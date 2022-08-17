Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Garceau Fire grows to 3,200 acres, no structures currently threatened
The Garceau Fire has grown to an estimated 3,200 acres as of an update Thursday morning. Containment remains at 0%. A Local Type 3 organization is in command of the fire, and Darrell Clairmont is the Incident Commander. The CSKT Division of Fire reports the fire was split into two...
New Ground Fire Retardant Helps Prevent Fires in Montana
With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
NBCMontana
Swan Valley Cafe catches fire in Condon
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Swan Valley Café caught on fire in Condon Thursday afternoon. The Swan Valley Emergency Services responded to a call about the fire around 12:59 p.m. and arrived on scene at 1:08 p.m. Fire Chief Randy Williams said the Swan Valley Café is located right...
Secretary of the Interior returning to Montana
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will be in Montana to celebrate the newest addition to the National Wildlife Refuge System.
NBCMontana
New fire start burns northwest of Marion, Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — Marion Fire District and Department have confirmed a new fire start on Grubb Mountain. The Montana DNRC's fire map does not include an acreage estimate for the fire. It's burning northwest of both Marion and Kalispell.
Fire detected in Spotted Bear Ranger District
Flathead National Forest officials have detected a wildfire burning in the Cannon Creek drainage area located in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. The fire was detected on August 7, but was 765 acres in size on August 15. It is burning on the south facing side of the slope and has spotted over the ridge into the subdrainage that separates Cannon and Gorge Creeks. There is a significant fire history in the surrounding area that will affect fire spread. The Spotted Bear Lookout and Jumbo Lookout will continue to monitor fire activity, with assistance from aerial reconnaissance resources. Area closures are pending, official closures will be posted as soon as they are available. Potential threats to values will continually be assessed. A point protection strategy and checking actions, where safe and effective, will be implemented as needed. In addition to the Cannon Fire, the Highrock Fire was detected on August 13. The fire is burning on the south facing slope near the top of the ridge that divides Highrock Creek from Little Salmon Creek. It will also be monitored by the Spotted Bear Ranger District. According to Inciweb, the fire will get its own webpage if it grows significantly.
Black bear seen wandering in downtown Kalispell
State wildlife officials report a black bear has been seen wandering around downtown Kalispell on Friday.
NBCMontana
NW Montana Fair organizers aim to bring it back bigger and better
KALISPELL, MONT. — The theme for this years fair is “Experience Montana’s best,” which fair organizers are working to accomplish. According to organizers, ticket day sales have exceeded previous years and the biggest event the rodeo has brought in 400 more tickets then their best year to date.
14 candidates pursue open seat on ImagineIF library board
The timeframe to submit an application to be on the ImagineIF Library Board of Trustees has closed and now begins the work of narrowing down the list to the top picks for the vacant seat. ImagineIF Board of Trustees typically select three candidates to send to the Flathead County commissioners for consideration — although commissioners can forgo the recommendations. ImagineIF Board of Trustees Chairman Doug Adams said the board anticipates interviewing applicants toward the beginning or middle of September, which will be decided at the panel’s August meeting. Marsha Sultz, who resigned after the appointment of Carmen Cuthbertson to the board in...
Flathead Beacon
Market Trends: Whitefish Deep-dive
This week’s charts show the past 3.5 year listing and sales history of 2+ bedroom single-family residences within the Whitefish area, originally listed for prices between $250,000 and $2,000,000. Calendar months are on the bottom axis going back in time, from right to left. Blue lines show quantity of active listings per month, whereas green lines show quantity of sold listings per month. Takeaways: continual dropoff in the available listings in the lowest price range; it is always interesting to see the seasonal summer expansion in listings (see $500k chart). We won’t know if the listing quantity spikes on the far right of five ranges (most recent months) portends a broader market shift, or seasonal summer activity, until we get a few more months of trend data.
Montana man arrested for international parental kidnapping
Jacob Strong was located earlier this summer in Costa Rica and arrested on a Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution warrant issued on Sept. 24, 2021.
NBCMontana
Yellowstone filming takes place in Arlee
MISSOULA, Mont. — Kevin Costner's hit tv show, Yellowstone, continues to film in a number of local communities. The community page for the town of Arlee, north of Missoula, says the Yellowstone series is filming by the water tower today. It asks the public let the crews be able...
Protestors in Lakeside lambast proposed alpine coaster project
Concerned residents took to the streets for a second protest in Lakeside over the weekend to voice their opposition to a proposed alpine coaster development just down the road. Developers Torsten and Jessica Wedel are in the process of building the coaster, which is an amusement ride that sends bobsled-like carts down a track built into a hillside, after a failed attempt to erect one in Lake County last year. The couple’s efforts to build the coaster on a piece of property by mile marker 99 on U.S. 93 just north of Lakeside, unveiled earlier this year, have drawn strident opposition...
NBCMontana
Thompson Falls man indicted for kidnapping
MISSOULA, Mont. — Jacob Strong, who failed to meet his son's mother for a custodial exchange in Thompson Falls last August, is in custody and is due in court Friday. Strong, his son Harrison Sterling Strong and his mother Candace Bright, were located in Costa Rica. Strong was transported...
moderncampground.com
ROAM Beyond Introduces First-Ever Oktoberfest Adventure Camp
For those looking for an outdoor adventure with a bit of a festive twist, ROAM Beyond has the perfect solution. The glamping experience provider is introducing its first-ever Oktoberfest Adventure Camp, which will take place from September 27 through October 1. Through the event, participants will have the chance to...
Flathead Beacon
New York Woman Charged with Vehicular Homicide Pleads Not Guilty
A 25-year-old New York woman who allegedly fatally struck a pedestrian with her vehicle last month and fled the scene in Kalispell pleaded not guilty to a felony count of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol. Desirea Garrera, 25, entered the plea during an Aug. 18 arraignment hearing...
Kalispell man brought up on felony incest charge
A Kalispell man is being held in the county jail on a $100,000 bond for allegedly sexually abusing a teenage non-blood relative earlier this year. Jeremy Michael Hoskin, 47, faces a single count of incest in Flathead County District Court. His arraignment on the felony charge is scheduled for Aug. 18. Authorities learned of the alleged sexual abuse through a tip and forensically interviewed the victim, who told them Hoskins accosted her near Bigfork in April. According to court documents, Hoskins used the victim’s effort to earn her driver’s license to get her to a secluded park in the Bigfork area. He...
Montana FWP gets community input for amenities at Somers Beach State Park
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks is seeking community input as officials begin planning for amenities at the newly created Somers Beach State Park. The effort is part of Phase 2 of the state park’s public planning process, which included an in-person and virtual open house that allowed community members to give their input. FWP sent out a survey this spring concerning Somers Beach State Park that drew more than 1,200 responses. Those results served as a jumping off point for FWP, who will use that data and what they learned at their July open houses to form concrete proposals for...
Elmo Fire bears down on hundreds of homes
Fire crews lost ground on the Elmo 2 Fire as it made a run toward hundreds of structures in the Lake Mary Ronan area on Wednesday evening. The human-caused fire west of Flathead Lake grew by about 2,200 acres and was estimated at 20,616 acres Thursday morning. It was 6% contained, with new growth on the northern perimeter. Eight structures, including four homes, have been destroyed in the fire that is bearing down on Camp Tuffit Road and Lake Mary Ronan. As many as 250 structures are threatened in the area, according to the Northern Rockies Coordination Center. Crews were expected to focus...
Bigfork's 'bridge to nowhere' coming down
Bigfork’s ‘bridge to nowhere’ is slated to come down this winter after years of legal battles. The bridge has been embroiled in controversy for years, starting in 2016 when a resident group, the Community Association for North Shore Conservation (CANSC), successfully sued Flathead County for wrongfully issuing a permit to Flathead County and Washington state-based Flathead Properties intervenor Roger Sortino. Thus began an arduous legal battle between Sortino, his daughter Jolene Dugan, Flathead County and CANSC. Dugan and Sortino had the bridge built on her property to connect Dockstader Island to the shoreline. She sued Flathead County last year for inverse condemnation...
