ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Regal Owner Cineworld Evaluating “Strategic Options” as Admissions Fall “Below Expectations” Due to “Limited Film Slate”

By Georg Szalai
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6a6s_0hK9k95000

Movie theater giant Cineworld Group, whose business includes the Regal cinemas, warned on Wednesday that “despite a gradual recovery of demand since re-opening in April 2021” following COVID-related theater closures “recent admission levels have been below expectations.”

The second-largest exhibitor added: “These lower levels of admissions are due to a limited film slate that is anticipated to continue until November 2022 and are expected to negatively impact trading and the group’s liquidity position in the near term.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

That marked a change of tone from March, when the firm had shown a slide during a financial presentation that said: “Business now well positioned to benefit from the strong movie slate in 2022 and beyond.” The update also came despite such recent box-office hits as Top Gun: Maverick .

Wednesday’s news from Cineworld also came with comments that the company was exploring various unspecified options to address its high debt load and liquidity needs, which have long been a focus for investors. Cineworld’s London-listed stock fell sharply, trending down 49 percent as of 1 p.m. London time.

The company on Wednesday didn’t provide latest details on its liquidity and other financials, but said that as a result of the admission trends, it has “been taking proactive steps to ensure it has the balance sheet strength and flexibility to adapt to market conditions.” This includes “significant previously disclosed operational and financial initiatives to manage costs and enhance liquidity,” which Cineworld said were “required to optimize its ability to maximize enterprise value as part of the recovery in the cinema industry.”

In connection with these initiatives, the exhibition giant said it also “remains in active discussions with various stakeholders and is evaluating various strategic options to both obtain additional liquidity and potentially restructure its balance sheet through a comprehensive deleveraging transaction.”

Cineworld didn’t detail possible options, but warned: “Any deleveraging transaction will likely result in very significant dilution of existing equity interests in Cineworld.” One observer said this comment could signal a possible deal with lenders. In July, for example, a group of lenders agreed to take over indebted British cinema chain Vue in a restructuring.

The group’s business operations are “expected to remain unaffected” though, the company said. “Cineworld continues to welcome guests to its cinemas across its global markets as normal, without disruption.”

Cineworld’s liquidity and debt burden, which stood at more than $5 billion in net debt as of the end of 2021, have long been in focus for investors. In July 2021 , the company secured $200 million of incremental loans from a group of its existing lenders and agreed to covenant amendments on certain of its existing debt facilities, including reducing the minimum liquidity requirement and relaxing limitations on the use of cash.

Cineworld operates 751 venues in 10 countries, including Regal cinemas in the U.S., as well as Cineworld and Picturehouse theaters in the U.K. and various brands in eastern Europe.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Discovery to Divest in Right-Leaning U.K. TV Startup GB News One Year After Launch

Warner Bros. Discovery is set to sell its stake in GB News, the U.K. news channel that launched in June 2021 as a right-leaning alternative to the likes of the BBC and ITV News. Discovery was one of the early investors in GB News, which was hit by a string of issues and embarrassing ratings in its opening weeks, eventually losing its chairman Andrew Neil following a very public fallout. More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: Patricia Rozema to Chair Platform Competition JuryNetflix Teams With 'Blown Away' Producer Marblemedia for 'Drink Masters' Reality Series (Exclusive)'Lord of the Rings,' 'The Hobbit' Movie,...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Pay-TV Cord-Cutting Accelerates As Cable and Satellite Providers See Losses Across the Board

As Hollywood mostly wraps its quarterly earnings season, Wall Street analysts are zeroing in on the major pay-TV providers’ declining subscriber bases and growth outlook. “The second quarter of 2022 marked the second consecutive quarter with over 1.9 million net pay-TV losses,” stated Bruce Leichtman, who runs Leichtman Research Group, which tracks the sector. “Over the past year, top pay-TV providers had a net loss of about 5,425,000 subscribers, compared to a net loss of about 4,550,000 over the prior year.”More from The Hollywood ReporterWWE Says Vince McMahon Probe Cost $1.7M in Second Quarter, With $10M Forecast for Rest of...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

