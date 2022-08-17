Read full article on original website
Related
Clarence Henry Hendrickson Jr.
It is with great sorrow the family of Clarence Henry Hendrickson Jr., 84, of Spokane, Washington, announces he peacefully passed away on Aug. 10, 2022, of coronary heart disease. Clarence, known as CH, was born March 24, 1938 to Clarence Sr. and Margret Sullivan Hendrickson Roberts in Polson, Montana. He was the oldest of five children. In 1952, at the age of 14, his father was killed while working on the St. Joseph Dam in Bridgeport, Washington. It was there and then he knew he had to take the role of the father of the family. While growing up in...
Thomas “Tom” Stewart Gregg, Jr.
Thomas “Tom” Stewart Gregg, Jr., age 82, passed away on June 21, 2022 at Community Medical Center in Missoula, Montana with his son Kevin and daughter Iklil beside him. He was born on July 25, 1939, in Omaha, Nebraska the son of Thomas Stewart “Stu” and Hazel Francis (Larson) Gregg. Tom grew up in Portland, Oregon where his parents moved when he was two years old. He graduated from David Douglas High School in Portland in 1957 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in February 1958. He became a bombing Navigation System Technician and mostly worked on the B-52 Bomb...
Swan Lake Huckleberry Festival — A true Montana tradition
Driving south on the Swan Valley highway early Saturday afternoon, all was quiet; the sun shone brightly and it was hot, hot, hot. After rounding a curve, the small town of Swan Lake suddenly loomed. The town, too, was quiet with fragrant mountain scents providing their own olfactory treat. Then as another curve opened into a straight away what appeared to be more than a hundred cars lined both sides of the two-laned highway for what may have been up to a mile. People were both arriving to and leaving from this year’s Swan Lake Huckleberry festival. In true Montana fashion, people...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garceau Fire west of Polson grows to 1,500 acres
A new wildfire that sprung up in the Polson area on Tuesday has grown to roughly 1,500 acres. About 110 firefighters were working the Garceau Fire, which is located about 10 air miles from Polson, according to officials with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. The blaze was listed as human-caused by the Northern Rockies Coordination Center (NRCC) as of Wednesday morning. Heavy air tankers, single engine air tankers and helicopters were called upon in the initial attack while ground equipment was deployed to build control lines. Crews were employing a full suppression management strategy, NRCC officials...
Polson Class of 72 gathers for 50th reunion
The Polson High School Class of '72 recently held its 50th reunion. The events started Friday night with a get-together at Bunkers Restaurant, where folks met for the first time in 50 years. On Saturday they gathered at the Valley View Clubhouse, where they had a cookout and reminisced with classmates about the times they had growing up and going to school in Polson. "A lot of laughs and good times we’re had," said Doug Bjarko, a Class of '72 member. The last day was spent at Boettcher’s Park on the lake. "Once again, stories were told, pictures were taken and old friendships were renewed," Bjarko said. The class had over 60 attendees out of 110 graduates. "We lost 20 classmates in those years gone by," Bjarko noted. "And about 30 that couldn’t make it. All in all it was a great turnout and a wonderful reunion!" The class donated $520 to the Forest Firemens fund to help support their effort in fighting the Lake County wildfires.
Marva Kirby Christian
Marva Kirby Christian died on Aug. 6, 2022 peacefully and surrounded by her family. She was 81. Born at home on Jan. 2, 1941 near Mohall, North Dakota, 35 miles north of Minot, North Dakota – when asked “Why not Minot?” her husband Cal would faithfully reply “Freezin’s the reason” – Marva Mae Kirby was the incredibly loved daughter of Floyd and Mae Kirby and the younger sister to Dan Kirby. Her parents were proud farmers, and owned a convenience store where Marva worked at Renville Corner, which would later become known as Kirby’s Corner. After a brief flirtation with...
Darwin David Ekstrom
Darwin David Ekstrom, 87, of Polson, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Logan Health in Kalispell. He was born on February 18, 1935, in Britton, SD, to Edwin and Ethel Ekstrom. As a young man, Dar lived in Anaconda where he later graduated from Anaconda High School. Upon graduation, he worked at the smelter then later enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Dar served 4 years in the Navy and then attended Montana School of Mines (Montana Tech). He graduated with a degree in Metallurgical Engineering. On November 23, 1961, he married Rosemary M. Martens of Anaconda, the love of his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Legals for August, 11 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING City of Ronan Preliminary Budget FY 2022-2023 The preliminary budget for the City of Ronan for the 2022-2023 fiscal year is on file at Ronan City Hall and open to inspection by all taxpayers. A public hearing will be held at Ronan City Hall, August 24, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Any taxpayer may appear at the hearing and be heard for, or against, any part of the preliminary budget. At a later date, the budget for FY 2022-2023 shall be finally approved and adopted by the Council. Kaylene Melton, Clerk/Treasurer Published on August 11th &...
Car show ignites memories of yesteryear
POLSON – Classic car lovers gathered in downtown Polson on Saturday and took a stroll down memory lane during the Cruisin’ by the Bay car show. The Mission Valley Cruisers host the annual one-day event. Organizers said turnout this year was strong with more than 100 car owners registering their vehicles, which surpassed last year’s total entries. The show featured a wide variety of makes, models, years and styles but was mainly dominated by classic American muscle cars like the Chevy Camaro, Chevelle and Ford Mustang. Special custom-made trophies, assembled out of discarded engine and car body parts, were awarded to the...
