NBCMontana
Swan Valley Cafe catches fire in Condon
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Swan Valley Café caught on fire in Condon Thursday afternoon. The Swan Valley Emergency Services responded to a call about the fire around 12:59 p.m. and arrived on scene at 1:08 p.m. Fire Chief Randy Williams said the Swan Valley Café is located right...
Caras Park "sets sail"
Caras Park will be more colorful on Friday after crews finish installing new "sails" to provide some shade and a new look.
New Ground Fire Retardant Helps Prevent Fires in Montana
With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
Silver Park Boat Landing closed to vehicles Saturday
The Silver Park Boat Landing will be closed to vehicles on Saturday during the remembrance service for Mayor John Engen.
Big Sky Rail map marks milestone for Missoula company
Missoula-based Xplorer Maps creates a collector's map to help efforts to bring passenger rail service back to Southern MT
Dave Roemer, a University of Montana Alumnus, Can’t Wait to Explore Glacier National Park As Its New Superintendent.
MISSOULA – Glacier National Park is known as the Crown of the Continent, and standing along the shoreline of Lake McDonald on a warm July afternoon, it's easy to see why. Everything from the crystal-clear water to the still snow-capped rocky peaks glistens under the sun. Trees and vegetation are still a verdant jewel tone, due in part to the late rain and snow that has kept Glacier’s famous Going-to-the-Sun Road shut to traffic well into the peak tourism season. It’s one million acres of some of the best views and wildlife spotting Montana has to offer.
Fairfield Sun Times
Garceau Fire grows to 3,200 acres, no structures currently threatened
The Garceau Fire has grown to an estimated 3,200 acres as of an update Thursday morning. Containment remains at 0%. A Local Type 3 organization is in command of the fire, and Darrell Clairmont is the Incident Commander. The CSKT Division of Fire reports the fire was split into two...
Black bear seen wandering in downtown Kalispell
State wildlife officials report a black bear has been seen wandering around downtown Kalispell on Friday.
The fixer: St. Regis man a whiz with small-engine repairs
Whether you have problems with a boat motor, motorcycle, rototiller, lawn mower, weedwhacker, generator, golf cart, chainsaw, log splitter, four-wheeler, or pressure washer, if it has a small engine; David Hannah in St. Regis is the man for the job. The former Marine Corps Special Forces veteran who served from Vietnam to Iraq, has also raced in Nascar, on dirt tracks, and a few other gigs in between. With calloused hands and grease-stained fingers Hannah has garnered decades of tinkering knowledge and workshop wisdom while overhauling small engines of all shapes and sizes. So, with his handyman expertise and a heart...
Yes! iIt’s Back! Fall Harvest Festival Returns to Fort Missoula.
While we were celebrating everything about summer, the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula was planning a much-anticipated return of the Fall Harvest Festival. After a hiatus from the pandemic, the Harvest Festival returns on Sunday, September 25, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. If you are not familiar with the Fall Harvest Festival, it's family-friendly and will have something everybody will enjoy. Take part in games, fall crafts or see live animals and more.
Superior trails manager gives district update
Rachel Ryan, trails manager for the Superior District of the Lolo National Forest, shared that the hiking trials in her district are open. “All the snow is gone, and all trails are ready for hikers. As our fire danger creeps up almost every day, if there are trail closures, they will be marked,” she said. Her area covers from the Quartz Creek Drainage to Lookout Pass, and she said that of the 50 plus lakes in her district, not all of them have trails for hikers but the majority of them have "social trails" for access. “This is a narrow trail, usually, that’s...
Garceau Fire grows to 1,500 acres
A new wildfire that sprung up in the Polson area on Tuesday has grown to roughly 1,500 acres. About 110 firefighters were working the Garceau Fire, which is located about 10 air miles from Polson, according to officials with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. The blaze was listed as human-caused by the Northern Rockies Coordination Center (NRCC) as of Wednesday morning. Heavy air tankers, single engine air tankers and helicopters were called upon in the initial attack while ground equipment was deployed to build control lines. Crews were employing a full suppression management strategy, NRCC officials said. The wildfire,...
NBCMontana
New fire start burns northwest of Marion, Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — Marion Fire District and Department have confirmed a new fire start on Grubb Mountain. The Montana DNRC's fire map does not include an acreage estimate for the fire. It's burning northwest of both Marion and Kalispell.
Secretary of the Interior returning to Montana
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will be in Montana to celebrate the newest addition to the National Wildlife Refuge System.
NBCMontana
NW Montana Fair organizers aim to bring it back bigger and better
KALISPELL, MONT. — The theme for this years fair is “Experience Montana’s best,” which fair organizers are working to accomplish. According to organizers, ticket day sales have exceeded previous years and the biggest event the rodeo has brought in 400 more tickets then their best year to date.
Missoula Service Station Closing After 57 Years
Where will elderly people, handicapped folks, or busy mothers with small children go to have a friendly attendant fill their gas tanks after this weekend?. That’s a difficult question, because Gary Little, owner of Gary’s Service Station (not Gary’s Conoco, he was careful to tell us) is closing the only full-service gas and service station in Missoula after this weekend.
Legals for August, 17 2022
LONGVIEW SITE GRAVEL PIT OPERATION (REVISED FROM JULY 13, 2022) SECTION 26, T15N, R25W MINERAL COUNTY OPERATOR: KNIFE RIVER 4800 WILKIE ROAD MISSOULA, MT 59808 406-532-5225 This is a revised notice to let the public know the original permit acreage has been reduced by 7.3 acres. A portion previously included on the east side of the original 81.7 acre permit is owned by a different party and that portion has been removed from the amendment. Knife River now proposes to amend its existing 20 acre gravel mining permit to add an additional 54.4 acres for a total of 74.4...
Woman Arrested After People Heard Gunshots on the Clark Fork River
On August 15, 2022, at around 8:52 pm, multiple people called 911 to report gunshots coming from the Clark Fork River near the Creekside Apartments on Broadway. The reports stated that a group consisting of four males and a female were floating the river on innertubes and a paddleboard. One...
Flathead Beacon
‘Skiers are Made in the Summer’
In March, Whitefish sophomore Maeve Ingelfinger scripted a textbook week of cross-country ski racing, delivering a clinic in grace-under-pressure competition as she repeatedly demonstrated her patience and prowess at the Junior National Championships in Minnesota. Over the course of four races — a skate distance, classic sprint, classic distance, and a mixed 4×3-kilometer relay — Ingelfinger represented the Glacier Nordic Club (GNC) with fire in her eyes. She attacked heat after heat on the sprint day and, through elimination rounds, lunged to secure second place nationally for the U16 girls. On the day of the classic mass start, Ingelfinger skied powerfully to stay ahead of the 5k mob to place third for yet another podium.
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.https://vp-mi.com/
