Licking Memorial Health donates heat stress devices

Licking Memorial Health Systems has donated a total of 30 wet bulb globe temperature heat stress trackers to 15 Licking County middle and high schools.

The WBGT system tracks temperature, sun angle, cloud cover, wind and humidity to determine the danger of specific conditions to young athletes.

WBGT helps Licking County athletics trainers and coaches monitor the risk of heat cramps, heat exhaustion and exertional heat stroke, which can be deadly.