Comments sought on CSKT gas tax
The Montana Department of Transportation and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes are seeking an extension of a gas tax agreement that has been in place for the last decade. The agreement, first signed in 2012, allows the Tribes to tax gasoline sales on the Flathead Reservation at a rate that is equal to the state gas tax. Under the agreement, fuel sold on the reservation cannot be subject to both the state and tribal gas tax. The state collects the gas tax from reservation sales, and remits a portion to the Tribes based upon a calculation that approximates the sales to CSKT tribal members living on the reservation. The initial agreement is set to expire Sept. 8. A public comment session on a proposed 10-year extension of the tax agreement will be held Aug. 24, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal headquarters, located at 42487 Complex Boulevard in Pablo. Comments on the proposed agreement may be submitted online at http://www.mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Eli Clarkson, P.O. 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Please note that comments are for CSKT Gas Tax Extension. The proposed gasoline tax agreement can be reviewed at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/meetings.aspx.
Rodney Erick Stedje
Rodney Erick Stedje, 70, passed away on June 3, 2022 at his residence. Memorial services for Rod will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 406 5th Avenue S.W. in Ronan. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider – Thompson Funeral Home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fae Bingham Laud
Fae Bingham Laud peacefully passed away in her sleep sometime in the morning of July 26, 2022. Fae was born in Choteau, Montana on Sept. 19, 1930. She was adopted and left the hospital with Edwin and Mary Bingham. Later in life Fae would get to know her blood mother, Thelma, and siblings. The Binghams moved to Charlo where Edwin’s “little brown eyed girl” grew up. Fae attended school in Charlo, was active in 4-H showing her dairy cattle and graduated in 1950. She found herself a handsome forest ranger, Ordie Tadlock, married him and had a daughter,...
Ribbons awarded at Lake County Fair shows
The weather was scorching hot, but despite that, the kids and animals fared well at the Lake County Fair. The week started with shooting events in Polson on Sunday and the Interview Judging at the Fairgrounds on Monday. The rest of the week was busy with separate shows for the various animals and non-animal entries displayed in the Community Center and Horticulture barn. On Tuesday the dog projects were featured. The kids did great showing their dogs with only a few of the pups having other ideas about what the day was for. Leo, for example, was all about play —picking...
Lake County enters stage 1 fire restrictions
KALISPELL — Lake County is entering stage 1 fire restrictions, effective Friday. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks follows the county’s lead in placing fire restrictions on its properties within a particular county. Under stage 1 restrictions, building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire is prohibited unless an exemption is made. Exceptions to the Lake County restrictions on FWP properties include established steel fire grates at the following units of Flathead Lake State Park: Finley Point, Yellow Bay, Big Arm, and West Shore. Campfires are still allowed at designated sites in these four state parks. Under these restrictions, people may only...
Polson festival kicks off Flathead cherry season
POLSON – Thousands filled the downtown streets of Polson last weekend during the Flathead Cherry Festival hosted by the Polson Business Community and Flathead Lake Growers, Inc. The two-day event featured family-friendly activities and summertime fun while celebrating the Flathead Cherry industry and the beginning of the cherry harvest. While munching on locally grown cherries, festival-goers were able to browse more than 100 vendor booths and local businesses peddling their art and wares, including everything from sunglasses to cherry pies. It was slobber-flying action on Saturday afternoon as more than 50 youth and adult pit “spitters” entered this year’s crowd favorite event...
Ranch Rodeo action heats up a fair
With temperatures in the 90s even in the shade, four teams of four and their steeds gathered to compete against each other in the annual Ranch Rodeo at the Lake County Fair. The west bleachers were nearly filled to capacity with fans who would not be put off by the searing heat. The event, organized by Paul and Sharon Guenzler has become a welcome fixture at the conclusion of the fair. As with the fair, it is a free event to attend. The participants in the event include local cowboys and cowgirls who regularly carry out similar work on their ranches....
Regina Eva Lies
Regina Eva Lies passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. She was 89 years old. Jean was born on March 31, 1933, in Karlsruhe, ND. Her parents, Peter and Johanna, were not rich in worldly possessions, but they treasured their large and happy family. Jean was the fourth youngest of nine children (six girls, three boys) and, from an early age, she learned to care for the rest of her siblings. Those doting habits would carry through to the rest of her life, as she became a constant source of care and comfort for her children and grandchildren. After graduating...
Elmo Fire threatens homes; grows to 16k acres
ELMO – As of Tuesday morning, Aug. 2, mandatory evacuations remained in place for residents of the Lake Mary Ronan corridor, including Lake Mary Ronan Road, Black Lake Road, and the surrounding areas north of Elmo on the west side of Flathead Lake as firefighting crews continue to battle a 16,200-acre wildfire that ignited July 29. According to C.T. Camel, information officer with the CSKT Division of Fire, the blaze — which is believed to be human-caused and still under investigation — started along Montana 28 around mile marker 39 in a patch of grass and quickly made its way...
Elmo Fire consumes 7,000 acres in one day
Evacuation orders were issued Friday night after a wildfire quickly ballooned near Elmo on the west side of Flathead Lake. The human-caused Elmo Fire was estimated at about 7,000 acres in size as of Saturday afternoon, making it the largest fire in the state. Fire behavior was described as extreme with 0% containment. According to C.T. Camel, the information officer with the CSKT Division of Fire, the blaze is burning 4 miles west of Elmo. It began in grass and made its way into timber north of Montana 28. Crews are investigating what sparked the fire. “The fire is consuming some thick standing...
Lake County Leader
Lake County, MT
289
Followers
371
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT
The Lake County Leader has been in publication since 1910. It covers the Mission Valley and the Flathead Indian Reservation. The office is in Polson, MT which sits on the foot of the Flathead Lake.https://leaderadvertiser.com/
Comments / 0