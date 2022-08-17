Read full article on original website
India Won’t Give Homes to Rohingya Refugees, after Hindu Right Wing Protests
The Indian government has revoked a plan to give free residential housing to Rohingya Muslim refugees in New Delhi following protests by the right-wing Hindu organization Vishwa Hindu Parishad [VHP], which called the refugee community “infiltrators.”. India’s Housing and Urban Affairs minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, said Wednesday the government...
High-Profile Visits Aid Beijing Propaganda, Experts Say
Washington, D.C. — Dubbing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "a selfish child" whose visit to Taiwan was destined to be "torn up by history," China's state media generated dozens of articles on a U.S. politician who has been criticizing Beijing for more than 30 years. Coverage of the early August...
Thailand Says Peace Talks with Muslim Insurgents Still on Track After Major Rebel Assault
A series of coordinated violent attacks that rocked Thailand’s far south this week will not derail peace talks or negotiations for a long-sought ceasefire with Muslim insurgents, the government’s chief negotiator said Thursday. Thailand’s military says 17 sites across the country’s three southernmost provinces of Pattani, Narathiwat and...
Nigeria Activists Concerned as Secular Court Upholds Islamic Court Trial for Blasphemy
Abuja, Nigeria — Supporters of free speech in Nigeria are expressing concern after a federal court ruled this week that a singer appealing his death sentence for blasphemy must have his case retried in a Shariah court. Yahaya Aminu Sharif's lawyer argued his case should be tried in a...
Treating refugees like ‘waste people’ is abhorrent, wherever they end up
‘There are state control, security, surveillance structures from the national level down… Political opposition is not tolerated and arbitrary detention, torture and even killings are accepted methods of enforcing control too.”. The email from a Foreign Office official to colleagues in the Home Office in response to Britain’s plans...
Somali forces end hotel attack in which 20 were killed
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somali authorities on Sunday ended a deadly attack in which at least 20 people were killed and many others wounded when gunmen stormed a hotel in the capital. It took Somali forces more than 30 hours to contain the fighters who had stormed Mogadishu’s Hayat Hotel on Friday evening in an assault that started with loud explosions. The siege ended around midnight, police commissioner Abdi Hassan Hijar told reporters. “During the attack, the security forces rescued many civilians trapped in the hotel, including women and children,” he said.
Australians Shocked at Bali Attacker’s Sentence Cut
Sydney — Australia has reacted with shock and dismay after confirmation that the bombmaker for the Bali terror attack in 2002 has again had his prison sentence reduced. Two hundred and two people, including 88 Australians, died in the attack in October 2002, along with victims from Indonesia, Britain, the United States and other countries.
East African Regional Bloc Begins Deployment of Troops to DRC
Nairobi, Kenya — Burundi this week became the first country to send troops to the Democratic Republic of the Congo as part of an East African regional force that aims to end decades of unrest in the eastern DRC. But few details have been released about the deployment and some security experts worry that Burundi, like other DRC neighbors, has its own security agenda.
Three Liberian Government Officials Suspended Following US Sanctions
DAKAR, SENEGAL — Liberian President George Weah suspended three officials Tuesday after the U.S. government announced sanctions on them for public corruption. The officials include the president’s chief of staff, the country’s chief prosecutor, and the managing director of Liberia’s National Port Authority. The suspensions were...
Mali Accuses France of Supporting Islamist Militants
Mali’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Abdoulaye Diop, in a Monday letter to the U.N. Security Council’s president for August, accused France of supporting “terrorist groups.”. The letter said there were more than 50 “deliberate violations of Malian airspace” by foreign aircraft, “particularly operated by French forces,” and listed...
Nigerian President Marks Humanitarian Day in War-Impacted Borno State
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has formally opened resettlement houses for people internally displaced by the 13-year conflict with Islamist militants in the country's northeast. Buhari's visit Thursday to Borno state, the epicenter of Nigeria's Islamist insurgency, was part of activities to commemorate the U.N.-declared World Humanitarian...
Nigeria to Revoke Licenses of 52 Media Outlets
Nigeria’s broadcasting regulator on Friday announced it will revoke the licenses of 52 media organizations over unpaid fees, in a move the country’s journalist union says is “ill advised.”. The head of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Mallam Balarabe Illelah, announced the decision Friday at a news...
VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, August 14–20
Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com. Venezuelan Immigrant: 'I Regret Having Come to the United States':. After walking for four months across nearly half a continent, a pregnant Venezuelan citizen says she regrets...
Nicaraguan Police Detain Bishop, Other Priests in Raid
MEXICO CITY — Nicaraguan police on Friday raided the residence of a Roman Catholic bishop critical of President Daniel Ortega's administration, detaining him and several other priests in a dramatic escalation of tensions between the church and a government increasingly intolerant of dissent. The predawn raid came after Nicaraguan...
Explosions, Gunfire Reported at Hotel in Somali Capital
Assailants attacked a hotel in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, on Friday, setting off explosions and firing guns. Witnesses told VOA's Somali Service that they heard two or three blasts near the Hayat Hotel at the KM4 junction Friday evening. Initial reports said the assailants attacked the hotel with suicide car bombs before gunmen went inside.
New Law in Vietnam Brings Fines for Recording in Court Without Permission
A new regulation around the coverage of court proceedings could further stifle press freedoms in Vietnam, journalists say. Under the regulation — known as the Ordinance on Sanctions of Administrative Violations for obstructing procedural activities —journalists who record video or audio of a trial without the consent of the presiding judge risk being fined up to 15 million Vietnamese dong ($640).
Experts: COVID Lockdowns Likely to Exacerbate Chinese Repression in Xinjiang, Tibet
WASHINGTON — Fresh outbreaks of COVID-19 in Xinjiang and Tibet this month have turned China's two western frontier regions into lockdown zones. According to Chinese media, authorities divided the COVID-affected areas of the autonomous regions into high-, medium- and low-risk zones. Xinjiang reported its first COVID-19 outbreak July 31....
Algeria Wildfires Burn UNESCO-Listed Park, Ex-Director Says
Algiers, Algeria — More than 10% of a UNESCO-listed biosphere reserve has been destroyed by fires that tore through northeastern Algeria, killing at least 38 people, an expert told AFP on Saturday. The figure cited by Rafik Baba Ahmed, former director of the El Kala Biosphere Reserve, means that...
Rebel Leader Erdimi Returns to Chad After Decade in Exile
Nairobi, Kenya — Exiled Chadian rebel leader Timan Erdimi has returned to the country after a decade in exile in Qatar for talks aiming to pave the way for democratic elections. But boycotts by rebel and opposition groups remain major hurdles. Erdimi, now 67, returned Thursday, ahead of Saturday’s...
WFP Says Almost Half of People in Tigray in Need of Food Aid
ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA — The World Food Program says that half the population of Ethiopia's Tigray region need food aid after nearly two years of civil war. Aid agencies say Ethiopia’s federal authorities are limiting aid to the region, which the head of the World Health Organization calls the worst humanitarian disaster in the world.
