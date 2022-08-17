Beverly Hills Police Department responded to a shooting on the 100 block of North Canon Drive near Wilshire Boulevard, at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 16. The male victim is reported to have been outside of Nusr-Et Steakhouse when the shooting began, although it is unclear which establishment, if any, he was patronizing. He was then struck by at least one bullet after multiple gunshots were fired from across the street, police told local stations. The victim was then taken to a local hospital after sustaining injuries to his lower back and is reported to be in stable condition. Bullets also shattered glass at the nearby Bank of the West.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO