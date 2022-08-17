ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

Licking Memorial Health donates heat stress devices

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 4 days ago

Licking Memorial Health Systems has donated a total of 30 wet bulb globe temperature heat stress trackers to 15 Licking County middle and high schools.

The WBGT system tracks temperature, sun angle, cloud cover, wind and humidity to determine the danger of specific conditions to young athletes.

WBGT helps Licking County athletics trainers and coaches monitor the risk of heat cramps, heat exhaustion and exertional heat stroke, which can be deadly.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Licking Memorial Health donates heat stress devices

Comments / 0

Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

