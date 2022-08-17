Flathead National Forest officials have detected a wildfire burning in the Cannon Creek drainage area located in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. The fire was detected on August 7, but was 765 acres in size on August 15. It is burning on the south facing side of the slope and has spotted over the ridge into the subdrainage that separates Cannon and Gorge Creeks. There is a significant fire history in the surrounding area that will affect fire spread. The Spotted Bear Lookout and Jumbo Lookout will continue to monitor fire activity, with assistance from aerial reconnaissance resources. Area closures are pending, official closures will be posted as soon as they are available. Potential threats to values will continually be assessed. A point protection strategy and checking actions, where safe and effective, will be implemented as needed. In addition to the Cannon Fire, the Highrock Fire was detected on August 13. The fire is burning on the south facing slope near the top of the ridge that divides Highrock Creek from Little Salmon Creek. It will also be monitored by the Spotted Bear Ranger District. According to Inciweb, the fire will get its own webpage if it grows significantly.

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO