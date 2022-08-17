Read full article on original website
Community Calendar
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks August 19 Trout Creek Park/Twelfth Night 6-8 pm August 24 Sanders County Fairgrounds/King Lear 6-8 pm August 25 Mineral County Fairgrounds/Twelfth Night 6-8 pm Grief Recovery Program For anyone who has lost a loved one (including a beloved pet)no matter how long ago, and is going through the grieving process. Classes every Monday night beginning Monday August 1 at 6:00 pm at Lighthouse Baptist Church building 305 Main Ave. W. in Superior. Hosted by Pat Horn. Trout Creek Senior Center meals Tues. and Fri. Soup & Salad 5:00 pm with dinner at 6:00 pm Bingo after dinner on Friday. OPEN TO ALL AGES! West End Alcoholics Anonymous The...
Patrick's Knob fire tower a relic of the pioneer days
Ken Richardson’s day starts at sunrise in the Patrick’s Knob fire lookout and ends at sunset. Always scanning the mountaintops and river valleys for any signs of smoke, he spends his third season at the tower sending out weather reports and answering questions from visitors that brave the bumpy, rocky and very dusty climb up to the 6,837-foot mountaintop. Most days Richardson will see only a few visitors, with no one day being busier than others. He also said that most visitors didn’t venture up to the fire lookout, where they can view the interior of the tower. Visitors are...
Birth announcements
Charlotte Ray Hardenbrook was born Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:23 a.m. at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains. She was 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Parents are Andy and Megan Hardenbrook of Thompson Falls. Maternal grandparents are Dan and Sheri Volk of La Grande, Ore., and great-grandparent Dave Round of Oregon. Paternal grandparents are Nona and Wayne Cunningham of Rufe, Ok., and great-grandparents Daisy and Ken McCollough of Wyoming, and Skip and Sheila Hardenbrook of Georgia.
Milo Jerome Haugen
Milo Jerome Haugen, 75, passed away on Aug. 3, 2022 at his home in Libby. He was born May 4, 1947 in Valley City, North Dakota to Kermit and Millie Haugen. Milo was raised in North Dakota, Idaho and Montana, graduating from Plains, Mt before attending college at the U of M to be a forever GRIZ fan. He played and enjoyed watching all sports from Plains Horsemen, Montana Grizzlies, Libby Loggers, 49ers, Brewers, and the Celtics. He worked as a logging truck driver, heavy equipment operator, supervisor on road construction, and weed control. After retirement he started substitute teaching at...
Raymond Harold Smith
Raymond Harold Smith, born July 17, 1953 in Myrtle Point Oregon, passed away at his home in Superior on Aug. 2, 2022. Raymond lived a very simple life with no real cares in this world. He would always tell us, "It's a beautiful day," and reminded us that it takes "patience and perseverance." Raymond was an avid reader who would pass on his new wealth of information, be it about hunting, gardening, vitamins, cooking, or even sewing, to anyone that would listen. He was great for giving advice. In his younger years Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping. Raymond served our country...
These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022
With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
Secretary of the Interior returning to Montana
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will be in Montana to celebrate the newest addition to the National Wildlife Refuge System.
The fixer: St. Regis man a whiz with small-engine repairs
Whether you have problems with a boat motor, motorcycle, rototiller, lawn mower, weedwhacker, generator, golf cart, chainsaw, log splitter, four-wheeler, or pressure washer, if it has a small engine; David Hannah in St. Regis is the man for the job. The former Marine Corps Special Forces veteran who served from Vietnam to Iraq, has also raced in Nascar, on dirt tracks, and a few other gigs in between. With calloused hands and grease-stained fingers Hannah has garnered decades of tinkering knowledge and workshop wisdom while overhauling small engines of all shapes and sizes. So, with his handyman expertise and a heart...
Superior trails manager gives district update
Rachel Ryan, trails manager for the Superior District of the Lolo National Forest, shared that the hiking trials in her district are open. “All the snow is gone, and all trails are ready for hikers. As our fire danger creeps up almost every day, if there are trail closures, they will be marked,” she said. Her area covers from the Quartz Creek Drainage to Lookout Pass, and she said that of the 50 plus lakes in her district, not all of them have trails for hikers but the majority of them have "social trails" for access. “This is a narrow trail, usually, that’s...
Montana man arrested for international parental kidnapping
Jacob Strong was located earlier this summer in Costa Rica and arrested on a Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution warrant issued on Sept. 24, 2021.
NBCMontana
Thompson Falls man indicted for kidnapping
MISSOULA, Mont. — Jacob Strong, who failed to meet his son's mother for a custodial exchange in Thompson Falls last August, is in custody and is due in court Friday. Strong, his son Harrison Sterling Strong and his mother Candace Bright, were located in Costa Rica. Strong was transported...
