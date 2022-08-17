ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

LAPD shuts down street takeover attempt

Police shut down an attempted street takeover in West Los Angeles before it could get started late Friday evening. Jacob Rogers with ANG News captured video of Los Angeles police vehicles converging at the intersection of Sawtelle and National boulevards, where hundreds of people had gathered, some with modified vehicles. Rogers says officers at the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA homeowner kills man attempting to stab him

LOS ANGELES – A homeowner shot and killed a man who lunged at him with a knife while he was in the front yard of his Lincoln Heights home, police said Saturday. The suspect, a man approximately 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Man found fatally shot in West Hollywood

A man was found fatally shot in his vehicle in West Hollywood Friday after having been injured near the Beverly Center. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responding to reports of a possible shooting were flagged down by a pedestrian about 5:25 p.m. in the area of San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards, near West Hollywood Park, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside a black Cadillac Escalade SUV, Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau told City News Service.
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Torrance area

TORRANCE, Calif – Authorities Friday identified a man who was shot to death near the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles. Deputies sent to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard about 6:15 p.m. Thursday found the mortally wounded man in a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
TORRANCE, CA
glendaleca.gov

Glendale Police Department, California

On August 8, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a Glendale PD sergeant was directing traffic on the 200 block of N. Maryland Ave. when they noticed a vehicle with a shattered windshield. The sergeant spoke with the driver, 39-year-old Vladimir Karkmazyan of North Hollywood, and during the investigation, the sergeant learned that the license plate affixed to the vehicle had been reported lost/stolen. Assisting units arrived, and a vehicle search produced a loaded firearm, a large amount of cash, and the license plates that matched the vehicle’s vin number. Karkmazyan was subsequently arrested and booked for carrying a loaded firearm in public and for receiving known stolen property.
GLENDALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Street Takeover ‘Flash Mob' Swarms Los Angeles 7-Eleven

Video from security cameras inside a 7-Eleven captured a chaotic scene when a crowd of people ransacked the store during a street takeover in Los Angeles' Harbor Gateway area. The large crowd gathered for the street takeover on Monday night in the Harbor Gateway area swarmed the store at the corner of Figueroa Street and El Segundo Boulevard in a frenzy of looting and vandalism.
beverlyhillscourier.com

Multiple Shots Fired on North Canon Drive

Beverly Hills Police Department responded to a shooting on the 100 block of North Canon Drive near Wilshire Boulevard, at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 16. The male victim is reported to have been outside of Nusr-Et Steakhouse when the shooting began, although it is unclear which establishment, if any, he was patronizing. He was then struck by at least one bullet after multiple gunshots were fired from across the street, police told local stations. The victim was then taken to a local hospital after sustaining injuries to his lower back and is reported to be in stable condition. Bullets also shattered glass at the nearby Bank of the West.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
LATACO

Are L.A.’s Street Sweepers Just A Scam?

We’ll keep this brief so you can move your car to the other side of the street by noon. But the long and short of our beef today is this:. L.A.’s street sweepers are just for show. Now, why such bold language on a Friday? It must be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting leaves one dead in Torrance area

TORRANCE, Calif – A man was shot to death Thursday evening in an unincorporated area of Torrance. Deputies were called at 6:13 p.m. to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard, near Normandie Avenue, where they found the victim, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
TORRANCE, CA
CBS News

LASD investigating fatal shooting in Torrance

One man was found shot to death in a vehicle in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood in Torrance Thursday evening, prompting a homicide investigation. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were sent to the scene in the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard at around 6:15 p.m., where they found a man suffering from gunshot wound inside of a vehicle.
TORRANCE, CA
palisadesnews.com

Local Los Angeles County Lifeguard Dies in Car Crash

Derek Traeger (left) passed away August 15 in a car crash while on duty. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards (Twitter). The social media accounts of the Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the active duty death of one of their own on August 15. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger, a six year...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Rash of robberies prompt Beverly Hills store owner to take down indoor masks

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - A Beverly Hills store has implemented a new policy prohibiting mask-wearing inside its establishment, citing a rash of robberies at the store where they could not identify the thieves. The owner of 'Kitson' on Robertson Boulevard, Fraser Ross, released a statement about their new policy:. "At...