AMC CEO Sees Higher Admissions After Soft Third-Quarter Film Slate

After Regal-owner Cineworld Group warned of a theater admission dip until November 2022 amid summer doldrums, AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron says he is optimistic about higher admissions in the fourth quarter of 2022 and into next year.   “Yesterday Cineworld, which is the world’s second-largest movie theater circuit, issued a public statement that it anticipates low levels of admissions until November 2022, which are expected to negatively impact its liquidity position in the near-term,” Aron said in a statement Thursday.More from The Hollywood ReporterReport: Regal Owner Cineworld Prepares for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing in U.S.Regal Owner Cineworld Evaluating "Strategic Options"...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney’s Price Hikes Usher in Era of the Not-So-Cheap Ad Tier

After initially touting its advertising-supported offering as a lower-cost option to bring in subscribers, Disney+ is now concentrated on maximizing profitability. When Disney+’s ad tier launches, in December, it will cost U.S. customers $7.99 a month, the current price of the service’s ad-free tier. The price of the no-ads version will be hiked to $10.99. The increased focus on the bottom line raises questions about how Netflix will price its upcoming ad-based tier and how major rivals could respond with their own price increases.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhy Warner Bros. Discovery's Issues Are Beyond 'Batgirl'That Was My Idea! How Hollywood...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Werner Herzog
Person
Laura Poitras
The Hollywood Reporter

German Media Giant RTL Launches Video and Music Streaming App to Challenge Netflix, Disney+

Recent quarterly results from global streaming giants Netflix and Disney+ show subscriber growth in North America slowing or turning negative, but in Europe’s largest single market, German television giant RTL Group is betting there is still plenty of room to grow. On Wednesday, RTL launched an ambitious new streaming service, billed as the first of its kind, that will combine video streaming with films, TV series and news content, with a music streaming service offering more than 90 million songs and up to 100 radio channels. More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Mole' Competition Show Re-Emerges at Netflix'Wednesday' Trailer Teases High...
CELL PHONES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘General Hospital’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause of Death Revealed

General Hospital actress Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death has been revealed nearly six months after she was found dead in Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Pearlman died by suicide from sodium nitrite toxicity. The case was closed Aug. 1, the coroner’s office tells The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterRegal Owner Cineworld Evaluating "Strategic Options" as Admissions Fall "Below Expectations" Due to "Limited Film Slate"Florence Pugh Confirms Breakup With Zach Braff'Verzuz' Battle On: Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller for $28M Pearlman, 43, had recurring roles on General Hospital and Chicago Justice and was found dead inside of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Happy Days’ Star Anson Williams on His Bid to Become Mayor of Ojai: “The Division Has to Stop”

The latest celebrity to run for office in California is 72-year-old Anson Williams, who played dopey Potsie on Happy Days and has tossed his hat in the ring to become mayor of Ojai. The Nov. 8 election will see Williams challenge incumbent Betsy Stix on a platform that includes developing a sustainable tourism infrastructure, shuttle services on weekends for major events, expansion of bike paths and trails, solar incentives and a graywater system for hotels and golf courses, among many other proposed initiatives. More from The Hollywood ReporterPat Rosson, Kid Actor on 'The Andy Griffith Show' and 'The Young Marrieds,'...
OJAI, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regal Theaters#Cineworld Group#Regal Cinemas#Linus Business#Business Industry
The Hollywood Reporter

Amandla Stenberg Defends Calling Out NYT Critic Over ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Cleavage Comment, Calls Exchange “Hilarious”

