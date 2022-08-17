Read full article on original website
MassLive.com
New ordinance requires Holyoke city employees to track hours electronically
HOLYOKE – An ordinance passed recently by the City Council requires municipal employees and department heads to track hours electronically. Employees must enter vacation time used and accrued monthly in the MUNIS system. The council pushed a decade ago to implement the MUNIS system, according to Ward 5 Councilor...
Southwick Select Board needs to explain removing ‘hero’ commissioner (Letters)
Southwick Select Board members Russ Fox and Doug Moglin owe the town a clear and honest explanation for their Aug. 6 dismissal of one of the hardest-working members of the Conservation Commission, Maryssa Cook-Obregon. Their action at the Select Board meeting that evening was both distressing and puzzling. Surely they...
franklincountynow.com
Greenfield City Council Censures Councilor Lapienski
(Greenfield, MA) At Wednesday’s Greenfield City Council meeting, the council voted to censure Councilor Jasper Lapienski. This came after discussion on multiple facets of the work and conduct expected of city councilors including serving on committees and subcommittees, communicating with constituents via email, and a general effort to maintain professional decorum and work together as a council for the residents of Greenfield.
Springfield City Council seeking volunteers for ‘civic engagement’ working group
SPRINGFIELD — City Council President Jesse Lederman is seeking volunteers to serve on a temporary committee charged with finding ways to get more residents involved in civic life and local government. This week, Lederman announced the creation of the Working Group on Civic Engagement, which he described as a...
Worcester School Committee does away with rule only allowing students to carry mesh or transparent backpacks
Worcester Public School students can now carry whatever type of backpack they like to class with them, thanks to a vote from the Worcester School Committee Thursday. A previous rule in the student handbook only allowed students to carry mesh or transparent backpacks to class with them, meaning any student that brought a backpack that wasn’t see-through had to leave it in their lockers.
Seen@: Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi’s annual cookout at Springfield Elks Lodge #61
Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi’s annual cookout at Springfield Elks Lodge #61 drew 1,800 to 2,000 people on Wednesday, August 17. Among those in attendance were Attorney General Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl, who will face each other in the Massachusetts governor’s race in November.
Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia takes to social media to combat city's trash problem
Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia is addressing the city's excess trash problem in a bold way. He has taken to social media, specifically his Facebook page, to call out property managers and landlords by name who are allowing trash to overflow in the alleyways behind or next their building. The landlords...
amherstindy.org
Planning Board Wants Removal Of Cement Blocks At Marijuana Cultivating Facility
Report On The Meeting Of The Amherst Planning Board, August 17, 2022. This meeting was held over Zoom and was recorded. The packet for the meeting can be found here. Doug Marshall (Chair), Bruce Coldham, Janet McGowan, and Karin Winter. Absent: Thom Long, Andrew MacDougall, and Johanna Neumann. Staff: Chris...
westernmassnews.com
Possible new location for Springfield’s Roderick Ireland Courthouse in the works
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News has learned new information about the future of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse and its employees, after dealing with mold problems since last summer. The state is now looking into options for a temporary courthouse should they decide to renovate the current building. The state’s...
Speeding plagues Chicopee neighborhood with school, day care centers, disability program
CHICOPEE — For years children have walked and ridden their bikes to Sgt. Robert Litwin School, but speeding on the nearby streets in the residential neighborhood is making it too dangerous. Now the School Committee and City Council are working with police and other city officials to find a...
Worcester School Committee votes to raise pay for substitute teachers to $110 a day: ‘We’re very much below everybody else’
Worcester’s new superintendent wants to attract the most talented substitute teachers to the district’s schools, she said at a Worcester School Committee meeting Thursday. To do that, Dr. Rachel Monárrez proposed raising their daily pay rate from $85 to $110 at the committee meeting. The committee unanimously approved the measure.
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
Register Citizen
Eastern CT towns urging water conservation as drought continues
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Worsening drought in hard-hit eastern Connecticut has prompted town and water officials to issue mandatory conservation measures. The Little River, a primary water source for Putnam, is at its lowest level since 1966, according to Brian Lynch, the superintendent...
Water restrictions across western Massachusetts
Rain has been hard to come by these last few weeks, but what do these drought conditions mean for you? The state of Massachusetts has a list you can use to figure out what level drought you're in, and if there are water restrictions in your area.
Westfield plans to host International Overdose Awareness Vigil on Park Square
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Health Department is sponsoring a vigil later this month to promote overdose awareness in the community and reflect on those who have lost their lives to drug addiction. The International Overdose Awareness Vigil is slated for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, on the...
thereminder.com
Chicopee License Committee recommends against Pilot Travel Center
CHICOPEE – The proposition of a Pilot Travel Center on 357 Burnett Rd. continues to garner divisive reactions across Planning Board and City Council subcommittee meetings. During an Aug. 8 License Committee meeting, members of the committee recommended against licenses for the travel center’s fuel storage and service stations. A final vote on the travel center will take place during the Sept. 8 City Council meeting.
Graffiti reportedly defaces Bethlehem House in Easthampton, labeled by some as ‘crisis pregnancy center’
In a reported act of vandalism, red and white graffiti was found Thursday at the Bethlehem House Pregnancy Care Center in Easthampton — listed online as a controversial “crisis pregnancy center.”. Attorney General Maura Healey, also a candidate for governor, has repeatedly warned the public about use of...
Westfield councilors speak against neighborhood impact of Target warehouse
WESTFIELD — It was standing room only in City Council Chambers for the continuation of the Planning Board’s public hearing on a special permit for a Target distribution facility on North Road and Falcon Drive. After a four-hour meeting, the hearing was continued to Sept. 20. Target is...
Springfield honors memory of Leonard Corbin, first Black firefighter in city’s history
SPRINGFIELD - City officials and members of the Fire and Police departments joined with the family of the late Leonard A. Corbin on Friday to celebrate the memory and legacy of the city’s first Black firefighter. In a brief ceremony outside the Eastern Avenue Fire Station, Fire Commissioner Bernard...
wamc.org
Bowler wrong about Franklin County women returning to Chicopee correctional center; Shugrue admits he was wrong about broken windows debate claims
The debates on Pittsfield Community Television are making waves with just weeks until the September 6th Democratic primary. With no Republican candidates running, the vote will likely guarantee the Berkshires’ next sheriff and DA. A flashpoint in the contentious campaign for sheriff has been the policy of holding Berkshire...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
