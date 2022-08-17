ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

MassLive.com

New ordinance requires Holyoke city employees to track hours electronically

HOLYOKE – An ordinance passed recently by the City Council requires municipal employees and department heads to track hours electronically. Employees must enter vacation time used and accrued monthly in the MUNIS system. The council pushed a decade ago to implement the MUNIS system, according to Ward 5 Councilor...
HOLYOKE, MA
franklincountynow.com

Greenfield City Council Censures Councilor Lapienski

(Greenfield, MA) At Wednesday's Greenfield City Council meeting, the council voted to censure Councilor Jasper Lapienski. This came after discussion on multiple facets of the work and conduct expected of city councilors including serving on committees and subcommittees, communicating with constituents via email, and a general effort to maintain professional decorum and work together as a council for the residents of Greenfield.
GREENFIELD, MA
Westfield, MA
Elections
City
Westfield, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
Westfield, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
MassLive.com

Worcester School Committee does away with rule only allowing students to carry mesh or transparent backpacks

Worcester Public School students can now carry whatever type of backpack they like to class with them, thanks to a vote from the Worcester School Committee Thursday. A previous rule in the student handbook only allowed students to carry mesh or transparent backpacks to class with them, meaning any student that brought a backpack that wasn't see-through had to leave it in their lockers.
WORCESTER, MA
Person
Charlie Baker
Person
Kaitlyn
MassLive.com

Worcester School Committee votes to raise pay for substitute teachers to $110 a day: 'We're very much below everybody else'

Worcester's new superintendent wants to attract the most talented substitute teachers to the district's schools, she said at a Worcester School Committee meeting Thursday. To do that, Dr. Rachel Monárrez proposed raising their daily pay rate from $85 to $110 at the committee meeting. The committee unanimously approved the measure.
WORCESTER, MA
WBEC AM

Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?

With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
#Early Voting#Voter Registration#Deadlines#Election Local
Register Citizen

Eastern CT towns urging water conservation as drought continues

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Worsening drought in hard-hit eastern Connecticut has prompted town and water officials to issue mandatory conservation measures. The Little River, a primary water source for Putnam, is at its lowest level since 1966, according to Brian Lynch, the superintendent...
CONNECTICUT STATE
thereminder.com

Chicopee License Committee recommends against Pilot Travel Center

CHICOPEE – The proposition of a Pilot Travel Center on 357 Burnett Rd. continues to garner divisive reactions across Planning Board and City Council subcommittee meetings. During an Aug. 8 License Committee meeting, members of the committee recommended against licenses for the travel center's fuel storage and service stations. A final vote on the travel center will take place during the Sept. 8 City Council meeting.
CHICOPEE, MA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
wamc.org

Bowler wrong about Franklin County women returning to Chicopee correctional center; Shugrue admits he was wrong about broken windows debate claims

The debates on Pittsfield Community Television are making waves with just weeks until the September 6th Democratic primary. With no Republican candidates running, the vote will likely guarantee the Berkshires' next sheriff and DA. A flashpoint in the contentious campaign for sheriff has been the policy of holding Berkshire...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

