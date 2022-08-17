Authorities are investigating a series of fires started in the south valley and Bigfork areas in recent days and calling on the public for help. Five fires — all extinguished — were started between July 31 and Aug. 1, officials said. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has labeled the fires as A, B, C, D and E. Fires A, B, C and D were ignited about 3:50 p.m., July 31. Fire A occurred on Auction Road about three-quarters of a mile east of U.S. 93. Fire B started at the intersection of Wiley Dike Road and North Somers Road. Fire C was located near Bigfork Stage Road, about three-quarters of a mile south of Swan Highway, and Fire D also began near Bigfork Stage Road, roughly one mile south of the site of Fire C. Fire E, ignited Aug. 1, was found on Elk Springs Lane near Ferndale, about a half mile south of Fire C. The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with security cameras near these areas or anyone who has seen suspicious activity to contact the agency’s detective division at (406) 758-5600.

