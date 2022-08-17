Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Swan Valley Cafe catches fire in Condon
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Swan Valley Café caught on fire in Condon Thursday afternoon. The Swan Valley Emergency Services responded to a call about the fire around 12:59 p.m. and arrived on scene at 1:08 p.m. Fire Chief Randy Williams said the Swan Valley Café is located right...
New Ground Fire Retardant Helps Prevent Fires in Montana
With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
Patrick's Knob fire tower a relic of the pioneer days
Ken Richardson’s day starts at sunrise in the Patrick’s Knob fire lookout and ends at sunset. Always scanning the mountaintops and river valleys for any signs of smoke, he spends his third season at the tower sending out weather reports and answering questions from visitors that brave the bumpy, rocky and very dusty climb up to the 6,837-foot mountaintop. Most days Richardson will see only a few visitors, with no one day being busier than others. He also said that most visitors didn’t venture up to the fire lookout, where they can view the interior of the tower. Visitors are...
Black bear seen wandering in downtown Kalispell
State wildlife officials report a black bear has been seen wandering around downtown Kalispell on Friday.
NBCMontana
New fire start burns northwest of Marion, Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — Marion Fire District and Department have confirmed a new fire start on Grubb Mountain. The Montana DNRC's fire map does not include an acreage estimate for the fire. It's burning northwest of both Marion and Kalispell.
Garceau Fire grows to 1,500 acres
The Garceau Fire which is burning about six miles northeast of Hot Springs in the Garceau Gulch area broke out Tuesday.
Quartz Fire burning in Glacier National Park
The Quartz Fire is burning in steep terrain west of the Continental Divide below Vulture Peak in Glacier National Park.
Montana Trucker Miraculously Survives Being Crushed by His Load
Just loading a normal haul of posts. As a career self-employed trucker, it's as routine as it gets. And then it's not. We received word from the community of Plains, Montana, about the life-changing ordeal that truck driver Steve Blanchard is currently facing. And as small-town communities do, the people of Plains are answering the bell with Steve in his fight to survive.
The fixer: St. Regis man a whiz with small-engine repairs
Whether you have problems with a boat motor, motorcycle, rototiller, lawn mower, weedwhacker, generator, golf cart, chainsaw, log splitter, four-wheeler, or pressure washer, if it has a small engine; David Hannah in St. Regis is the man for the job. The former Marine Corps Special Forces veteran who served from Vietnam to Iraq, has also raced in Nascar, on dirt tracks, and a few other gigs in between. With calloused hands and grease-stained fingers Hannah has garnered decades of tinkering knowledge and workshop wisdom while overhauling small engines of all shapes and sizes. So, with his handyman expertise and a heart...
NBCMontana
NW Montana Fair organizers aim to bring it back bigger and better
KALISPELL, MONT. — The theme for this years fair is “Experience Montana’s best,” which fair organizers are working to accomplish. According to organizers, ticket day sales have exceeded previous years and the biggest event the rodeo has brought in 400 more tickets then their best year to date.
New wildfire burning near Hot Springs
A wildfire that is currently over 800 acres in size is burning about six miles northeast of Hot Springs in the Garceau Gulch area.
Superior trails manager gives district update
Rachel Ryan, trails manager for the Superior District of the Lolo National Forest, shared that the hiking trials in her district are open. “All the snow is gone, and all trails are ready for hikers. As our fire danger creeps up almost every day, if there are trail closures, they will be marked,” she said. Her area covers from the Quartz Creek Drainage to Lookout Pass, and she said that of the 50 plus lakes in her district, not all of them have trails for hikers but the majority of them have "social trails" for access. “This is a narrow trail, usually, that’s...
Elmo Fire update: Aug. 14
A total of eight structures have been lost to the Elmo Fire which began on July 29 west of Elmo along Highway 28.
Secretary of the Interior returning to Montana
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will be in Montana to celebrate the newest addition to the National Wildlife Refuge System.
NBCMontana
Yellowstone filming takes place in Arlee
MISSOULA, Mont. — Kevin Costner's hit tv show, Yellowstone, continues to film in a number of local communities. The community page for the town of Arlee, north of Missoula, says the Yellowstone series is filming by the water tower today. It asks the public let the crews be able...
Montana man arrested for international parental kidnapping
Jacob Strong was located earlier this summer in Costa Rica and arrested on a Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution warrant issued on Sept. 24, 2021.
Sanders County enacts stage 1 fire rules
In response to extreme hot and dry conditions this summer, the Sanders County commissioners approved a resolution declaring stage 1 fire restrictions for parts of the county south and east of the Kootenai Forest. The resolution was to go into effect Aug. 15. Under stage 1 restrictions, campfires are prohibited outside of developed sites. Smoking is now allowed except in a vehicle or building, or developed recreation site. Fire danger was listed as extreme on the Plains and Thompson Falls Ranger District, as well as the Ninemile, Missoula and Seeley areas of the Lolo National Forest. Fire danger was listed as very high on the Kootenai Forest.
NBCMontana
Thompson Falls man indicted for kidnapping
MISSOULA, Mont. — Jacob Strong, who failed to meet his son's mother for a custodial exchange in Thompson Falls last August, is in custody and is due in court Friday. Strong, his son Harrison Sterling Strong and his mother Candace Bright, were located in Costa Rica. Strong was transported...
Mineral County Sheriff's Office logs
8/3/22 Animal Complaint, Noonan Drive, St. Regis, Deputy responded. Automated Alarm Call, Mullan Road, Superior, Dispatch contacted alarm owner, false alarm. Trespass, Spring Gulch Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Assist Motorist, I-90 EB MM 75, Transferred call to MHP. Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 50, Deputy issued warnings. Road Hazard, I-90 EB MM 27, Transferred call to MHP. One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Missoula County hospital. Medical Assistance Required, Choo Choo Lane, Superior, Superior EMS and Superior QRU responded. Road Hazard, I-90 WB MM 46, Transferred call to MHP. Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 48,...
Birth announcements
Charlotte Ray Hardenbrook was born Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:23 a.m. at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains. She was 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Parents are Andy and Megan Hardenbrook of Thompson Falls. Maternal grandparents are Dan and Sheri Volk of La Grande, Ore., and great-grandparent Dave Round of Oregon. Paternal grandparents are Nona and Wayne Cunningham of Rufe, Ok., and great-grandparents Daisy and Ken McCollough of Wyoming, and Skip and Sheila Hardenbrook of Georgia.
