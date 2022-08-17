ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanders County, MT

Comments / 0

Related
930 AM KMPT

New Ground Fire Retardant Helps Prevent Fires in Montana

With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
POLSON, MT
NBCMontana

New fire start burns northwest of Marion, Kalispell

MISSOULA, Mont. — Marion Fire District and Department have confirmed a new fire start on Grubb Mountain. The Montana DNRC's fire map does not include an acreage estimate for the fire. It's burning northwest of both Marion and Kalispell.
KALISPELL, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Garceau Fire grows to 3,200 acres, no structures currently threatened

The Garceau Fire has grown to an estimated 3,200 acres as of an update Thursday morning. Containment remains at 0%. A Local Type 3 organization is in command of the fire, and Darrell Clairmont is the Incident Commander. The CSKT Division of Fire reports the fire was split into two...
POLSON, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lolo, MT
County
Sanders County, MT
City
Sanders, MT
Sanders County, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Garceau Fire grows to 1,500 acres

A new wildfire that sprung up in the Polson area on Tuesday has grown to roughly 1,500 acres. About 110 firefighters were working the Garceau Fire, which is located about 10 air miles from Polson, according to officials with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. The blaze was listed as human-caused by the Northern Rockies Coordination Center (NRCC) as of Wednesday morning. Heavy air tankers, single engine air tankers and helicopters were called upon in the initial attack while ground equipment was deployed to build control lines. Crews were employing a full suppression management strategy, NRCC officials said. The wildfire,...
POLSON, MT
Flathead Beacon

Fire Burning West of Polson

Firefighting personnel have been dispatched to a fire burning about 10 miles west of Polson, according to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. Speaking at about 4 p.m., C.T. Camel, a fire information officer with CSKT Division of Fire, said the fire was estimated to be at over 100 acres in size, and moving to the east, and at the time there had been no evacuations, and the fire was less than two hours old.
POLSON, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kootenai Forest#Plains#The Lolo National Forest
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Patrick's Knob fire tower a relic of the pioneer days

Ken Richardson’s day starts at sunrise in the Patrick’s Knob fire lookout and ends at sunset. Always scanning the mountaintops and river valleys for any signs of smoke, he spends his third season at the tower sending out weather reports and answering questions from visitors that brave the bumpy, rocky and very dusty climb up to the 6,837-foot mountaintop. Most days Richardson will see only a few visitors, with no one day being busier than others. He also said that most visitors didn’t venture up to the fire lookout, where they can view the interior of the tower. Visitors are...
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Superior trails manager gives district update

Rachel Ryan, trails manager for the Superior District of the Lolo National Forest, shared that the hiking trials in her district are open. “All the snow is gone, and all trails are ready for hikers. As our fire danger creeps up almost every day, if there are trail closures, they will be marked,” she said. Her area covers from the Quartz Creek Drainage to Lookout Pass, and she said that of the 50 plus lakes in her district, not all of them have trails for hikers but the majority of them have "social trails" for access. “This is a narrow trail, usually, that’s...
SUPERIOR, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBCMontana

NW Montana Fair organizers aim to bring it back bigger and better

KALISPELL, MONT. — The theme for this years fair is “Experience Montana’s best,” which fair organizers are working to accomplish. According to organizers, ticket day sales have exceeded previous years and the biggest event the rodeo has brought in 400 more tickets then their best year to date.
KALISPELL, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

The fixer: St. Regis man a whiz with small-engine repairs

Whether you have problems with a boat motor, motorcycle, rototiller, lawn mower, weedwhacker, generator, golf cart, chainsaw, log splitter, four-wheeler, or pressure washer, if it has a small engine; David Hannah in St. Regis is the man for the job. The former Marine Corps Special Forces veteran who served from Vietnam to Iraq, has also raced in Nascar, on dirt tracks, and a few other gigs in between. With calloused hands and grease-stained fingers Hannah has garnered decades of tinkering knowledge and workshop wisdom while overhauling small engines of all shapes and sizes. So, with his handyman expertise and a heart...
SAINT REGIS, MT
Flathead Beacon

New York Woman Charged with Vehicular Homicide Pleads Not Guilty

A 25-year-old New York woman who allegedly fatally struck a pedestrian with her vehicle last month and fled the scene in Kalispell pleaded not guilty to a felony count of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol. Desirea Garrera, 25, entered the plea during an Aug. 18 arraignment hearing...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Thompson Falls man indicted for kidnapping

MISSOULA, Mont. — Jacob Strong, who failed to meet his son's mother for a custodial exchange in Thompson Falls last August, is in custody and is due in court Friday. Strong, his son Harrison Sterling Strong and his mother Candace Bright, were located in Costa Rica. Strong was transported...
THOMPSON FALLS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County Sheriff's Office logs

8/3/22 Animal Complaint, Noonan Drive, St. Regis, Deputy responded. Automated Alarm Call, Mullan Road, Superior, Dispatch contacted alarm owner, false alarm. Trespass, Spring Gulch Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Assist Motorist, I-90 EB MM 75, Transferred call to MHP. Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 50, Deputy issued warnings. Road Hazard, I-90 EB MM 27, Transferred call to MHP. One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Missoula County hospital. Medical Assistance Required, Choo Choo Lane, Superior, Superior EMS and Superior QRU responded. Road Hazard, I-90 WB MM 46, Transferred call to MHP. Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 48,...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Yellowstone filming takes place in Arlee

MISSOULA, Mont. — Kevin Costner's hit tv show, Yellowstone, continues to film in a number of local communities. The community page for the town of Arlee, north of Missoula, says the Yellowstone series is filming by the water tower today. It asks the public let the crews be able...
ARLEE, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Church expels Paradise sewer board over gun incident

In a story that already has nearly as many twists and turns as the Idaho side of Lolo Pass, add a new hairpin corner to the Paradise Sewer saga. In this episode, entitled “Lee-Annie Get Your Gun”, or “Pistol Packing Mama, Lay That Pistol Down”, a new controversy has erupted and left the Paradise Sewer Board without a place to meet, albeit temporarily. And the latest twist to the ongoing saga did not even involve a sewer board action. Last week, the board received a letter from the chair of the Plains/Paradise Methodist Church stating the group would no longer be allowed to...
PARADISE, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Milo Jerome Haugen

Milo Jerome Haugen, 75, passed away on Aug. 3, 2022 at his home in Libby. He was born May 4, 1947 in Valley City, North Dakota to Kermit and Millie Haugen. Milo was raised in North Dakota, Idaho and Montana, graduating from Plains, Mt before attending college at the U of M to be a forever GRIZ fan. He played and enjoyed watching all sports from Plains Horsemen, Montana Grizzlies, Libby Loggers, 49ers, Brewers, and the Celtics. He worked as a logging truck driver, heavy equipment operator, supervisor on road construction, and weed control. After retirement he started substitute teaching at...
LIBBY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County, MT
152
Followers
347
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

 https://vp-mi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy