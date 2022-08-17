Read full article on original website
Flathead Beacon
New York Woman Charged with Vehicular Homicide Pleads Not Guilty
A 25-year-old New York woman who allegedly fatally struck a pedestrian with her vehicle last month and fled the scene in Kalispell pleaded not guilty to a felony count of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol. Desirea Garrera, 25, entered the plea during an Aug. 18 arraignment hearing...
Montana man facing international kidnapping charge pleads not guilty
Jacob Strong -- who was found earlier this summer in Costa Rica and arrested -- has pleaded not guilty to charges of Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution.
Sanders County man arrested for international parental kidnapping
Jacob Strong was located earlier this summer in Costa Rica and arrested on a Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution warrant..
NBCMontana
New fire start burns northwest of Marion, Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — Marion Fire District and Department have confirmed a new fire start on Grubb Mountain. The Montana DNRC's fire map does not include an acreage estimate for the fire. It's burning northwest of both Marion and Kalispell.
montanarightnow.com
Man in critical condition after wounded by gunshot near Kalispell
KALISPELL, Mont. - On 8/13/2022 at approximately 1330 hours, officers with the Kalispell Police Department responded to a residence in southwest Kalispell for a reported gunshot. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound in the residence. The male was transported to the Logan health for treatment and...
Black bear seen wandering in downtown Kalispell
State wildlife officials report a black bear has been seen wandering around downtown Kalispell on Friday.
NBCMontana
Swan Valley Cafe catches fire in Condon
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Swan Valley Café caught on fire in Condon Thursday afternoon. The Swan Valley Emergency Services responded to a call about the fire around 12:59 p.m. and arrived on scene at 1:08 p.m. Fire Chief Randy Williams said the Swan Valley Café is located right...
Man in critical condition following Kalispell shooting
A man remains in critical condition at Logan Health after being found shot in a Kalispell home on Saturday.
NBCMontana
NW Montana Fair organizers aim to bring it back bigger and better
KALISPELL, MONT. — The theme for this years fair is “Experience Montana’s best,” which fair organizers are working to accomplish. According to organizers, ticket day sales have exceeded previous years and the biggest event the rodeo has brought in 400 more tickets then their best year to date.
Secretary of the Interior returning to Montana
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will be in Montana to celebrate the newest addition to the National Wildlife Refuge System.
Fairfield Sun Times
Garceau Fire grows to 3,200 acres, no structures currently threatened
The Garceau Fire has grown to an estimated 3,200 acres as of an update Thursday morning. Containment remains at 0%. A Local Type 3 organization is in command of the fire, and Darrell Clairmont is the Incident Commander. The CSKT Division of Fire reports the fire was split into two...
Kids in Kalispell receive free school supplies at the Back 2 School Bash
Kids from across the Flathead Valley visited the Kalispell Staples parking lot on Friday for free school supplies, toys, healthcare products and lunch.
Kootenai National Forest wildfires update
Officials with the Kootenai National Forest report six new fires were sparked over the weekend in Northwest Montana.
Protestors in Lakeside lambast proposed alpine coaster project
Concerned residents took to the streets for a second protest in Lakeside over the weekend to voice their opposition to a proposed alpine coaster development just down the road. Developers Torsten and Jessica Wedel are in the process of building the coaster, which is an amusement ride that sends bobsled-like carts down a track built into a hillside, after a failed attempt to erect one in Lake County last year. The couple’s efforts to build the coaster on a piece of property by mile marker 99 on U.S. 93 just north of Lakeside, unveiled earlier this year, have drawn strident opposition...
Quartz Fire burning in Glacier National Park
The Quartz Fire is burning in steep terrain west of the Continental Divide below Vulture Peak in Glacier National Park.
DEQ presses developers of an alpine coaster on possible building violations
The developers of a proposed alpine coaster just north of Lakeside are violating Montana’s Sanitation in Subdivisions Act by moving ahead with construction on the site, according to a letter issued by the Department of Environmental Quality last week. The letter, dated Aug. 11, is addressed to developers Torsten and Jessica Wedel, as well as Vincent Harry Corwin, who is listed as an agent for their corporation, Wilderness Land Holdings LLC. DEQ Enforcement Specialist Susan Bawden wrote in the letter that the department received several complaints regarding the construction of the alpine coaster and the associated support buildings on their property. An...
Flathead Sheriff’s Office looking for information about recent fires
Authorities are investigating a series of fires started in the south valley and Bigfork areas in recent days and calling on the public for help. Five fires — all extinguished — were started between July 31 and Aug. 1, officials said. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has labeled the fires as A, B, C, D and E. Fires A, B, C and D were ignited about 3:50 p.m., July 31. Fire A occurred on Auction Road about three-quarters of a mile east of U.S. 93. Fire B started at the intersection of Wiley Dike Road and North Somers Road. Fire C was located near Bigfork Stage Road, about three-quarters of a mile south of Swan Highway, and Fire D also began near Bigfork Stage Road, roughly one mile south of the site of Fire C. Fire E, ignited Aug. 1, was found on Elk Springs Lane near Ferndale, about a half mile south of Fire C. The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with security cameras near these areas or anyone who has seen suspicious activity to contact the agency’s detective division at (406) 758-5600.
The Show Must Go on...For 62 Years!
Since 1960, one of Bigfork’s main attractions, arguably bringing in thousands of people each summer, is the Bigfork Summer Playhouse. The humble beginnings can be traced back to Bo Brown and his wife Margery who recognized the wave of revived community theaters spreading across America in the 1950s and even though “Montana was somewhat behind” the rest of the country, they figured there was an audience for live theater here as well. After getting his PhD from the University of Wisconsin, Bo joined the faculty at the University of Montana in Missoula where he soon established the master summer theater....
Elmo Fire threatening 50 structures
More evacuation orders were issued overnight Monday as winds pushed the Elmo 2 Fire precariously close to U.S. 93 near Chief Cliff, prompting a temporary closure of the major thoroughfare. The fire west of Flathead Lake had consumed 16,226 acres as of Tuesday morning, an increase of more than 3,000 acres from the previous day. It was 10% contained. Mandatory evacuations were put in place for Lake Mary Ronan Road, Black Lake Road and the surrounding areas at about 9 p.m. on Monday. Red Cross evacuation centers have been established at Somers Middle School and Polson High School. U.S. 93 was temporarily closed...
Volunteers needed for the Bigfork Blood Drive
The American Red Cross needs volunteers for their Bigfork Blood Drive. Volunteers of any age are needed for the drive which is held six times a year at Bethany Lutheran Church. The drive runs from 11:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of August, October, December, February, April and June. Organizers need help with Setup/Breakdown, Canteen Duty, and Sign-in/Registration. No heavy lifting is required and training will be provided. You don't have to be a blood donor to volunteer. If you are interested or have questions, contact Blood Program Leader Steve Shapero at 406-890-5040 or by email at sshapero@gmail.com. In recent weeks, a decline in donations has caused the American Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20 percent. This drop in donations could lead to a seasonal blood shortage, which can negatively impact patient care at hospitals across the country. If you are interested in donating during the month of August, the Red Cross will be entering donors for a chance to win free gas for a year. Donors will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/fuel.
Bigfork Eagle
Bigfork, MT
129
Followers
147
Post
7K+
Views
