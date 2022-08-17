Read full article on original website
Related
Milo Jerome Haugen
Milo Jerome Haugen, 75, passed away on Aug. 3, 2022 at his home in Libby. He was born May 4, 1947 in Valley City, North Dakota to Kermit and Millie Haugen. Milo was raised in North Dakota, Idaho and Montana, graduating from Plains, Mt before attending college at the U of M to be a forever GRIZ fan. He played and enjoyed watching all sports from Plains Horsemen, Montana Grizzlies, Libby Loggers, 49ers, Brewers, and the Celtics. He worked as a logging truck driver, heavy equipment operator, supervisor on road construction, and weed control. After retirement he started substitute teaching at...
Birth announcements
Charlotte Ray Hardenbrook was born Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:23 a.m. at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains. She was 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Parents are Andy and Megan Hardenbrook of Thompson Falls. Maternal grandparents are Dan and Sheri Volk of La Grande, Ore., and great-grandparent Dave Round of Oregon. Paternal grandparents are Nona and Wayne Cunningham of Rufe, Ok., and great-grandparents Daisy and Ken McCollough of Wyoming, and Skip and Sheila Hardenbrook of Georgia.
Patrick's Knob fire tower a relic of the pioneer days
Ken Richardson’s day starts at sunrise in the Patrick’s Knob fire lookout and ends at sunset. Always scanning the mountaintops and river valleys for any signs of smoke, he spends his third season at the tower sending out weather reports and answering questions from visitors that brave the bumpy, rocky and very dusty climb up to the 6,837-foot mountaintop. Most days Richardson will see only a few visitors, with no one day being busier than others. He also said that most visitors didn’t venture up to the fire lookout, where they can view the interior of the tower. Visitors are...
Lake Mary Ronan reopens as Elmo Fire withers
Lake Mary Ronan State Park and its access road reopened to traffic Aug. 10 as crews expanded containment of the Elmo 2 Fire. The fire west of Flathead Lake showed no new growth last week, with total acres burned since the blaze began estimated at just over 21,300. During a public fire update meeting last week at the Elmo Pow Wow Grounds, Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7 commander John Thompson expressed hopefulness that his team would have around 90% fire containment by the week's end. “We are glad things are getting better, every day we are getting closer to containment,” explained Thompson....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garceau Fire grows to 1,500 acres
A new wildfire that sprung up in the Polson area on Tuesday has grown to roughly 1,500 acres. About 110 firefighters were working the Garceau Fire, which is located about 10 air miles from Polson, according to officials with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. The blaze was listed as human-caused by the Northern Rockies Coordination Center (NRCC) as of Wednesday morning. Heavy air tankers, single engine air tankers and helicopters were called upon in the initial attack while ground equipment was deployed to build control lines. Crews were employing a full suppression management strategy, NRCC officials said. The wildfire,...
Sanders County enacts stage 1 fire rules
In response to extreme hot and dry conditions this summer, the Sanders County commissioners approved a resolution declaring stage 1 fire restrictions for parts of the county south and east of the Kootenai Forest. The resolution was to go into effect Aug. 15. Under stage 1 restrictions, campfires are prohibited outside of developed sites. Smoking is now allowed except in a vehicle or building, or developed recreation site. Fire danger was listed as extreme on the Plains and Thompson Falls Ranger District, as well as the Ninemile, Missoula and Seeley areas of the Lolo National Forest. Fire danger was listed as very high on the Kootenai Forest.
Local artists showcased at Paradise event
After two years of pandemic restrictions the Paradise Center was able to bring local artists together for the Artists in Paradise event. The Artist in Paradise exhibition is an annual three-day event showcasing Sander County painters, sculptors, potters and photographers. The Paradise Center is owned by Sanders County and operated by the Paradise Center Board of Directors in a former school built in 1910. When the railroad moved its operation the population of Paradise dwindled causing the school to close in 2013 with only five students. The center is now being used as a visitor’s, community and arts center. Local artists included...
