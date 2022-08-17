Read full article on original website
LAPD shuts down street takeover attempt
Police shut down an attempted street takeover in West Los Angeles before it could get started late Friday evening. Jacob Rogers with ANG News captured video of Los Angeles police vehicles converging at the intersection of Sawtelle and National boulevards, where hundreds of people had gathered, some with modified vehicles. Rogers says officers at the […]
2urbangirls.com
LA homeowner kills man attempting to stab him
LOS ANGELES – A homeowner shot and killed a man who lunged at him with a knife while he was in the front yard of his Lincoln Heights home, police said Saturday. The suspect, a man approximately 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
Man found fatally shot in West Hollywood
A man was found fatally shot in his vehicle in West Hollywood Friday after having been injured near the Beverly Center. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responding to reports of a possible shooting were flagged down by a pedestrian about 5:25 p.m. in the area of San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards, near West Hollywood Park, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside a black Cadillac Escalade SUV, Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau told City News Service.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Torrance area
TORRANCE, Calif – Authorities Friday identified a man who was shot to death near the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles. Deputies sent to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard about 6:15 p.m. Thursday found the mortally wounded man in a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
foxla.com
Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash suspended from practicing nursing
LOS ANGELES - A 37-year-old traveling nurse who is accused of causing a deadly crash in Windsor Hills has been suspended from practicing nursing in the state of California, according to the Board of Registered Nursing. Nicole Linton is a traveling nurse at Kaiser Permanente's West Los Angeles Medical Center....
glendaleca.gov
Glendale Police Department, California
On August 8, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a Glendale PD sergeant was directing traffic on the 200 block of N. Maryland Ave. when they noticed a vehicle with a shattered windshield. The sergeant spoke with the driver, 39-year-old Vladimir Karkmazyan of North Hollywood, and during the investigation, the sergeant learned that the license plate affixed to the vehicle had been reported lost/stolen. Assisting units arrived, and a vehicle search produced a loaded firearm, a large amount of cash, and the license plates that matched the vehicle’s vin number. Karkmazyan was subsequently arrested and booked for carrying a loaded firearm in public and for receiving known stolen property.
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: Street Takeover ‘Flash Mob' Swarms Los Angeles 7-Eleven
Video from security cameras inside a 7-Eleven captured a chaotic scene when a crowd of people ransacked the store during a street takeover in Los Angeles' Harbor Gateway area. The large crowd gathered for the street takeover on Monday night in the Harbor Gateway area swarmed the store at the corner of Figueroa Street and El Segundo Boulevard in a frenzy of looting and vandalism.
NBC Los Angeles
Mulholland Mystery: Investigators Open 600-Pound Steel Safe Found in Canyon
Two large steel safes found near a scenic overlook off Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills were opened a day after they were discovered in heavy brush. The LAPD told NBC4 that they appear to be two stolen gun safes. Wild speculation began about the mystery safes began when LA...
beverlyhillscourier.com
Multiple Shots Fired on North Canon Drive
Beverly Hills Police Department responded to a shooting on the 100 block of North Canon Drive near Wilshire Boulevard, at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 16. The male victim is reported to have been outside of Nusr-Et Steakhouse when the shooting began, although it is unclear which establishment, if any, he was patronizing. He was then struck by at least one bullet after multiple gunshots were fired from across the street, police told local stations. The victim was then taken to a local hospital after sustaining injuries to his lower back and is reported to be in stable condition. Bullets also shattered glass at the nearby Bank of the West.
Are L.A.’s Street Sweepers Just A Scam?
We’ll keep this brief so you can move your car to the other side of the street by noon. But the long and short of our beef today is this:. L.A.’s street sweepers are just for show. Now, why such bold language on a Friday? It must be...
2urbangirls.com
Shooting leaves one dead in Torrance area
TORRANCE, Calif – A man was shot to death Thursday evening in an unincorporated area of Torrance. Deputies were called at 6:13 p.m. to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard, near Normandie Avenue, where they found the victim, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
foxla.com
'Banditos' Hearing: Dead rats left near LASD members' homes for cooperating with investigations, witness says
LOS ANGELES - Dead rats have been left outside homes of members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department who are seen as being cooperative with investigations into the department, a witness testified at an oversight commission hearing Friday. The witness – who called into the meeting anonymously out of...
Car explodes in flames killing driver after slamming into wall on 101 Freeway
A car slammed into a wall on the side of the 101 Freeway in Westlake early Friday, killing one person, state authorities said. First responders pulled a person’s body from the vehicle moments before the fire started, officials said.
Caught on video: Large group ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven store after South LA street takeover
Police are searching for dozens of people who ransacked and vandalized a 7-Eleven store following a nearby street takeover in South Los Angeles.
CBS News
LASD investigating fatal shooting in Torrance
One man was found shot to death in a vehicle in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood in Torrance Thursday evening, prompting a homicide investigation. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were sent to the scene in the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard at around 6:15 p.m., where they found a man suffering from gunshot wound inside of a vehicle.
Nearly 40% Of LASD Jail Buses Are Out Of Service, And Some Incarcerated People Are Missing Court Dates
The transportation shortage has wreaked havoc on courtroom schedules.
L.A. Weekly
Rafael Cabrera Killed in Hit-and-Run on Venice Boulevard [Los Angeles, CA]
LOS ANGELES, CA (August 19, 2022) – Monday evening, Rafael Cabrera died after a hit-and-run on Venice Boulevard. The fatal incident occurred around 10:10 p.m., near the 5000 block of Venice Boulevard. According to officials, Cabrera was walking in the area, outside of the crosswalk, when a dark-colored SUV...
smobserved.com
Increasing Crime in Santa Monica isn't Recorded Because it's So Hard to Give a Police Report
UPDATE:ANOTHER CAR (The Tesla, attached) was smashed and grabbed at the same address two days after I sent the original message. Neighbors said they saw a black Honda Civic and racing away from the crime scene (They didn't see the license plate). Hi Santa Monica City Government,. Criminals are increasing...
palisadesnews.com
Local Los Angeles County Lifeguard Dies in Car Crash
Derek Traeger (left) passed away August 15 in a car crash while on duty. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards (Twitter). The social media accounts of the Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the active duty death of one of their own on August 15. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger, a six year...
foxla.com
Rash of robberies prompt Beverly Hills store owner to take down indoor masks
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - A Beverly Hills store has implemented a new policy prohibiting mask-wearing inside its establishment, citing a rash of robberies at the store where they could not identify the thieves. The owner of 'Kitson' on Robertson Boulevard, Fraser Ross, released a statement about their new policy:. "At...
