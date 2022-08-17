ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

not waken
3d ago

not liberated just a fake, who had participation trophy and when he grew up needed to beat on girls,

Reply(2)
15
jack davis
2d ago

judge says it's a mental illness mutilating you is a mental illness they lock up in phsy ward and medicate so you will stop

Reply
3
§haKur
3d ago

if Lia Thomas can compete with women, this them/their should have to compete with the men........

Reply
6
Ellia Green becomes first Olympian to come out as a trans man in touching speech

Ellia Green, a former Olympic rugby champion, publicly announced his transition, making him the first Olympian to come out as a transgender man. In an Aug. 16 video for Bingham Cup’s International Summit on tackling transphobia and homophobia in sports, Green spoke about his journey with his identity, using he/him pronouns. Green, who has kept the same name, was previously on the Australian rugby team, winning gold at the 2016 Summer Olympics, before announcing his retirement at the end of 2016. The athlete's retirement marked the end of a 10-year career.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Keely Hodgkinson finally lands elusive gold by storming to European 800m glory

Keely Hodgkinson finally struck gold as she cruised to victory in the 800 metres final at the European Championship.After claiming silver at the Tokyo Olympics, Hodgkinson was runner-up again to American Athing Mu in the World Championships, by just by 0.08 seconds, before finishing second to Kenya’s Mary Moraa at the Commonwealth Games earlier this month.There was, though, no stopping the 20-year-old in Munich on Saturday night as she pulled away over the closing 200m to win in one minute 59.04secs, ahead of Frenchwoman Renelle Lamote.That kick from Keely! 🌪After three major silver medals, Keely Hodgkinson wins the European 800m...
SPORTS
PopSugar

Seeing Double: The Cutest Pictures of Simone Biles and Her Sister Adria

Simone Biles and her sister Adria are two peas in a pod. The latter is currently appearing on the ABC reality competition series "Claim to Fame," attempting to hide her identity from a group of other contestants with famous relatives. As soon as Adria appeared on screen to introduce herself as "Louise," her resemblance to Simone was evident to both viewers at home and this season's competitors, despite valiant attempts to throw everyone off.
CELEBRITIES
ESPN

Shilese Jones sprints to lead at U.S. gymnastics championships

TAMPA, Fla. -- Shilese Jones could have moved on a year ago. There's a gymnastics scholarship waiting for her at the University of Florida whenever she wants it. Only Jones couldn't walk away from the chance to make a run at the Olympics. Not when there was so much unfinished...
GYMNASTICS
The Independent

British long jumper left ‘hurt’ after European silver ‘taken away’ by controversial appeal

British long jumper Jacob Fincham-Dukes has spoken of his “hurt” after he was denied a silver European Championship medal despite already taking his lap of honour.Fincham-Dukes jumped 8.06m on his opening attempt, equalling the distance of Swede Thobias Montler and Frenchman Jules Pommery with the British athlete handed second due to countback.The 25-year-old had the Union Jack around his shoulders and was celebrating with fans around the stadium but was then told the Fench team had lodged a protest. They said his foot was marginally over the line and the protest was upheld, moving the Brit down to fifth.He...
SPORTS
BBC

Dina Asher-Smith takes silver as European 200m title slips away

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith had to settle for silver after Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji proved too strong in the European Championships 200m final. Kambundji edged into a slight lead with 80m to go and, although Asher-Smith seemed poised to counter, the defending champion could not reel in her rival. The Swiss...
SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Bron Breakker Seems To Confirm He Is In Relationship With Top Female WWE NXT Star

Bron Breakker appears to have more invested in "NXT" than just being the brand's champion. Breakker recently shared a photo on Instagram with him and fellow "NXT" star Cora Jade posing closely together side-by-side. The only context that Breakker offered was a "W" in the caption, likely meaning he feels he is winning and is in a relationship with Jade. Jade seemed to confirm the relationship by putting a heart emoji in the comments. Fellow colleagues celebrated the news as AEW's Anna Jay shared a heart emoji and WWE's Otis added "Ohhh YEAAA, drop down, duck the line baby."
WWE
POPSUGAR

Jordan Chiles Makes History at US Gymnastics Championships: "This Granny Ain't Done Yet"

The Tokyo Olympics are in her rearview, but Jordan Chiles isn't done making history yet. On Friday, Aug. 19, Chiles and fellow Tokyo medalist Jade Carey became the first US Olympic female gymnasts to follow up a season of college gymnastics with a return to elite competition, per NBC Sports. In an Instagram post, the 21-year-old gymnast made it clear she feels her career is just getting started.
GYMNASTICS
Daily Mail

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek slams US Open balls as 'horrible' as she questions why women cannot use the same as the men, claiming the lighter type is 'really hard to control'

Tennis World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has slammed the balls used at the US open as 'horrible' and questioned why men and women use different ones at the major. The US Open is the only Grand Slam where two different types of balls are used for the men's and women's tournaments, with the latter using lighter balls.
TENNIS
The Independent

On this day in 2015: England bowler Chris Tremlett retires from cricket

On this day in 2015, Ashes winner Chris Tremlett announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.The 6ft 7in Surrey fast bowler called time on his career at the age of 33 after the injuries which had blighted him throughout his time in the game made it impossible to continue.Ultimately it was a back problem which prompted Tremlett’s decision, although fitness concerns had become depressingly familiar for a man whose powerful frame helped to catapult him fleetingly to the pinnacle of the international game.Former England fast bowler and #Ashes winner Chris Tremlett has announced his retirement from all forms of...
SPORTS
SkySports

Andy Murray on future retirement: Might 'just stop' playing rather than announce end to career

Andy Murray has admitted a fairytale end to his professional career may not be on the cards and he is unsure whether he would announce any retirement from the sport. The 35-year-old suffered a second-round exit against fellow Briton Cameron Norrie at the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday, where he won the opening set before struggling with missed chances and cramp during a three-set defeat in Cincinnati.
TENNIS
BBC

Japan v Ireland: Two-Test series the 'perfect opportunity' for new players

Venue: Ecopa Stadium, Fukuroi City Date: Saturday, 20 August Kick-off: 11:00 BST. Coverage: Score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website. Ireland's two Test series against Japan presents the "perfect opportunity" for new players to make an impact, says head coach Greg McWilliams. Six Irish players are in...
WORLD
The Independent

West Indies vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates from New Zealand in West Indies 2022

Follow live coverage of West Indies vs New Zealand from the New Zealand in West Indies 2022 today.The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
SPORTS