Mineral County Health Department explains monkeypox after Montana reports first case
On Aug. 5, Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services announced that Montana's first case of monkeypox was detected in Flathead County. Monkeypox is an orthopoxvirus, as is smallpox, but causes less severe symptoms than smallpox. The virus is not easily spread between people with casual contact. It is spread from human to human through close contact with respiratory secretions from prolonged face-to-face contact, skin lesions of an infected person, or recently contaminated objects like clothes or bed linens. It can take between 5-21 days (average is around 6-13 days) after someone has been exposed to monkeypox before they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Plains store equips rock hounds
Mining is a whole lot of knowledge mixed with a helping of persistence and topped off, often, by good old fashioned luck. Not everyone can be a successful miner and many people would not even think about giving it a try. But for those who work in the industry or have an interest in trying to find “gold in them thar hills,” there is a store in Plains that can help them out. Action Mining Services, Inc., located in the building which once housed a local deli near Town Pump, the unique business is the result of a father’s knowledge and a daughter...
Veterans support group highlights work of Sanders County artists
A major mission by Joint Operation Mariposa, a local veterans support group, will embark on a cross-country journey beginning Sept. 1. The mission, which is billed as a veteran suicide awareness event, will get underway the first of next month in Neah Bay, Wash., with the goal of reaching the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC. The entourage will focus on a major piece of art created by Plains artists David Williams and Hailee Steinebach which will be escorted to the nation’s capital where it will be donated to the country and accepted by leading political figures from both the House and Senate. The...
Plains mobile home ordinance draws feedback
Concerned citizens filled the room for the Plains Council meeting Aug. 1 to express their concerns with a long-standing town ordinance that addresses how old a mobile home can be in order for it to be moved into the town limits. Dale Williams led the public discussion with his disapproval of the mobile home age limit ordinance. Currently the ordinance limits the age of a mobile home to be no older than 1986 and has been a town ordinance for almost 20 years. Williams spoke about the aluminum wiring in the earlier mobile homes being a safety issue. He raised...
Elmo Fire balloons in size
Dangerous fire weather fanned the Elmo 2 Fire over the weekend as the blaze continued to expand its footprint on the Flathead Reservation west of Flathead Lake. Infrared mapping put the fire at nearly 13,000 acres on Monday morning, with 0% containment. The human-caused blaze started July 29 in grass and quickly expanded into thick timber 8 miles west of Elmo and north of Montana 28. In a matter of hours, the blaze had charred 2,000 acres and was out of control. A red flag warning was in place Sunday and Monday for the Flathead Reservation. Gusty winds, low humidity and an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Church expels Paradise sewer board over gun incident
In a story that already has nearly as many twists and turns as the Idaho side of Lolo Pass, add a new hairpin corner to the Paradise Sewer saga. In this episode, entitled “Lee-Annie Get Your Gun”, or “Pistol Packing Mama, Lay That Pistol Down”, a new controversy has erupted and left the Paradise Sewer Board without a place to meet, albeit temporarily. And the latest twist to the ongoing saga did not even involve a sewer board action. Last week, the board received a letter from the chair of the Plains/Paradise Methodist Church stating the group would no longer be allowed to...
Stephen Elliott North
Stephen Elliott North, 81, died Jan. 26, 2022 at Arrowhead Hospital. He was born Aug. 9, 1940, in Missoula, the son of Ward T. and Olive C. North. Steve graduated from Plains High School, class of 1958 where he enjoyed playing basketball and football. Following graduation, he worked for Diehl Lumber Co. Steve married his high school sweetheart, Beverly Kaye Mercier, and they settled in Plains.
Spotlight on the Arts: Ava Bouquet
"Spotlight the Arts" is a new feature, sponsored by the Paradise Center, which is designed to showcase the talents of Sanders County students participating in the arts. This article introduces Ava Bouquet of Hot Springs Junior High School. Ava is a musician who has just completed the seventh grade and who has studied with Ms. Bethany White since second grade.
Diane L. Berg Reichert Friesz
Diane L Berg Reichert Friesz, 77 years old, from PLains, passed away on July 10, 2022. Diane was born on March 17, 1945 to Alvin and Kima Berg in Maryville, North Dakota. The family moved to East Helena while she was in grade school. She attended Helena High School. In...
Artists in Paradise show returns next week
After a two-year hiatus, a popular exhibition returns to the Paradise Community Center Aug. 4-6 cleverly known as Artists in Paradise. Ilene Paulsen is the organizer and is very excited to bring this well attended summer event back to the public. “Because of the pandemic, we’ve been absent, but we...
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Mineral County, MT
152
Followers
347
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT
We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.https://vp-mi.com/
Comments / 0