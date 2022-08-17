ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Regis, MT

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Slope stability project on Montana 135 at St. Regis

The Montana Department of Transportation and Thompson Contracting, Inc. will begin work to stabilize the rock slope on Montana 135 about 14 miles north of St. Regis this week. Work will include rock scaling, ditch cleanout, installation of rock dowel and replacement of the existing concrete barrier rail. During construction, a 12-foot width restriction will be in place for north and southbound traffic. The public can expect some delays and possible lane with traffic controls in place. MDT encourages the public to be cautious at all times and plan for additional travel time. Construction is anticipated to be mostly compete later this...
SAINT REGIS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Patrick's Knob fire tower a relic of the pioneer days

Ken Richardson’s day starts at sunrise in the Patrick’s Knob fire lookout and ends at sunset. Always scanning the mountaintops and river valleys for any signs of smoke, he spends his third season at the tower sending out weather reports and answering questions from visitors that brave the bumpy, rocky and very dusty climb up to the 6,837-foot mountaintop. Most days Richardson will see only a few visitors, with no one day being busier than others. He also said that most visitors didn’t venture up to the fire lookout, where they can view the interior of the tower. Visitors are...
PLAINS, MT
explorebigsky.com

High temps prompt full closures on some Montana rivers

HELENA – Full fishing closures went into effect for the following rivers at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 17:. The section of the Big Hole River from the confluence with the Beaverhead River to Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site. Portions of Fish Creek within a 100-yard radius of the mouth of...
MONTANA STATE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Lake Mary Ronan reopens as Elmo Fire withers

Lake Mary Ronan State Park and its access road reopened to traffic Aug. 10 as crews expanded containment of the Elmo 2 Fire. The fire west of Flathead Lake showed no new growth last week, with total acres burned since the blaze began estimated at just over 21,300. During a public fire update meeting last week at the Elmo Pow Wow Grounds, Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7 commander John Thompson expressed hopefulness that his team would have around 90% fire containment by the week's end. “We are glad things are getting better, every day we are getting closer to containment,” explained Thompson....
ELMO, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Missoula Service Station Closing After 57 Years

Where will elderly people, handicapped folks, or busy mothers with small children go to have a friendly attendant fill their gas tanks after this weekend?. That’s a difficult question, because Gary Little, owner of Gary’s Service Station (not Gary’s Conoco, he was careful to tell us) is closing the only full-service gas and service station in Missoula after this weekend.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

New Ground Fire Retardant Helps Prevent Fires in Montana

With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
POLSON, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Garceau Fire grows to 1,500 acres

A new wildfire that sprung up in the Polson area on Tuesday has grown to roughly 1,500 acres. About 110 firefighters were working the Garceau Fire, which is located about 10 air miles from Polson, according to officials with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. The blaze was listed as human-caused by the Northern Rockies Coordination Center (NRCC) as of Wednesday morning. Heavy air tankers, single engine air tankers and helicopters were called upon in the initial attack while ground equipment was deployed to build control lines. Crews were employing a full suppression management strategy, NRCC officials said. The wildfire,...
POLSON, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County Sheriff's Office logs

8/3/22 Animal Complaint, Noonan Drive, St. Regis, Deputy responded. Automated Alarm Call, Mullan Road, Superior, Dispatch contacted alarm owner, false alarm. Trespass, Spring Gulch Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Assist Motorist, I-90 EB MM 75, Transferred call to MHP. Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 50, Deputy issued warnings. Road Hazard, I-90 EB MM 27, Transferred call to MHP. One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Missoula County hospital. Medical Assistance Required, Choo Choo Lane, Superior, Superior EMS and Superior QRU responded. Road Hazard, I-90 WB MM 46, Transferred call to MHP. Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 48,...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
yourbigsky.com

Several Montana rivers closed due to high temps

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks announced several fishing closures for several rivers, effective Wednesday, due to low flows and high water temps causing stress on fish. The news release says the Jefferson River is completely closed. Sections of the Big Hole River, connecting Beaverhead River to Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site, are also closed. Sections of Fish Creek within a 100-yard radius of the mouth of Fish Creek on the Clark Fork River are also temporarily closed to protect bull trout from added stressors.
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Superior trails manager gives district update

Rachel Ryan, trails manager for the Superior District of the Lolo National Forest, shared that the hiking trials in her district are open. “All the snow is gone, and all trails are ready for hikers. As our fire danger creeps up almost every day, if there are trail closures, they will be marked,” she said. Her area covers from the Quartz Creek Drainage to Lookout Pass, and she said that of the 50 plus lakes in her district, not all of them have trails for hikers but the majority of them have "social trails" for access. “This is a narrow trail, usually, that’s...
SUPERIOR, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

ABOUT

We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

 https://vp-mi.com/

