The American Red Cross needs volunteers for their Bigfork Blood Drive. Volunteers of any age are needed for the drive which is held six times a year at Bethany Lutheran Church. The drive runs from 11:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of August, October, December, February, April and June. Organizers need help with Setup/Breakdown, Canteen Duty, and Sign-in/Registration. No heavy lifting is required and training will be provided. You don't have to be a blood donor to volunteer. If you are interested or have questions, contact Blood Program Leader Steve Shapero at 406-890-5040 or by email at sshapero@gmail.com. In recent weeks, a decline in donations has caused the American Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20 percent. This drop in donations could lead to a seasonal blood shortage, which can negatively impact patient care at hospitals across the country. If you are interested in donating during the month of August, the Red Cross will be entering donors for a chance to win free gas for a year. Donors will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/fuel.

BIGFORK, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO