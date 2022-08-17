Read full article on original website
Birth announcements
Charlotte Ray Hardenbrook was born Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:23 a.m. at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains. She was 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Parents are Andy and Megan Hardenbrook of Thompson Falls. Maternal grandparents are Dan and Sheri Volk of La Grande, Ore., and great-grandparent Dave Round of Oregon. Paternal grandparents are Nona and Wayne Cunningham of Rufe, Ok., and great-grandparents Daisy and Ken McCollough of Wyoming, and Skip and Sheila Hardenbrook of Georgia.
Lake Mary Ronan reopens as Elmo Fire withers
Lake Mary Ronan State Park and its access road reopened to traffic Aug. 10 as crews expanded containment of the Elmo 2 Fire. The fire west of Flathead Lake showed no new growth last week, with total acres burned since the blaze began estimated at just over 21,300. During a public fire update meeting last week at the Elmo Pow Wow Grounds, Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7 commander John Thompson expressed hopefulness that his team would have around 90% fire containment by the week's end. “We are glad things are getting better, every day we are getting closer to containment,” explained Thompson....
Patrick's Knob fire tower a relic of the pioneer days
Ken Richardson’s day starts at sunrise in the Patrick’s Knob fire lookout and ends at sunset. Always scanning the mountaintops and river valleys for any signs of smoke, he spends his third season at the tower sending out weather reports and answering questions from visitors that brave the bumpy, rocky and very dusty climb up to the 6,837-foot mountaintop. Most days Richardson will see only a few visitors, with no one day being busier than others. He also said that most visitors didn’t venture up to the fire lookout, where they can view the interior of the tower. Visitors are...
Huckleberry Festival: Full bellies, fun times
It would not be unreasonable to think the person who wins his segment of a pie eating contest ought to say things like “I love pie”, or “I cannot get enough pie”, or even “I’m hungry”. But that did not matter to eight-year-old Christian, a contestant in the Pie Eating Contest at this past weekend’s Huckleberry Festival in Trout Creek. When asked before the contest if he likes pie he emphatically replied “NO”! And when he was asked if he was hungry before the event began his answer was an equally vociferous “NO”. Bad mood or just some devious way of psyching the...
Garceau Fire grows to 1,500 acres
A new wildfire that sprung up in the Polson area on Tuesday has grown to roughly 1,500 acres. About 110 firefighters were working the Garceau Fire, which is located about 10 air miles from Polson, according to officials with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. The blaze was listed as human-caused by the Northern Rockies Coordination Center (NRCC) as of Wednesday morning. Heavy air tankers, single engine air tankers and helicopters were called upon in the initial attack while ground equipment was deployed to build control lines. Crews were employing a full suppression management strategy, NRCC officials said. The wildfire,...
The fixer: St. Regis man a whiz with small-engine repairs
Whether you have problems with a boat motor, motorcycle, rototiller, lawn mower, weedwhacker, generator, golf cart, chainsaw, log splitter, four-wheeler, or pressure washer, if it has a small engine; David Hannah in St. Regis is the man for the job. The former Marine Corps Special Forces veteran who served from Vietnam to Iraq, has also raced in Nascar, on dirt tracks, and a few other gigs in between. With calloused hands and grease-stained fingers Hannah has garnered decades of tinkering knowledge and workshop wisdom while overhauling small engines of all shapes and sizes. So, with his handyman expertise and a heart...
Community Calendar
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks August 19 Trout Creek Park/Twelfth Night 6-8 pm August 24 Sanders County Fairgrounds/King Lear 6-8 pm August 25 Mineral County Fairgrounds/Twelfth Night 6-8 pm Grief Recovery Program For anyone who has lost a loved one (including a beloved pet)no matter how long ago, and is going through the grieving process. Classes every Monday night beginning Monday August 1 at 6:00 pm at Lighthouse Baptist Church building 305 Main Ave. W. in Superior. Hosted by Pat Horn. Trout Creek Senior Center meals Tues. and Fri. Soup & Salad 5:00 pm with dinner at 6:00 pm Bingo after dinner on Friday. OPEN TO ALL AGES! West End Alcoholics Anonymous The...
Superior trails manager gives district update
Rachel Ryan, trails manager for the Superior District of the Lolo National Forest, shared that the hiking trials in her district are open. “All the snow is gone, and all trails are ready for hikers. As our fire danger creeps up almost every day, if there are trail closures, they will be marked,” she said. Her area covers from the Quartz Creek Drainage to Lookout Pass, and she said that of the 50 plus lakes in her district, not all of them have trails for hikers but the majority of them have "social trails" for access. “This is a narrow trail, usually, that’s...
Mineral County Sheriff's Office logs
8/3/22 Animal Complaint, Noonan Drive, St. Regis, Deputy responded. Automated Alarm Call, Mullan Road, Superior, Dispatch contacted alarm owner, false alarm. Trespass, Spring Gulch Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Assist Motorist, I-90 EB MM 75, Transferred call to MHP. Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 50, Deputy issued warnings. Road Hazard, I-90 EB MM 27, Transferred call to MHP. One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Missoula County hospital. Medical Assistance Required, Choo Choo Lane, Superior, Superior EMS and Superior QRU responded. Road Hazard, I-90 WB MM 46, Transferred call to MHP. Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 48,...
