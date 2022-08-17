ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, MA

Westfield Fair provides family fun (photos)

WESTFIELD – The 94th Westfield Fair kicked off Friday evening and will continue through Sunday Aug. 21. Hundreds of visitors enjoyed farm demonstrations, oxen pulls, tractor pulls, a sheep and dairy cow competition and more. A demolition derby with Sky Fire Productions was also scheduled for Saturday evening.
WESTFIELD, MA
Hardwick Fair unites community for 260th year

HARDWICK — The 260th Hardwick Community Fair on Saturday featured children dancing ballet to crowd of appreciative onlookers, and showcased agriculturally inclined youngsters, learning art of showing cattle, getting opportunity to demonstrate fruits of their labor in public. Cattle judging has long been a staple of the Hardwick Fair.
HARDWICK, MA
Stockbridge, MA
Stockbridge, MA
Southwick’s South Pond Beach will stay closed for rest of season

SOUTHWICK — The Southwick Town Beach at South Pond will remain closed for the rest of the year as E. coli levels in the nearby waters remain high. The Southwick Health Department said that the most recent tests of E. coli in South Pond this week found levels still too high to reopen the beach. The beach has been closed since Aug. 4, when Health Director Alex White conducted tests that returned with levels at 407 bacterial cultures per 100 ml of water. The legal limit for wading beaches in Massachusetts is 235 cultures per 100 ml.
SOUTHWICK, MA
Brimfield Flea Market: Stay in these unique rentals within driving distance to September show

People travel from all over the world to visit the Brimfield Flea Market in hopes of finding unique items. The final Brimfield Flea Market of 2022 is being held Sept. 6 though Sept. 11. Some of the shows open on Tuesday, while others wait until Wednesday to open. The Brimfield Flea Market is open three times a year and typically attracts more than 50,000 people. The previous shows were in May and July.
BRIMFIELD, MA
West Springfield unveils Elm Street renovation

WEST SPRINGFIELD — A 1,250-foot roundabout will be added and traffic light removed as part of a $3.8 million upgrade planned for Elm Street. Construction is expected to begin June 2023. There will be a better flow and pedestrian signage, benches, flowers and some additional beautification will be added...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Pittsfield’s run ends in Babe Ruth World Series Championship as 13-U All-Stars fall to Pacific Southwest

The Pittsfield 13-U All-Stars fell one win short of the Babe Ruth World Series Championship Friday as they fell to the Pacific Southwest, 5-1, in the title game. The game started well for Pittsfield as its top three batters singled, with Morris Fried ultimately bringing in a run. The Pacific Southwest, however, rebounded nicely with a run in each of the first three innings to take a 3-1 lead.
PITTSFIELD, MA