PHOTOS: Mineral County Fair Parade
Scenes from the Mineral County Fair Parade. (Monte Turner/Mineral Independent) ...
Sanders County enacts stage 1 fire rules
In response to extreme hot and dry conditions this summer, the Sanders County commissioners approved a resolution declaring stage 1 fire restrictions for parts of the county south and east of the Kootenai Forest. The resolution was to go into effect Aug. 15. Under stage 1 restrictions, campfires are prohibited outside of developed sites. Smoking is now allowed except in a vehicle or building, or developed recreation site. Fire danger was listed as extreme on the Plains and Thompson Falls Ranger District, as well as the Ninemile, Missoula and Seeley areas of the Lolo National Forest. Fire danger was listed as very high on the Kootenai Forest.
Mineral County Sheriff's Office logs
8/3/22 Animal Complaint, Noonan Drive, St. Regis, Deputy responded. Automated Alarm Call, Mullan Road, Superior, Dispatch contacted alarm owner, false alarm. Trespass, Spring Gulch Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Assist Motorist, I-90 EB MM 75, Transferred call to MHP. Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 50, Deputy issued warnings. Road Hazard, I-90 EB MM 27, Transferred call to MHP. One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Missoula County hospital. Medical Assistance Required, Choo Choo Lane, Superior, Superior EMS and Superior QRU responded. Road Hazard, I-90 WB MM 46, Transferred call to MHP. Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 48,...
Montana man facing international kidnapping charge pleads not guilty
Jacob Strong -- who was found earlier this summer in Costa Rica and arrested -- has pleaded not guilty to charges of Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution.
Plains' Mikiah Cook leads state 4-H Ambassador Team
Mikiah Cook is not your average “politician.” For one thing, the Plains-area teenager is a home-schooled junior. But perhaps most glaring and unusual these days is the affable young lady is articulate, ambitious and goal-oriented in a way most folks of all ages could only wish they were. Ask her a question and you get a straight-forward answer without the chatter most elected officials sew into their conversations. So for those who think the future is doomed, Mikiah represents a breath of fresh air and hope for the years ahead. She was recently selected as President of the State of Montana 4-H Ambassador Team. She...
Mineral County Fair schedule
Wednesday, Aug. 3 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Entries Taken for Exhibits in the 4H Building Thursday, Aug. 4 7:00 – 11:00 a.m. Methodist Men Pancake Breakfast 7:00 – 8:30 a.m. Open Class Entries Taken 8:45 a.m. Judges Orientation 9:00 a.m. Judging in 4H building (Building closed until 1:00) 10:00 – 12:00 p.m. Horse Judging 1:00 p.m. TBA 1:00 p.m. Dog Show in the Arena 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Missoula Butterfly House & Insectarium 2:00 – 4:00 p.m 4-H Livestock Entries Accepted 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Pie Eating Contest - Ages 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Bingo 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Family Night & Jackpot Barrel Racing in the Arena 9:00 – 11:00 p.m. Music by - 406 Band Friday, Aug. 5 7:00 – 11:00 a.m. Methodist Men Breakfast 9:00 a.m. 4H Livestock Judging Begins,...
Magone inducted into Masonic Hall of Fame
Mountain Lodge No. 110 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of Montana has been based in Superior since 1917 and is the only Masonic Lodge in Mineral County. The fraternal organization makes a special effort to be sure the entire county is included from Saltese to Alberton when it comes to their community service. At one time, Alberton had their own lodge and when it closed its doors, No. 110 took ownership of some of their equipment and members who transferred. Their Lodge is at 201 River Street and it may appear to be empty much of the time, but the...
New Plains store equips rock hounds
Mining is a whole lot of knowledge mixed with a helping of persistence and topped off, often, by good old fashioned luck. Not everyone can be a successful miner and many people would not even think about giving it a try. But for those who work in the industry or have an interest in trying to find “gold in them thar hills,” there is a store in Plains that can help them out. Action Mining Services, Inc., located in the building which once housed a local deli near Town Pump, the unique business is the result of a father’s knowledge and a daughter...
Veterans support group highlights work of Sanders County artists
A major mission by Joint Operation Mariposa, a local veterans support group, will embark on a cross-country journey beginning Sept. 1. The mission, which is billed as a veteran suicide awareness event, will get underway the first of next month in Neah Bay, Wash., with the goal of reaching the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC. The entourage will focus on a major piece of art created by Plains artists David Williams and Hailee Steinebach which will be escorted to the nation’s capital where it will be donated to the country and accepted by leading political figures from both the House and Senate. The...
