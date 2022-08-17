ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Douglas County road

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died in a crash in Douglas County on Friday night, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said. DCSO said at about 11:45 p.m., deputies responded to a single motorcycle crash in the 5000 block of Sunshine Road. When they arrived, they found a dirt bike that had gone off the road. They said the rider lost control making a left-hand turn. The rider was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead.
Breaking news for Klamath Falls and Klamath County.

