ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 3

Related
Business Insider

Republicans complain that Trump-backed Dr. Oz is blowing the Senate race against online prankster John Fetterman by being 'mentally and physically on vacation'

Dr. Mehmet Oz, a first-time candidate, is trailing his Democratic opponent in Pennsylvania. A GOP strategist says "it might be an even fight" — if Oz was actually involved in the Senate race. Recent reports have Oz summer vacationing, while Fetterman has been convalescing since May. Political neophyte Dr....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
People

What to Know About Harriet Hageman, Who Defeated Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming's GOP Primary Tuesday

Rep. Liz Cheney has joined the growing list of House Republicans to lose reelection campaigns in 2022 after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. On Tuesday night, Cheney came up short in the GOP House primary in Wyoming, a state she's represented since 2017, in a closely watched race against challenger Harriet Hageman.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Local
Alaska Government
The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
POTUS
The Independent

Voices: ‘There’s nothing maverick about her anymore’: What Alaskans really think of Sarah Palin in 2022

A walk around South Anchorage neighborhoods bearing signs with Sarah Palin’s name might convince one that Alaskans will soon elect the former governor to the US House of Representatives. Talk to Alaskans, however, and one may find they love or hate her, depending on how long they have lived in Alaska.“Although she is a fairly strong social conservative, her populist economic policies are very concerning to most Republicans who are paying attention,” says Bob Griffin in Anchorage, whose family has lived in Alaska for generations, going back 123 years. “I think there’s a lot of people that don’t follow the...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Burr
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Senate#Republican Senate#Maga#Republicans
Daily Beast

Alaska Guaranteed Three More Months of Sarah Palin

The stage is officially set for a MAGA-fueled election season in one of America’s wildest and most politically idiosyncratic states: Alaska. On Tuesday, Alaskans voted in a rare doubleheader election: a primary to set the field for the state’s U.S. House and Senate elections in November, and a special election to fill the rest of the late GOP Rep. Don Young’s term in Congress. That contest’s votes will not be fully counted until late August.
ALASKA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Sarah Palin’s Former In-Laws Host Election Eve Party—for Her Rival

Sarah Palin’s former in-laws held a political fundraiser at their Alaska home Monday—for her opponent. The 2008 GOP hotshot is currently running for her home state’s sole congressional seat in a special ranked choice vote for a position that will end in December, finishing the term of Republican Rep. Don Young, who died in March. Palin is up against GOP tech entrepreneur Nick Begich III, great-grandson of his namesake Democratic Rep. Begich, and Democrat Mary Peltola. Faye Palin, the grandmother of the former Alaska governor’s children held the election eve party for Begich, telling Newsy that she didn’t do it because she dislikes her former daughter-in-law, but because she “only has one vote.” “Nick and I share similar views on what’s best for Alaska’s future,” Faye Palin said in a statement posted on Facebook earlier this year. “He’s the kind of guy that’ll roll up his shirt sleeves and work tirelessly for all Alaskans.” In 2002, when Faye Palin ran for a mayoral seat, the soon-to-be governor didn’t endorse her, possibly due to her support of abortion rights, according to NBC News.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Voices: Mitch McConnell is facing even more bad news for Republicans

Mitch McConnell is known in Washington and Kentucky for never saying more than he feels is necessary to get his message across. And yesterday, he essentially waved a white flag, all but admitting that Republicans might not be able to flip the Senate this cycle.“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different — they’re statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,” NBC News’s Frank Thorp quoted him saying.This a bit of a shift for the Minority Leader. A few weeks back, McConnell told Fox News that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Liz Cheney converted her House campaign-finance committee to a leadership PAC hours after losing her primary, filing shows

Rep. Liz Cheney converted her House campaign finance committee to a federal-leadership political action committee hours after losing her primary, a Federal Election Commission filing shows. Harriet Hageman, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, defeated Cheney in Wyoming's Republican primary election on Tuesday evening. Cheney had pushed back...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy