Mining is a whole lot of knowledge mixed with a helping of persistence and topped off, often, by good old fashioned luck. Not everyone can be a successful miner and many people would not even think about giving it a try. But for those who work in the industry or have an interest in trying to find “gold in them thar hills,” there is a store in Plains that can help them out. Action Mining Services, Inc., located in the building which once housed a local deli near Town Pump, the unique business is the result of a father’s knowledge and a daughter...

PLAINS, MT ・ 17 DAYS AGO