A line about cleavage in The New York Times’ review of A24’s new horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies is the source of social media’s latest dust-up, this one involving Amandla Stenberg. The actress, who stars in the Halina Reijn-directed film opposite Pete Davidson, Lee Pace, Maria Bakalova, Rachel Sennott, Chase Sui Wonders and Myha’la Herrold, took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to clarify why she sent a pointed DM to NYT’s Lena Wilson after the critic posted their back-and-forth on Twitter late last night. It has since inspired hundreds of comments about everything from homophobia to how critics write about actresses...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Zoe Kravitz on Her Reaction to Will Smith’s Oscars Slap: “I Wish I Had Handled That Differently”

Zoë Kravitz is reflecting on her messages that followed Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, saying she wishes she had “handled that differently.” During an interview with WSJ. Magazine that published online Tuesday, the actress addressed her Instagram posts that seemingly referenced Smith confronting Rock onstage at the March 27 event and yelling at him from his seat following a joke about the King Richard star’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The posts, which did not name anyone directly, were the subject of criticism from Smith’s supporters and later deleted. More from The Hollywood ReporterAcademy Apologizes to...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Report: Regal Owner Cineworld Prepares for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing in U.S.

Cineworld Group, the owner of Regal Cinemas, is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S., the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. Executives at Cineworld in a statement to THR said Cineworld and Regal theaters remain open for business as usual. And they reiterated an Aug. 17 statement that indicated the company was eyeing unspecified strategic options as it was struggling to get through the summer doldrums for Hollywood tentpoles in its theaters. More from The Hollywood ReporterAMC CEO Sees Higher Admissions After Soft Third-Quarter Film SlateRegal Owner Cineworld Evaluating "Strategic Options" as Admissions Fall "Below Expectations"...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Mark Polish’s ‘Murmur’ to Premiere at Oldenburg Film Festival

Murmur, the new horror movie from indie filmmaker Mark Polish, will have its world premiere at the Oldenburg Film Festival, the fall event known as “Germany’s Sundance.” Polish is best known as one half, with brother Michael, of the writing/directing team The Polish brothers, whose credits include Sundance hit Twin Falls, Idaho (1999), Jackpot (2001), The Astronaut Farmer (2006) and The Smell of Success. Michael Polish has typically taken over directing duties on Polish brothers films, with Mark playing a lead role and both siblings sharing screenwriting credits. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount+, CBS, MTV to Air Taylor Hawkins London Tribute...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

American French Film Festival Unveils Documentary Lineup (Exclusive)

The American French Film Festival in Los Angeles has unveiled its documentary lineup, led by Loup Bureau’s Tranchées (Trenches), shot in the Donbas region of Ukraine months before Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the nation; the film focuses on local soldiers fighting against Moscow-supported separatists in a battle for survival. The festival, formerly known as COLCOA, plans to screen five feature and three TV documentaries as part its nonfiction program during the event that runs Oct. 10-16. The feature docs booked include Andre Bonzel’s Et j’aime a la fureur (Flickering Ghosts of Loves Gone), focusing on the filmmaker reflecting on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Dan Loeb’s Disney Power Play: After a Big Win in 2020, Investor Tries Once More With Mouse House

The last time Dan Loeb went to war with Disney over the company’s streaming strategy, he painted a picture of victory.  In October 2020, Loeb called on Disney to go “all-in” on streaming, and to halt its dividend and “double” its content budget. More from The Hollywood Reporter'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Review: Disney+'s New Marvel Series Leans into Silliness, for Better and WorseActivist Investor Dan Loeb Calls On Disney to Cut Costs, Explore ESPN Spin OffDisney+ Revises Streaming Subscriber Target Weeks after disclosing his 2020 stake in a letter to Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Loeb told investors in his Third Point hedge fund...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Streamland Grows Formosa Group With Acquisition of Sound Studio Sonorous Trident

Streamland Media is expanding its sound giant Formosa Group with the acquisition of London-based sound facility Sonorous Trident, founded by two-time Oscar-nominated Mike Prestwood Smith and nine-time Emmy nominated Howard Bargroff. With the deal, the pair and their team will become part of Formosa Group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The company will keep the Trident studio in Soho, London, which will use the new moniker Formosa Trident. This will be the seventh Formosa Group location in the UK. More from The Hollywood ReporterStreamland Media Keeps Up Buying Spree With Ingenuity Studios AcquisitionSound Pro Karol Urban Joins Formosa GroupStreamland Closes...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Array Releasing Acquires Iliana Sosa Doc ‘What We Leave Behind’ (Exclusive)

Array Releasing has acquired director Iliana Sosa’s documentary What We Leave Behind. The Peabody Award-winning distribution arm of Ava DuVernay’s narrative change collective has nabbed the U.S., Canadian, U.K., Australian and New Zealand rights to the film, which had its world premiere at this year’s SXSW Festival. The doc’s release will coincide with Mexican Independence Day and Hispanic Heritage Month, with a debut set for Sept. 16 on Netflix and select theatrical screens. More from The Hollywood ReporterZimbabwe Government Upholds Ban on Sundance-Winning Political Doc 'President'Miami Herald Partners With 101 Studios, Grain Media on Surfside Condo Collapse DocumentaryJigsaw Productions Options Wired Writer's...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

New Sarajevo Film Festival Director Jovan Marjanovic on Supporting Ukraine Without Banning Russian Films

New Sarajevo Film Festival director Jovan Marjanović is promising “a vintage edition” for the 28th SFF. “We had a great opening film — Triangle of Sadness by Ruben Östlund — and we have a great closing film — May Labour Day by the Bosnian director Pjer Žalica, who’s one of the most beloved local filmmakers — so it’s going to be an emotional end to the festival,” says Marjanović who took over from Mirsad Purivatra, the festival’s original founder who started the festival in 1995 during the siege of Sarajevo in the Bosnian War. More from The Hollywood ReporterWolfgang...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Warner Bros. Discovery’s Issues Are Beyond ‘Batgirl’

Months before the Justice Department blessed the $43 billion Warner Bros. Discovery merger, 30 members of Congress warned the agency in a letter that the resulting competition vacuum could allow the newly formed giant to ignore what consumers want. Among the antitrust concerns they pressed was that it could dampen diverse and inclusive programming — which has become a common criticism after WBD canned its $90 million HBO Max film Batgirl, the first DC movie led by a Latina, Leslie Grace. “There’s been no indication with Batgirl that they’ll shop it around,” Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, tells The Hollywood Reporter. “So this incredibly...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: New Academy CEO Signals Return of All Categories to Live Show

A year after eight Academy Award statuettes were controversially presented prior to the live Oscars telecast in an effort to shorten the length of the show, which ultimately failed, it looks increasingly likely that all 23 categories will again be treated equally moving forward. Bill Kramer, the Academy’s new CEO, signaled as much in an interview with the organization’s digital magazine a.Frame that posted Tuesday, saying he would like to see “all artistic and scientific disciplines honored on the show” and that “we need to produce an Oscars show that celebrates the collaborative work of the industry.”More from The Hollywood ReporterAcademy's...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

As Streaming Growth Slows, Wall Street Finds Another Metric to Put Under a Magnifying Glass

As Wall Street takes a magnifying glass to Hollywood’s streaming businesses — beyond scale and subscriber growth — one metric is gaining favor: average revenue per user (ARPU). Netflix records more revenue for each subscriber than such rivals as Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery, with global monthly ARPU of nearly $12, or close to $16 in North America, where consumers traditionally pay higher streaming subscription fees than in international markets.More from The Hollywood ReporterRalph Lauren to Hold First West Coast Runway ShowStreamland Grows Formosa Group With Acquisition of Sound Studio Sonorous Trident'Reservation Dogs' Boss on Combatting Indigenous Stereotypes, Embracing Gripes and...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
14K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy