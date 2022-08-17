Read full article on original website
14 candidates pursue open seat on ImagineIF library board
The timeframe to submit an application to be on the ImagineIF Library Board of Trustees has closed and now begins the work of narrowing down the list to the top picks for the vacant seat. ImagineIF Board of Trustees typically select three candidates to send to the Flathead County commissioners for consideration — although commissioners can forgo the recommendations. ImagineIF Board of Trustees Chairman Doug Adams said the board anticipates interviewing applicants toward the beginning or middle of September, which will be decided at the panel’s August meeting. Marsha Sultz, who resigned after the appointment of Carmen Cuthbertson to the board in...
Secretary of the Interior returning to Montana
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will be in Montana to celebrate the newest addition to the National Wildlife Refuge System.
NW Montana Fair organizers aim to bring it back bigger and better
KALISPELL, MONT. — The theme for this years fair is “Experience Montana’s best,” which fair organizers are working to accomplish. According to organizers, ticket day sales have exceeded previous years and the biggest event the rodeo has brought in 400 more tickets then their best year to date.
DEQ presses developers of an alpine coaster on possible building violations
The developers of a proposed alpine coaster just north of Lakeside are violating Montana’s Sanitation in Subdivisions Act by moving ahead with construction on the site, according to a letter issued by the Department of Environmental Quality last week. The letter, dated Aug. 11, is addressed to developers Torsten and Jessica Wedel, as well as Vincent Harry Corwin, who is listed as an agent for their corporation, Wilderness Land Holdings LLC. DEQ Enforcement Specialist Susan Bawden wrote in the letter that the department received several complaints regarding the construction of the alpine coaster and the associated support buildings on their property. An...
These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022
With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
Garceau Fire west of Polson grows to 1,500 acres
A new wildfire that sprung up in the Polson area on Tuesday has grown to roughly 1,500 acres. About 110 firefighters were working the Garceau Fire, which is located about 10 air miles from Polson, according to officials with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. The blaze was listed as human-caused by the Northern Rockies Coordination Center (NRCC) as of Wednesday morning. Heavy air tankers, single engine air tankers and helicopters were called upon in the initial attack while ground equipment was deployed to build control lines. Crews were employing a full suppression management strategy, NRCC officials said. The wildfire,...
New Ground Fire Retardant Helps Prevent Fires in Montana
With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
Garceau Fire grows to 3,200 acres, no structures currently threatened
The Garceau Fire has grown to an estimated 3,200 acres as of an update Thursday morning. Containment remains at 0%. A Local Type 3 organization is in command of the fire, and Darrell Clairmont is the Incident Commander. The CSKT Division of Fire reports the fire was split into two...
Bigfork organizations and projects chosen for Great Fish Challenge
The Bigfork Art and Cultural Center has been invited to participate in this year's Great Fish Community Challenge, among other Bigfork nonprofits and projects. It is the first time the BACC has been chosen for the annual fundraiser hosted by the Whitefish Community Foundation, which helps local nonprofits raise money for projects and programs. The drive has raised over $17 million for more than 75 local charities since 2015. For the campaign, the WCF provides a percentage match on the first $20,000 raised by each participating nonprofit. The WCF organizes the challenge free of charge for participating organizations. Time, money, and...
Fire Burning West of Polson
Firefighting personnel have been dispatched to a fire burning about 10 miles west of Polson, according to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. Speaking at about 4 p.m., C.T. Camel, a fire information officer with CSKT Division of Fire, said the fire was estimated to be at over 100 acres in size, and moving to the east, and at the time there had been no evacuations, and the fire was less than two hours old.
Sanders County man arrested for international parental kidnapping
Jacob Strong was located earlier this summer in Costa Rica and arrested on a Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution warrant..
ROAM Beyond Introduces First-Ever Oktoberfest Adventure Camp
For those looking for an outdoor adventure with a bit of a festive twist, ROAM Beyond has the perfect solution. The glamping experience provider is introducing its first-ever Oktoberfest Adventure Camp, which will take place from September 27 through October 1. Through the event, participants will have the chance to...
Protestors in Lakeside lambast proposed alpine coaster project
Concerned residents took to the streets for a second protest in Lakeside over the weekend to voice their opposition to a proposed alpine coaster development just down the road. Developers Torsten and Jessica Wedel are in the process of building the coaster, which is an amusement ride that sends bobsled-like carts down a track built into a hillside, after a failed attempt to erect one in Lake County last year. The couple’s efforts to build the coaster on a piece of property by mile marker 99 on U.S. 93 just north of Lakeside, unveiled earlier this year, have drawn strident opposition...
Volunteers needed for the Bigfork Blood Drive
The American Red Cross needs volunteers for their Bigfork Blood Drive. Volunteers of any age are needed for the drive which is held six times a year at Bethany Lutheran Church. The drive runs from 11:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of August, October, December, February, April and June. Organizers need help with Setup/Breakdown, Canteen Duty, and Sign-in/Registration. No heavy lifting is required and training will be provided. You don't have to be a blood donor to volunteer. If you are interested or have questions, contact Blood Program Leader Steve Shapero at 406-890-5040 or by email at sshapero@gmail.com. In recent weeks, a decline in donations has caused the American Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20 percent. This drop in donations could lead to a seasonal blood shortage, which can negatively impact patient care at hospitals across the country. If you are interested in donating during the month of August, the Red Cross will be entering donors for a chance to win free gas for a year. Donors will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/fuel.
Market Trends: Whitefish Deep-dive
This week’s charts show the past 3.5 year listing and sales history of 2+ bedroom single-family residences within the Whitefish area, originally listed for prices between $250,000 and $2,000,000. Calendar months are on the bottom axis going back in time, from right to left. Blue lines show quantity of active listings per month, whereas green lines show quantity of sold listings per month. Takeaways: continual dropoff in the available listings in the lowest price range; it is always interesting to see the seasonal summer expansion in listings (see $500k chart). We won’t know if the listing quantity spikes on the far right of five ranges (most recent months) portends a broader market shift, or seasonal summer activity, until we get a few more months of trend data.
Black bear seen wandering in downtown Kalispell
State wildlife officials report a black bear has been seen wandering around downtown Kalispell on Friday.
New York Woman Charged with Vehicular Homicide Pleads Not Guilty
A 25-year-old New York woman who allegedly fatally struck a pedestrian with her vehicle last month and fled the scene in Kalispell pleaded not guilty to a felony count of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol. Desirea Garrera, 25, entered the plea during an Aug. 18 arraignment hearing...
Bigfork's 'bridge to nowhere' coming down
Bigfork’s ‘bridge to nowhere’ is slated to come down this winter after years of legal battles. The bridge has been embroiled in controversy for years, starting in 2016 when a resident group, the Community Association for North Shore Conservation (CANSC), successfully sued Flathead County for wrongfully issuing a permit to Flathead County and Washington state-based Flathead Properties intervenor Roger Sortino. Thus began an arduous legal battle between Sortino, his daughter Jolene Dugan, Flathead County and CANSC. Dugan and Sortino had the bridge built on her property to connect Dockstader Island to the shoreline. She sued Flathead County last year for inverse condemnation...
Kalispell man brought up on felony incest charge
A Kalispell man is being held in the county jail on a $100,000 bond for allegedly sexually abusing a teenage non-blood relative earlier this year. Jeremy Michael Hoskin, 47, faces a single count of incest in Flathead County District Court. His arraignment on the felony charge is scheduled for Aug. 18. Authorities learned of the alleged sexual abuse through a tip and forensically interviewed the victim, who told them Hoskins accosted her near Bigfork in April. According to court documents, Hoskins used the victim’s effort to earn her driver’s license to get her to a secluded park in the Bigfork area. He...
Whitefish Theatre Company Announces Upcoming Season Lineup
Whitefish Theatre Company has announced its 2022 to 2023 season lineup, which will include a mixture of staged readings, full-on theatrical performances, and range of different musical acts. In all, there are 15 shows spanning a period beginning Sept. 10 and ending on July 10. Ticket sales have opened up,...
