a 'Weirdo Girlfriend' in Ramy Season 3

In an interview with GQ published Tuesday, Bella Hadid and Ramy Youssef previewed the third season of Ramy and Hadid's unconventional role on the Hulu series. Created by and starring Youssef, dramedy Ramy chronicles Ramy's life as a first-generation Egyptian, Muslim American in New Jersey. In Season 3, Hadid will...
