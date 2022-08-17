Read full article on original website
Michael
3d ago
How many houses in Oakland County are only 200,000(thx to the County Accessors Office, not many)? How many will actually ride a bus? Vote NO!
The Oakland Press
Oakland Co. clerk warns of misleading mail
Some county residents are getting postcards or fliers in the mail which appear to be from the county clerk’s office. They’re actually scams, according to County Clerk and Register of Deeds Lisa Brown. She is asking people who get that mail to pitch it. The postcards are marketing...
Oakland County Clerk sounding alarm on scam mailings impersonating county offices
Residents in Oakland County reported receiving strange notices in the mail pretending to come from the clerk’s office as part of a scam and marketing ploy, authorities said.
Arab American News
Khalil Rahal stepping down as Wayne County chief administrative officer to pursue new opportunity
WAYNE COUNTY — East Dearborn native Khalil Rahal is stepping down from his position as Wayne County’s chief administrative officer to pursue another opportunity, Rahal announced on social media this week. In his announcement, Rahal thanked his mentor, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, for allowing him to be...
Stop watering the lawn: officials ask residents in nearly 2 dozen cities to conserve water until main break is repaired
Homeowners in nearly two dozen communities will have to wait for lush lawns amidst the latest plea from officials to limit outdoor water usage as repairs to a massive water main break continue.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water advisory lifted for impacted Metro Detroit communities
A boil water advisory that initially impacted 23 communities has been lifted for the last seven cities affected. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Saturday that the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, Washington Township, and an industrial park in Romeo will no longer need to boil water in order to use it. According to the latest update, the business in Greenwood still remains under a boil water advisory.
candgnews.com
Former Sterling Heights City Council candidate accused of election fraud
STERLING HEIGHTS — The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is accusing former Sterling Heights City Council candidate Paul Manni of allegedly trying to unlawfully submit absentee ballots last year. Manni, 27, of Sterling Heights, was arraigned in 41-A District Court Aug. 5 on nine counts of forging a signature...
whmi.com
Hamburg Township Board Adopts Tribar Resolution
Hamburg Township officials are calling for action following the release of a toxic chemical into the Huron River. Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom released several thousand gallons of liquid containing 5% Hexavalent Chromium into the Huron River system. The Hamburg Township Board of Trustees met Tuesday night and approved a resolution for Michigan’s Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy or EGLE to investigate the contamination caused by Tribar’s negligence.
Redundancy is keeping water flowing in compromised GLWA system
One-third of the Great Lakes Water Authority system is offline with a 10-foot water transmission line break in St. Clair County from over the weekend.
Great Lakes Water Authority gives repair update on massive water main break in Metro Detroit
Progress is being made to repair the massive water main break that continues to affect several Metro Detroit communities. GLWA announced that they are planning on Saturday to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to the break in Port Huron.
Uncounted primary ballots found in back room of Ecorse clerk's office after election
Before the members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers unanimously certified the results of the recent August primary late Tuesday, a debate over whether to tabulate a batch of uncounted ballots from Ecorse injected some last-minute drama. Jennifer Redmond, Wayne County's deputy director of elections, told the canvassers that the three dozen ballots from the small Downriver city surfaced after it was discovered that the number of absentee ballots recorded as cast in the poll books didn't match the number...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Washtenaw County returns to ‘high’ COVID level, says CDC
ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County has returned to a “high” COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between Aug. 4-17, weekly cases per 100,000 increased to 247.3, with 1,388 total confirmed cases, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department. When community transmission...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Highland Park ordered to pay $21M water bill: ‘This is just devastating’
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A ruling from an appeals court could put the City of Highland Park in a world of hurt. That ruling re-instates a $21 million unpaid water bill, and that’s a number the city of less than ten thousand just can’t afford. Here’s how...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How a Wayne County police department is responding to losing officers at an alarming rate
MELVINDALE, Mich. – Staffing shortages are common right now, but officers in Melvindale said they are losing officers at an alarming rate. Police said they believe it’s because of benefits and pay package that is not competitive with fellow Downriver communities. The city of Melvindale has determined that...
insideauburnhills.com
Carvana Selects Auburn Hills for Newest Vehicle Showcase
As the home to Stellantis and numerous automotive tech companies, it is fitting that the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling pre-owned vehicles online has decided to build its largest Michigan vehicle showcase and fulfillment center right here in the City of Auburn Hills. The total investment is estimated at $15 million.
michiganradio.org
After 40 years, Detroit apartment building reopening for residents
Detroit officials have completed construction on an apartment building that has been vacant for more than 40 years. Half of these apartments will be rented at between 50% and 60% of the area median income. These apartment buildings have been renovated as part of the Neighborhood Strategic Fund. One building...
The Oakland Press
Commerce Township teen reported missing
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old Commerce Township girl, last seen Thursday, Aug. 18. Laken Elezabeth Lewis reportedly left her house at the Stratford Villa mobile home park to go for a walk, around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. She was due to come home around two hours later, but never returned.
WILX-TV
‘Training for a race war’ - Gang leader re-sentenced in Washtenaw County
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The leader of a national White supremacist group that advocates for violence against the United States has been re-sentenced by a Washtenaw County judge. Justen Watkins is the self-admitted leader of The Base, a gang Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel warned is among those mixing...
Arab American News
Reckless driving has become Dearborn’s epidemic
DEARBORN — Reckless driving has no doubt become the city’s personal epidemic and the revving engines and mufflers screaming like banshees throughout neighborhoods on a daily basis are now our perennial background noise. Sadly, the number of fatal accidents, too, do not seem to be going away any time soon and the keen interest in street burnouts, street donuts, speed racing down the city’s main roads, etc. have become over the years almost irrevocably embedded in the youth culture here.
The Oakland Press
E. coli cases increasing in Oakland County
Oakland County is one of three counties in Michigan that have experienced a recent increase in illnesses related to E.coli bacteria. That’s according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The two state agencies are investigating the increase in cases with the Oakland County Health Division and Kent and Ottawa counties in west Michigan.
Detroit News
Former Macomb County resident sentenced to 11 years for investment fraud
A 55-year-old former Macomb County man who defrauded 17 people of more than $4 million in a fraudulent investment scheme was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison this week, United States Attorney Dawn Ison said Friday. After Gino Accettola pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges in April,...