Sanders County enacts stage 1 fire rules
In response to extreme hot and dry conditions this summer, the Sanders County commissioners approved a resolution declaring stage 1 fire restrictions for parts of the county south and east of the Kootenai Forest. The resolution was to go into effect Aug. 15. Under stage 1 restrictions, campfires are prohibited outside of developed sites. Smoking is now allowed except in a vehicle or building, or developed recreation site. Fire danger was listed as extreme on the Plains and Thompson Falls Ranger District, as well as the Ninemile, Missoula and Seeley areas of the Lolo National Forest. Fire danger was listed as very high on the Kootenai Forest.
Legals for August, 10 2022
Invitation for Bids The Mineral County Sheriff's Office is soliciting competitive bids from interested parties for the purchase of a stationary full body scanner system. Bids will be considered on the lowest, most responsible bid submitted and the following criteria. Purchase price Warranty Service Agreement Delivery date and Analysis and comparison with similar or related equipment. Sealed bids must be received at the Mineral County Clerk and Recorders Office PO Box 550, Superior MT 59872 Address of the above location (Please mark your envelope Bid enclosed) No later than 08/17/2022 The envelope containing the bid shall be labeled "Body...
Local artists showcased at Paradise event
After two years of pandemic restrictions the Paradise Center was able to bring local artists together for the Artists in Paradise event. The Artist in Paradise exhibition is an annual three-day event showcasing Sander County painters, sculptors, potters and photographers. The Paradise Center is owned by Sanders County and operated by the Paradise Center Board of Directors in a former school built in 1910. When the railroad moved its operation the population of Paradise dwindled causing the school to close in 2013 with only five students. The center is now being used as a visitor’s, community and arts center. Local artists included...
PHOTOS: Mineral County Fair Parade
Scenes from the Mineral County Fair Parade. (Monte Turner/Mineral Independent) ...
Plains' Mikiah Cook leads state 4-H Ambassador Team
Mikiah Cook is not your average “politician.” For one thing, the Plains-area teenager is a home-schooled junior. But perhaps most glaring and unusual these days is the affable young lady is articulate, ambitious and goal-oriented in a way most folks of all ages could only wish they were. Ask her a question and you get a straight-forward answer without the chatter most elected officials sew into their conversations. So for those who think the future is doomed, Mikiah represents a breath of fresh air and hope for the years ahead. She was recently selected as President of the State of Montana 4-H Ambassador Team. She...
Magone inducted into Masonic Hall of Fame
Mountain Lodge No. 110 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of Montana has been based in Superior since 1917 and is the only Masonic Lodge in Mineral County. The fraternal organization makes a special effort to be sure the entire county is included from Saltese to Alberton when it comes to their community service. At one time, Alberton had their own lodge and when it closed its doors, No. 110 took ownership of some of their equipment and members who transferred. Their Lodge is at 201 River Street and it may appear to be empty much of the time, but the...
Church expels Paradise sewer board over gun incident
In a story that already has nearly as many twists and turns as the Idaho side of Lolo Pass, add a new hairpin corner to the Paradise Sewer saga. In this episode, entitled “Lee-Annie Get Your Gun”, or “Pistol Packing Mama, Lay That Pistol Down”, a new controversy has erupted and left the Paradise Sewer Board without a place to meet, albeit temporarily. And the latest twist to the ongoing saga did not even involve a sewer board action. Last week, the board received a letter from the chair of the Plains/Paradise Methodist Church stating the group would no longer be allowed to...
Veterans support group highlights work of Sanders County artists
A major mission by Joint Operation Mariposa, a local veterans support group, will embark on a cross-country journey beginning Sept. 1. The mission, which is billed as a veteran suicide awareness event, will get underway the first of next month in Neah Bay, Wash., with the goal of reaching the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC. The entourage will focus on a major piece of art created by Plains artists David Williams and Hailee Steinebach which will be escorted to the nation’s capital where it will be donated to the country and accepted by leading political figures from both the House and Senate. The...
New Plains store equips rock hounds
Mining is a whole lot of knowledge mixed with a helping of persistence and topped off, often, by good old fashioned luck. Not everyone can be a successful miner and many people would not even think about giving it a try. But for those who work in the industry or have an interest in trying to find “gold in them thar hills,” there is a store in Plains that can help them out. Action Mining Services, Inc., located in the building which once housed a local deli near Town Pump, the unique business is the result of a father’s knowledge and a daughter...
Mineral County Health Department explains monkeypox after Montana reports first case
On Aug. 5, Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services announced that Montana's first case of monkeypox was detected in Flathead County. Monkeypox is an orthopoxvirus, as is smallpox, but causes less severe symptoms than smallpox. The virus is not easily spread between people with casual contact. It is spread from human to human through close contact with respiratory secretions from prolonged face-to-face contact, skin lesions of an infected person, or recently contaminated objects like clothes or bed linens. It can take between 5-21 days (average is around 6-13 days) after someone has been exposed to monkeypox before they...
Allard honored for rescuing 2 people from house fire
On the evening of July 25 at approximately 10:20 p.m., AJ Allard noticed a structure on fire on Thompson Creek Road. Montana Department of Justice agent Allard and his wife and their four oldest children were on I-90 east when he spotted a possible flame in the trees. With his years of experience as a deputy with the MCSO, he knew that this didn’t necessitate a call to 911 but needed a look-see to what might be happening. “I’ve been on a ton of structure fires and this didn’t look like one, at least from what I glanced, and I knew...
