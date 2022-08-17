Read full article on original website
Birth announcements
Charlotte Ray Hardenbrook was born Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:23 a.m. at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains. She was 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Parents are Andy and Megan Hardenbrook of Thompson Falls. Maternal grandparents are Dan and Sheri Volk of La Grande, Ore., and great-grandparent Dave Round of Oregon. Paternal grandparents are Nona and Wayne Cunningham of Rufe, Ok., and great-grandparents Daisy and Ken McCollough of Wyoming, and Skip and Sheila Hardenbrook of Georgia.
Huckleberry Festival: Full bellies, fun times
It would not be unreasonable to think the person who wins his segment of a pie eating contest ought to say things like “I love pie”, or “I cannot get enough pie”, or even “I’m hungry”. But that did not matter to eight-year-old Christian, a contestant in the Pie Eating Contest at this past weekend’s Huckleberry Festival in Trout Creek. When asked before the contest if he likes pie he emphatically replied “NO”! And when he was asked if he was hungry before the event began his answer was an equally vociferous “NO”. Bad mood or just some devious way of psyching the...
Sanders County enacts stage 1 fire rules
In response to extreme hot and dry conditions this summer, the Sanders County commissioners approved a resolution declaring stage 1 fire restrictions for parts of the county south and east of the Kootenai Forest. The resolution was to go into effect Aug. 15. Under stage 1 restrictions, campfires are prohibited outside of developed sites. Smoking is now allowed except in a vehicle or building, or developed recreation site. Fire danger was listed as extreme on the Plains and Thompson Falls Ranger District, as well as the Ninemile, Missoula and Seeley areas of the Lolo National Forest. Fire danger was listed as very high on the Kootenai Forest.
Local artists showcased at Paradise event
After two years of pandemic restrictions the Paradise Center was able to bring local artists together for the Artists in Paradise event. The Artist in Paradise exhibition is an annual three-day event showcasing Sander County painters, sculptors, potters and photographers. The Paradise Center is owned by Sanders County and operated by the Paradise Center Board of Directors in a former school built in 1910. When the railroad moved its operation the population of Paradise dwindled causing the school to close in 2013 with only five students. The center is now being used as a visitor’s, community and arts center. Local artists included...
Veterans support group highlights work of Sanders County artists
A major mission by Joint Operation Mariposa, a local veterans support group, will embark on a cross-country journey beginning Sept. 1. The mission, which is billed as a veteran suicide awareness event, will get underway the first of next month in Neah Bay, Wash., with the goal of reaching the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC. The entourage will focus on a major piece of art created by Plains artists David Williams and Hailee Steinebach which will be escorted to the nation’s capital where it will be donated to the country and accepted by leading political figures from both the House and Senate. The...
Coroner says Glacier climbers fell after rock broke loose
Two mountain climbers who died in Glacier National Park earlier this week fell nearly 1,000 feet after the rock they were climbing on broke loose, officials investigating the accident report. Glacier County coroner Cpl. Jason Sullivan confirmed that Brian Kennedy of Columbia Falls and Jack Beard of Kalispell were roped together when the accident occurred on Dusty Star Mountain in the St. Mary Lake area of the park. Both men were 67 years old. Both men were wearing helmets. They fell an estimated 800 to 900 feet off the sheer east face of the mountain above a snowfield. Their bodies were found...
Frances Elaine Aldrich
Frances Elaine Aldrich, 80, of Trout Creek, died from natural causes on July 15, 2022.
