Westfield Fair provides family fun (photos)
WESTFIELD – The 94th Westfield Fair kicked off Friday evening and will continue through Sunday Aug. 21. Hundreds of visitors enjoyed farm demonstrations, oxen pulls, tractor pulls, a sheep and dairy cow competition and more. A demolition derby with Sky Fire Productions was also scheduled for Saturday evening.
Hardwick Fair unites community for 260th year
HARDWICK — The 260th Hardwick Community Fair on Saturday featured children dancing ballet to crowd of appreciative onlookers, and showcased agriculturally inclined youngsters, learning art of showing cattle, getting opportunity to demonstrate fruits of their labor in public. Cattle judging has long been a staple of the Hardwick Fair.
260th Hardwick Community Fair showcases agriculture, talent
Vox Church and Boys and Girls Club hold second annual Back-to-School Sneaker Event
SPRINGFIELD — Kids of all ages, sizes and shapes, moms, dads and extended families crowded the athletic field next to the Boys and Girls Club on Carew Street Saturday as Vox Church and the club hosted the second annual Back-to-School Sneaker Event. Vox Church Campus Coordinator Daniel Tedone estimated...
‘Taste of Northampton’ bringing food, drink and music to downtown Sept. 10
Come next month, Pioneer Valley residents will once again get a taste of Northampton. Or rather, a Taste of Northampton. Featuring food vendors and restaurants from across the city, beer and cider from local brewers, and live music, the “Taste” event that in its heyday drew throngs of people to the city center will make its triumphant return on Sept. 10.
Westfield plans to host International Overdose Awareness Vigil on Park Square
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Health Department is sponsoring a vigil later this month to promote overdose awareness in the community and reflect on those who have lost their lives to drug addiction. The International Overdose Awareness Vigil is slated for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, on the...
Southwick’s South Pond Beach will stay closed for rest of season
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick Town Beach at South Pond will remain closed for the rest of the year as E. coli levels in the nearby waters remain high. The Southwick Health Department said that the most recent tests of E. coli in South Pond this week found levels still too high to reopen the beach. The beach has been closed since Aug. 4, when Health Director Alex White conducted tests that returned with levels at 407 bacterial cultures per 100 ml of water. The legal limit for wading beaches in Massachusetts is 235 cultures per 100 ml.
Brimfield Flea Market: Stay in these unique rentals within driving distance to September show
People travel from all over the world to visit the Brimfield Flea Market in hopes of finding unique items. The final Brimfield Flea Market of 2022 is being held Sept. 6 though Sept. 11. Some of the shows open on Tuesday, while others wait until Wednesday to open. The Brimfield Flea Market is open three times a year and typically attracts more than 50,000 people. The previous shows were in May and July.
Westfield plans temporary park at long-vacant Newberry’s lot on Elm St.
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Redevelopment Authority voted Wednesday morning to push forward with temporary improvements to the vacant downtown Elm Street Urban Renewal Project lot. The preliminary plans for the lot have it turning into a green space much like the Park Square Green nearby while the WRA further...
Westfield hotel marks pandemic survival with long-delayed ribbon-cutting
WESTFIELD — When Ashish Patel opened the doors to Westfield’s Hampton Inn in November 2019, his biggest worries were getting through the winter so they could hit the ground running in spring. Instead, he faced the constant and ever-changing obstacles of the COVID-19 pandemic — including the possibility...
Regal Cinemas, with theater in MGM Springfield, headed for bankruptcy: report
SPRINGFIELD — The owners of the Regal Cinemas, a 543-theater chain that includes the 7-screen theater at MGM Springfield, is headed for bankruptcy, according to reports Friday in The Wall Street Journal. Earlier in the week, Regal owners, the British-based Cineworld, told investors that it was pursuing a restructuring...
West Springfield unveils Elm Street renovation
WEST SPRINGFIELD — A 1,250-foot roundabout will be added and traffic light removed as part of a $3.8 million upgrade planned for Elm Street. Construction is expected to begin June 2023. There will be a better flow and pedestrian signage, benches, flowers and some additional beautification will be added...
Springfield house fire displaces one person and four house cats
A house fire that apparently started in the basement and extended into the first and second floors of a home at 105 East Alford Street Saturday morning, drove the sole occupant and their pets from their home. Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said arriving firefighters saw smoke coming from the...
Springfield honors memory of Leonard Corbin, first Black firefighter in city’s history
SPRINGFIELD - City officials and members of the Fire and Police departments joined with the family of the late Leonard A. Corbin on Friday to celebrate the memory and legacy of the city’s first Black firefighter. In a brief ceremony outside the Eastern Avenue Fire Station, Fire Commissioner Bernard...
From the Fairways: Wyckoff pro Mike Bergeron offers mid-season putting advice
In the midst of his third season as head professional at Wyckoff Country Club in Holyoke, Mike Bergeron took a break in his busy schedule to chat up this columnist with a golf tip for the week. “I was once asked by an uncle of mine when I was a...
Seen@: Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi’s annual cookout at Springfield Elks Lodge #61
Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi’s annual cookout at Springfield Elks Lodge #61 drew 1,800 to 2,000 people on Wednesday, August 17. Among those in attendance were Attorney General Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl, who will face each other in the Massachusetts governor’s race in November.
Springfield Central WR Kevin Jackson verbally commits to Maine: ‘They made it feel like a family’
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Kevin Jackson left his first sit-down conversation with Maine receivers coach Justin Flores with a good feeling.
Speeding plagues Chicopee neighborhood with school, day care centers, disability program
CHICOPEE — For years children have walked and ridden their bikes to Sgt. Robert Litwin School, but speeding on the nearby streets in the residential neighborhood is making it too dangerous. Now the School Committee and City Council are working with police and other city officials to find a...
Pittsfield’s run ends in Babe Ruth World Series Championship as 13-U All-Stars fall to Pacific Southwest
The Pittsfield 13-U All-Stars fell one win short of the Babe Ruth World Series Championship Friday as they fell to the Pacific Southwest, 5-1, in the title game. The game started well for Pittsfield as its top three batters singled, with Morris Fried ultimately bringing in a run. The Pacific Southwest, however, rebounded nicely with a run in each of the first three innings to take a 3-1 lead.
Joel Bierwert of Northampton joins Peacock dating series ‘Love Island USA’
NORTHAMPTON — Joel Bierwert has landed on “Love Island USA.”. Bierwert entered the villa Tuesday night as one of the Peacock dating show’s surprise “bombshell” Islanders. The 27-year-old bodybuilder from Northampton works as a welder and fabricator. Among the “fun facts” offered about Bierwert:...
