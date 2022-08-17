Read full article on original website
Silver Park Boat Landing closed to vehicles Saturday
The Silver Park Boat Landing will be closed to vehicles on Saturday during the remembrance service for Mayor John Engen.
Garceau Fire grows to over 6,300 acres
The Garceau Fire is burning about six miles northeast of Hot Springs in the Garceau Gulch, 10 air miles west of Polson.
The fixer: St. Regis man a whiz with small-engine repairs
Whether you have problems with a boat motor, motorcycle, rototiller, lawn mower, weedwhacker, generator, golf cart, chainsaw, log splitter, four-wheeler, or pressure washer, if it has a small engine; David Hannah in St. Regis is the man for the job. The former Marine Corps Special Forces veteran who served from Vietnam to Iraq, has also raced in Nascar, on dirt tracks, and a few other gigs in between. With calloused hands and grease-stained fingers Hannah has garnered decades of tinkering knowledge and workshop wisdom while overhauling small engines of all shapes and sizes. So, with his handyman expertise and a heart...
Woman Arrested After People Heard Gunshots on the Clark Fork River
On August 15, 2022, at around 8:52 pm, multiple people called 911 to report gunshots coming from the Clark Fork River near the Creekside Apartments on Broadway. The reports stated that a group consisting of four males and a female were floating the river on innertubes and a paddleboard. One...
Man Runs From Missoula Police, Gets Caught With Meth on Him
On August 16, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed a vehicle traveling southbound near the Scott Street Bridge. The vehicle would slow randomly in the roadway despite there being no obstructions and then turn without using a signal. The vehicle eventually turned onto Bulwer Street, which is closed to traffic.
Missoula Service Station Closing After 57 Years
Where will elderly people, handicapped folks, or busy mothers with small children go to have a friendly attendant fill their gas tanks after this weekend?. That’s a difficult question, because Gary Little, owner of Gary’s Service Station (not Gary’s Conoco, he was careful to tell us) is closing the only full-service gas and service station in Missoula after this weekend.
Missoula Man Assaults Girlfriend, Gets Caught With Cocaine
On August 17, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Stoddard Street for a reported disturbance involving one person reportedly taking a door off the hinges and striking his partner with it. While responding, the officer learned the male suspect party had left the residence. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
Lake Mary Ronan reopens as Elmo Fire withers
Lake Mary Ronan State Park and its access road reopened to traffic Aug. 10 as crews expanded containment of the Elmo 2 Fire. The fire west of Flathead Lake showed no new growth last week, with total acres burned since the blaze began estimated at just over 21,300. During a public fire update meeting last week at the Elmo Pow Wow Grounds, Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7 commander John Thompson expressed hopefulness that his team would have around 90% fire containment by the week's end. “We are glad things are getting better, every day we are getting closer to containment,” explained Thompson....
Patrick's Knob fire tower a relic of the pioneer days
Ken Richardson’s day starts at sunrise in the Patrick’s Knob fire lookout and ends at sunset. Always scanning the mountaintops and river valleys for any signs of smoke, he spends his third season at the tower sending out weather reports and answering questions from visitors that brave the bumpy, rocky and very dusty climb up to the 6,837-foot mountaintop. Most days Richardson will see only a few visitors, with no one day being busier than others. He also said that most visitors didn’t venture up to the fire lookout, where they can view the interior of the tower. Visitors are...
Caras Park "sets sail"
Caras Park will be more colorful on Friday after crews finish installing new "sails" to provide some shade and a new look.
Sanders County enacts stage 1 fire rules
In response to extreme hot and dry conditions this summer, the Sanders County commissioners approved a resolution declaring stage 1 fire restrictions for parts of the county south and east of the Kootenai Forest. The resolution was to go into effect Aug. 15. Under stage 1 restrictions, campfires are prohibited outside of developed sites. Smoking is now allowed except in a vehicle or building, or developed recreation site. Fire danger was listed as extreme on the Plains and Thompson Falls Ranger District, as well as the Ninemile, Missoula and Seeley areas of the Lolo National Forest. Fire danger was listed as very high on the Kootenai Forest.
Sanders County man arrested for international parental kidnapping
Jacob Strong was located earlier this summer in Costa Rica and arrested on a Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution warrant..
nbcrightnow.com
Two bedroom Missoula home to sell for $135,000
MISSOULA, Mont. - It's no secret it's a seller's market when it comes to finding a home in Montana right now. However, one unique home on the market is listed in the buyer's favor.
NBCMontana
Thompson Falls man indicted for kidnapping
MISSOULA, Mont. — Jacob Strong, who failed to meet his son's mother for a custodial exchange in Thompson Falls last August, is in custody and is due in court Friday. Strong, his son Harrison Sterling Strong and his mother Candace Bright, were located in Costa Rica. Strong was transported...
Garceau Fire grows to 1,500 acres
A new wildfire that sprung up in the Polson area on Tuesday has grown to roughly 1,500 acres. About 110 firefighters were working the Garceau Fire, which is located about 10 air miles from Polson, according to officials with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. The blaze was listed as human-caused by the Northern Rockies Coordination Center (NRCC) as of Wednesday morning. Heavy air tankers, single engine air tankers and helicopters were called upon in the initial attack while ground equipment was deployed to build control lines. Crews were employing a full suppression management strategy, NRCC officials said. The wildfire,...
Flathead Beacon
Fire Burning West of Polson
Firefighting personnel have been dispatched to a fire burning about 10 miles west of Polson, according to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. Speaking at about 4 p.m., C.T. Camel, a fire information officer with CSKT Division of Fire, said the fire was estimated to be at over 100 acres in size, and moving to the east, and at the time there had been no evacuations, and the fire was less than two hours old.
Yes! iIt’s Back! Fall Harvest Festival Returns to Fort Missoula.
While we were celebrating everything about summer, the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula was planning a much-anticipated return of the Fall Harvest Festival. After a hiatus from the pandemic, the Harvest Festival returns on Sunday, September 25, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. If you are not familiar with the Fall Harvest Festival, it's family-friendly and will have something everybody will enjoy. Take part in games, fall crafts or see live animals and more.
Superior trails manager gives district update
Rachel Ryan, trails manager for the Superior District of the Lolo National Forest, shared that the hiking trials in her district are open. “All the snow is gone, and all trails are ready for hikers. As our fire danger creeps up almost every day, if there are trail closures, they will be marked,” she said. Her area covers from the Quartz Creek Drainage to Lookout Pass, and she said that of the 50 plus lakes in her district, not all of them have trails for hikers but the majority of them have "social trails" for access. “This is a narrow trail, usually, that’s...
NBCMontana
Yellowstone filming takes place in Arlee
MISSOULA, Mont. — Kevin Costner's hit tv show, Yellowstone, continues to film in a number of local communities. The community page for the town of Arlee, north of Missoula, says the Yellowstone series is filming by the water tower today. It asks the public let the crews be able...
Montana man facing international kidnapping charge pleads not guilty
Jacob Strong -- who was found earlier this summer in Costa Rica and arrested -- has pleaded not guilty to charges of Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution.
